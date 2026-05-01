The poet Khalid Qumash presented a working paper titled "The Poem from the Corridor of Literature to the Stage of Music." This was part of the literary partner activity at the "Beek" café in collaboration with the Nahawand Center for Music. Qumash discussed the journey of the sung poem through the ages, tracing the transformation of the literary text from its poetic form to a complete musical work, where the word harmonizes with the melody and voice, reaching the audience in a more impactful and widespread manner.

Qumash emphasized that national songs in the Kingdom have contributed to instilling values of belonging and enhancing national sentiment, showcasing examples sung by prominent artists, including Talal Maddah, Mohammed Abdu, Siraj Omar, and Abu Bakr Salem.

He pointed out the concept of "humanizing the poem," where a place or an inanimate object transforms into a living entity that feels and expresses, citing the works of Badr bin Abdul Mohsen, including the song "Oh, How Beautiful Riyadh" sung by Mohammed Abdu. He added that the sung poem requires a degree of simplicity and directness, referencing the experiences of the Rahbani brothers, along with Ibrahim Khafaji, Thuraya Qabil, and Khalid Al-Faisal.

The artist Abdulrahman Al-Farsi and the artist Sahar Khoury participated during the evening with live musical performances, adding a practical dimension to the discussion.