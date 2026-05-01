استقبلت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود، اليوم، ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من جمهورية السودان لأداء فريضة الحج لعام 1447هـ عبر ميناء جدة الإسلامي، في إطار خدمات أمنية وميدانية متكاملة.

وتأتي هذه الجهود ضمن مهمات حرس الحدود في المنافذ البرية والبحرية، لتحقيق انسيابية الدخول، وتقديم الإرشاد والتوجيه، وتسهيل إجراءات وصول ضيوف الرحمن، بما يعزز سلامتهم ووصولهم بيسر وطمأنينة.