The General Directorate of Border Guard received today the guests of Allah arriving from the Republic of Sudan to perform the Hajj pilgrimage for the year 1447 AH through the Islamic Port of Jeddah, as part of comprehensive security and field services.

These efforts are part of the Border Guard's missions at land and sea entry points, aimed at ensuring smooth entry, providing guidance and direction, and facilitating the arrival procedures for the guests of Allah, thereby enhancing their safety and ensuring their arrival with ease and reassurance.