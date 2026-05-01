نقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن مصادر أمريكية أن وزارة الدفاع «البنتاغون»، أبرمت عقداً مع شركة «دومينو داتا لاب» للذكاء الاصطناعي بقيمة نحو 100 مليون دولار لرصد ونزع الألغام في مضيق هرمز.


ويهدف العقد إلى تسريع عملية رصد الألغام، من خلال برنامج يمكنه تعليم الغواصات المسيرة تحديد أنواع جديدة من الألغام في غضون أيام.


وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إن البحرية الأمريكية تعمل على إزالة الألغام التي وضعتها إيران في المضيق، الذي يهدد إغلاقه الاقتصاد العالمي بشكل متزايد.


وقد تستغرق عمليات إزالة الألغام من تحت الماء شهوراً، رغم وقف إطلاق النار الهش بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وكشف المسؤول عن العمليات في «دومينو داتا لاب» توماس روبنسون، في مقابلة مع «رويترز»، أن مهمة رصد وإزالة الألغام كانت من اختصاص السفن في السابق، أما الآن فقد أصبحت من اختصاص الذكاء الاصطناعي.


وأضاف أن البحرية الأمريكية ثمن البرنامج الذي يمكنها من التدريب على هذا الذكاء الاصطناعي وإدارته وتوزيعه بالسرعة المطلوبة، في المياه التي تعرقل الصراعات فيها التجارة العالمية وتعرض البحارة للخطر.


ومنحت البحرية الأمريكية الأسبوع الماضي، العقد الذي تصل قيمته إلى 99.7 مليون دولار، لشركة «دومينو» بهدف توسيع دورها، لتصبح العمود الفقري لمشروع التعلم الآلي المعجل من أجل العمليات البحرية، وهو برنامج يجعل رصد الألغام تحت الماء أسرع وأدق، وأقل اعتماداً على البحارة البشر.


ويدمج البرنامج البيانات الواردة من أنواع متعددة من أجهزة الاستشعار، ويسمح للبحرية بمراقبة مدى جودة أداء مختلف نماذج الكشف التي تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي في الميدان، وبتحديد الإخفاقات وبالتصحيح لتحسين الأداء.


وتعتبر السرعة أساس العرض الذي قدمته شركة «دومينو»، كما أنها رهان أساسي للبحرية الأمريكية.


وكان تحديث نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي، التي تشغل مركبات البحرية المسيرة تحت الماء لرصد الألغام الجديدة أو غير المرئية، يستغرق ما يصل إلى ستة أشهر قبل انضمام الشركة، التي قالت إنها اختصرت هذه المدة إلى أيام.


وأوضح روبنسون أهمية ذلك في حرب إيران، قائلاً إنه «إذا كانت هناك مركبات مسيرة تحت الماء تعمل في بحر البلطيق مدربة على الألغام الروسية، فمن الضروري نشرها في مضيق هرمز لرصد الألغام الإيرانية، وبفضل تقنية دومينو، يمكن للبحرية أن تكون جاهزة في غضون أسبوع بدلاً من عام».