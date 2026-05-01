قدّم الشاعر خالد قماش؛ ورقة عمل بعنوان «القصيدة من رواق الأدب إلى مسرح الطرب». ضمن نشاط الشريك الأدبي في مقهى «بيك» و بالتعاون مع مركز نهاوند للموسيقى؛ وتناول قمّاش مسيرة القصيدة المغنّاة عبر العصور، متتبعًا تحوّل النص الأدبي من صياغته الشعرية إلى عمل غنائي متكامل، تتآلف فيه الكلمة مع اللحن والصوت، ليصل إلى المتلقي بصورة أكثر تأثيرًا وانتشارًا.
و أكد قمّاش أن الأغنية الوطنية في المملكة،أسهمت في ترسيخ قيم الانتماء وتعزيز الحس الوطني، مستعرضًا نماذج تغنّى بها كبار الفنانين، من بينهم طلال مداح، ومحمد عبده، وسراج عمر، وأبو بكر سالم.
و لفت إلى مفهوم «أنسنة القصيدة»، إذيتحول المكان أو الكائن غير الحي إلى كيان نابض بالحياة، يستشعر ويعبّر، مستشهدًا بأعمال بدر بن عبد المحسن، ومنها أغنية «اه ما أرق الرياض» التي غناها محمد عبده، مضيفاً أن القصيدة المغنّاة تتطلب قدرًا من البساطة والمباشرة، مستشهدًا بتجارب الأخوين رحباني، إلى جانب إبراهيم خفاجي، وثريا قابل، وخالد الفيصل.
وشارك الفنان عبدالرحمن الفارسي، والفنانة سحر خوري خلال الأمسية بوصلات غنائية حيّة؛،، ما أضفى بعدًا تطبيقيًا على الطرح.