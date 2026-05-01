Reuters reported from American sources that the Pentagon has signed a contract with Domino Data Lab for artificial intelligence worth approximately $100 million to detect and remove mines in the Strait of Hormuz.



The contract aims to accelerate the mine detection process through a program that can teach unmanned submarines to identify new types of mines within days.



U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. Navy is working to remove the mines placed by Iran in the strait, which increasingly threatens to close off the global economy.



The underwater mine removal operations could take months, despite the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran.



Thomas Robinson, the operations officer at Domino Data Lab, revealed in an interview with Reuters that the task of detecting and removing mines was previously the responsibility of ships, but now it has become the domain of artificial intelligence.



He added that the U.S. Navy values the program that enables it to train, manage, and deploy this artificial intelligence at the required speed in waters where conflicts hinder global trade and put sailors at risk.



Last week, the U.S. Navy awarded the contract worth $99.7 million to Domino to expand its role, making it the backbone of the accelerated machine learning project for naval operations, a program that makes underwater mine detection faster, more accurate, and less reliant on human sailors.



The program integrates data from multiple types of sensors, allowing the Navy to monitor the performance of various AI detection models in the field, identify failures, and make corrections to improve performance.



Speed is the cornerstone of the offer made by Domino, and it is also a key bet for the U.S. Navy.



Updating the AI models that operate the Navy's unmanned underwater vehicles to detect new or hidden mines used to take up to six months before the company joined, which stated it has shortened this period to days.



Robinson explained the importance of this in the Iran conflict, saying, "If there are unmanned underwater vehicles operating in the Baltic Sea trained on Russian mines, it is essential to deploy them in the Strait of Hormuz to detect Iranian mines, and thanks to Domino's technology, the Navy can be ready in a week instead of a year."