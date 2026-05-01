حين تتحول المشاعر الإنسانية إلى «تريند»، يصبح التصريح الفني حدثاً اجتماعياً بامتياز. هذا ما فعلته الفنانة المصرية عارفة عبدالرسول، التي أثارت عاصفة من الجدل بعد كشفها تفاصيل غير متوقعة حول لحظة وفاة زوجها، في لقاء إذاعي جريء مع الإعلامية إنجي علي.

صدمة «الهدوء غير المبرر»

في وقتٍ يتوقع فيه الجمهور «الانهيار والبكاء» عند فقدان شريك العمر، خرجت عارفة عبد الرسول برواية مغايرة تماماً، مؤكدة أنها لم تمر بأي حالة صدمة أو انهيار، وأن رحيله مرّ عليها بهدوءٍ لافت. هذه الصراحة، التي وصفها البعض بـ«الجرأة النادرة»، اعتبرها آخرون «كسراً للتابوهات» المجتمعية المرتبطة بمراسم الحزن والحداد.

ولم تكن صراحة الفنانة اعتباطية، بل بررتها بطبيعة حياتها غير التقليدية مع زوجها، حيث عاشا سنوات طويلة في مدينتين مختلفتين (القاهرة والإسكندرية). وكان هذا البعد الجغرافي، وفقاً لعارفة، سبباً في تغيّر ديناميكية العلاقة، وجعل الموت بالنسبة لها «نهاية طبيعية لمسار طويل»، وليس حدثاً مفاجئاً يستوجب الانكسار العاطفي.

ووراء هذا الهدوء، تكمن شخصية عاشت الحياة بكل تفاصيلها. ابنة حي «الحضرة» بالإسكندرية، التي بدأت حياتها في «بقالة والدها»، وصقلت مهاراتها كموهوبة في «فن الحكي» على مسرح الطليعة. هذه الرحلة، من البقالة إلى كلية الفنون الجميلة وصولاً إلى نجومية أعمال مثل «اللعبة» و«أفراح القبة»، منحتها نظرة فلسفية للحياة جعلتها لا ترى الموت كوحشٍ كاسر، بل كحقيقة لا تستدعي التجميل.

هل كسرت «عارفة» حاجز التوقعات؟

أعادت تصريحات عارفة عبدالرسول فتح الباب للنقاش: هل المشاعر الإنسانية محكومة بقوالب اجتماعية؟ وهل الصراحة في التعبير عن «عدم الحزن» تعتبر شجاعة أم قسوة؟

واليوم، لا تزال عارفة عبد الرسول، بملامحها الشعبية وذكائها الفطري، تثير الجدل ليس فقط بأدائها التمثيلي، بل بطريقتها الخاصة في قراءة الموت والحياة، تاركةً الجمهور في حيرة بين التعاطف مع «إنسانية اللحظة» وبين الصدمة من «واقعيتها المفرطة».