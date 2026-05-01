في تطور جديد، أغلق ملف الخلاف بين الفنانة اللبنانية هيفا وهبي ونقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر، وذلك بعد أشهر طويلة من الخلافات وصلت التوصل إلى تسوية نهائية رسمية بين الطرفين تمهيداً لعودتها إلى نشاطها الفني.

وبحسب ما أكده محامي الفنانة شريف حافظ في بيان إعلامي، فقد تم إنهاء جميع الإجراءات القانونية والإدارية المرتبطة بالأزمة بشكل كامل، وهو ما يمهد لعودة وهبي إلى ممارسة نشاطها الفني داخل مصر دون أي قيود.

العودة في مايو

وأوضح البيان أن الفنانة تستعد لاستئناف إحياء حفلاتها الغنائية اعتبارًا من شهر مايو القادم، بعد فترة من التوقف التي فرضتها تداعيات الخلاف مع النقابة، والذي أدى في وقت سابق إلى تعليق نشاطها الفني داخل السوق المصرية.

بروفات مكثفة وجدول حفلات

وتواصل هيفاء وهبي إجراء بروفات مكثفة خلال الفترة الحالية، تمهيدًا لاستئناف نشاطها الفني ولقاء جمهورها من جديد في مصر.

وتحظى وهبي بقاعدة جماهيرية واسعة في مصر، ما يرفع من سقف التوقعات بشأن عودتها المرتقبة، حيث من المقرر أن تقدم برنامجًا حافلًا بالحفلات خلال الفترة القادمة، في إطار سعيها لاستعادة حضورها بقوة على الساحة الغنائية.

أحدث أعمالها

وعلى الصعيد التمثيلي، تعود هيفاء وهبي إلى عالم السينما مجدداً من خلال فيلم «مملكة»، المقرر أن يجمعها مع الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، والذي سيشهد التعاون الأول بين النجمين على الشاشة الكبيرة، وسط توقعات كبيرة من الجمهور.