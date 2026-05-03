توّج الشاعر الكبير عبدالوهاب الملوّح تجربته الشعريّة الشفيفة؛ بإصداره العاشر «على هيئة اللامرئي»، وبذلك يؤكد أن تجربته لم تضلّ طريقها الذي رسمه مبكراً على «رقاع العزلة الأخيرة»، وظلّ رغم وفرة السائرين محتفظاً برزانة «الواقف وحده»، ولم تغره منصات البهرجة، واعتنى برباطة جأشه؛ مستمسكاً بمبادئه وكأنما يقول «أنا هكذا دائما»، وعندما لاحت له السعادة وقالت «هيت لك» آثر الانصراف؛ كونها (سعادة مشبوهة)، واختار على الحضور المميت؛ أن يكون (الغائب) الحيّ، وما انتابه القلق من وحدته؛ كون (الليل دائما وحده)، وعندما تبرّجت له الساحات والمساحات، كتب (كتاب العصيان).

وعاد مجدداً بإصداره الأحدث؛ ليكشف التاريخ السرّي لاستثناء الشِّعر، وتدوين سيرة العاشق في منفاه الأخير، ويوثّقُ سيرة الشعراء اللامرئيين، هذه المجموعة الصادرة عن دار أبجديات للنشر، والتي صمّم غلافها الرسام التونسي علي فاخت. ومن نصوصها (المتعبون):

من غير المعقول أن تبدأ القصيدة بعين مفتوحة؛

الشرفات المعلّقة ندبات يتدلّى منها سعال الذاكرة،

الجدران تسعل بدورها،

والنهار يعدو معطوبًا.

أنا المعطوب،

ما زلت أتدرّب على النقصان،

ألهو بعمري دمية أُهمِلها في كل مرة بعصيّ علامات إعراب الأيديولوجيات البائسة.

(مشينا أبعد منّا)

مشينا أبعد منّا؛

مشينا بأحذية من حجر؛

يحدّثنا عرق الطريق التي لا تعرفنا،

ويحدّثنا هواء يحرسنا من مكائد لصوص الرياح الممطرة.

نحن ما لم تُصرّح به لوعاتنا، ونحن مشقّة أمزجتنا.

تعتقنا خطانا من كسل الأمل؛

من أسف الخيبات،

من خوف عالق بنا كأسمائنا،

من ظلالنا التي تحوّم من حولنا،

من لصوص الرياح الممطرة.

تعتقنا من خطانا.

نحن الذين مشينا أبعد منا ولم ندرك المسافة فينا.

كان لنا أدلّاء لم يدركوا بدورهم ماذا نريد.

توقّفوا بنا عند آبار ماء عذب، ولم نكن بحاجة إلى ماء.

توقّفوا بنا عند أشجار ترقص وأنهار تعزف، ورأينا ترابًا يشدو.

لم نكن متعبين، غير أننا لم نكن بحاجة إلى الغناء.

(العمق)

الحدائق التي لا تنام ليلًا لا تُزعج أحدًا.

ليس البحر، كما تعتقدون، أشد عمقًا؛

والسماء التي تتعالى ليست بدورها أكثر علوًا؛

الأيام لا تتوالى،

تخفق أحيانًا في اكتمال استدارتها وتلتف حول نفسها.

سوف يكفي القليل من الطيش ليكفّ العمر عن الكذب،

وتخلع الأشجار قمصانها نكاية في عدالة الفصول المزعومة.

لم يكن وودستوك مجرد احتفال شهواني،

أو ملصقات إشهار لتعميم فائدة الفوضى في زمن الانتحار الجماعي.

كم كان مذهلًا أن تحتمل أجنحة الفراشات نشوة الكون!

وتكذّب التفاحة صلاة نيوتن الأخيرة.

والأمر لا يتعلق بعواء غينسبرغ أو طريق كيرواك أو تفاحة كوبريك.

فالزهرة لم تعد تحتمل عطرها المحبوس في أرشيف المستقبل.

كانت الأشجار تجيد مزج الروك بالبلوز؛

أما الهواء، فلقد تخلى عن حياديته وصار أقل حياء.

كان لا بد من كسر رقبة الوقت،

وابتكار عاطفة أخرى أعمق من البحر وأعلى من السماء وأكثر صمتًا من الحدائق.

كان لا بد من موسيقى بلا إيقاع، بكاء بلا دموع، فرح بلا ضحك، رقص بلا طبول، شجن بلا حزن.

ذلك هو العمق.

المسافر

وليس له في السراب سوى أن يعانده بالمزيد من المشي.

ليس كما اتفق الوهم،

ليس كما جاء في سفر داود والتيه في البيد.

وهو الذي شرّدته رؤاه.

تضيع خطاه حيث لا شيء غير خطاه.

لا شيء أضيق من خطوة في الخلاء.

سيمضي بعيدًا،

كجرح سرى في الخلايا حريقًا.

وينأى به عرق الحلم.

أرصفة للتسكّع والطيش.

يكسر معنى الغياب؛

يحرّفه.

ليس في حاجة ليكون.

هو الآن ما لن يكون.

فليت المسافر يذهب أبعد من حلمه،

أو يلم الطريق ظلّ سراب.