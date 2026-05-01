في تطور جديد، أغلق ملف الخلاف بين الفنانة اللبنانية هيفا وهبي ونقابة المهن الموسيقية في مصر، وذلك بعد أشهر طويلة من الخلافات وصلت التوصل إلى تسوية نهائية رسمية بين الطرفين تمهيداً لعودتها إلى نشاطها الفني.
وبحسب ما أكده محامي الفنانة شريف حافظ في بيان إعلامي، فقد تم إنهاء جميع الإجراءات القانونية والإدارية المرتبطة بالأزمة بشكل كامل، وهو ما يمهد لعودة وهبي إلى ممارسة نشاطها الفني داخل مصر دون أي قيود.
العودة في مايو
وأوضح البيان أن الفنانة تستعد لاستئناف إحياء حفلاتها الغنائية اعتبارًا من شهر مايو القادم، بعد فترة من التوقف التي فرضتها تداعيات الخلاف مع النقابة، والذي أدى في وقت سابق إلى تعليق نشاطها الفني داخل السوق المصرية.
بروفات مكثفة وجدول حفلات
وتواصل هيفاء وهبي إجراء بروفات مكثفة خلال الفترة الحالية، تمهيدًا لاستئناف نشاطها الفني ولقاء جمهورها من جديد في مصر.
وتحظى وهبي بقاعدة جماهيرية واسعة في مصر، ما يرفع من سقف التوقعات بشأن عودتها المرتقبة، حيث من المقرر أن تقدم برنامجًا حافلًا بالحفلات خلال الفترة القادمة، في إطار سعيها لاستعادة حضورها بقوة على الساحة الغنائية.
أحدث أعمالها
وعلى الصعيد التمثيلي، تعود هيفاء وهبي إلى عالم السينما مجدداً من خلال فيلم «مملكة»، المقرر أن يجمعها مع الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان، والذي سيشهد التعاون الأول بين النجمين على الشاشة الكبيرة، وسط توقعات كبيرة من الجمهور.
In a new development, the dispute between Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe and the Musicians' Syndicate in Egypt has been resolved, following long months of disagreements that led to a formal final settlement between the two parties, paving the way for her return to her artistic activities.
According to what the artist's lawyer, Sherif Hafiz, confirmed in a press statement, all legal and administrative procedures related to the crisis have been completely resolved, which paves the way for Wehbe to resume her artistic activities in Egypt without any restrictions.
Return in May
The statement clarified that the artist is preparing to resume her singing concerts starting from next May, after a period of suspension imposed by the repercussions of the dispute with the syndicate, which earlier led to the suspension of her artistic activities in the Egyptian market.
Intensive Rehearsals and Concert Schedule
Haifa Wehbe is currently conducting intensive rehearsals in preparation for resuming her artistic activities and meeting her audience again in Egypt.
Wehbe enjoys a wide fan base in Egypt, which raises expectations regarding her anticipated return, as she is set to present a busy program of concerts in the coming period, in her efforts to strongly regain her presence in the music scene.
Her Latest Works
On the acting front, Haifa Wehbe is returning to the world of cinema again through the film "Mamlaka," which is set to bring her together with Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban, marking the first collaboration between the two stars on the big screen, amid high expectations from the audience.