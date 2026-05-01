In a new development, the dispute between Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe and the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt has been resolved, following long months of disagreements that led to a formal final settlement between the two parties, paving the way for her return to her artistic activities.

According to what the artist's lawyer, Sherif Hafiz, confirmed in a press statement, all legal and administrative procedures related to the crisis have been completely resolved, which paves the way for Wehbe to resume her artistic activities in Egypt without any restrictions.

Return in May

The statement clarified that the artist is preparing to resume her singing concerts starting from next May, after a period of suspension imposed by the repercussions of the dispute with the syndicate, which earlier led to the suspension of her artistic activities in the Egyptian market.

Intensive Rehearsals and Concert Schedule

Haifa Wehbe is currently conducting intensive rehearsals in preparation for resuming her artistic activities and meeting her audience again in Egypt.

Wehbe enjoys a wide fan base in Egypt, which raises expectations regarding her anticipated return, as she is set to present a busy program of concerts in the coming period, in her efforts to strongly regain her presence in the music scene.

Her Latest Works

On the acting front, Haifa Wehbe is returning to the world of cinema again through the film "Mamlaka," which is set to bring her together with Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, marking the first collaboration between the two stars on the big screen, amid high expectations from the audience.