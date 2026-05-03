The great poet Abdulwahab Al-Malouh crowned his subtle poetic experience with his tenth release, "In the Form of the Invisible," thus affirming that his journey has not strayed from the path he charted early on "on the scraps of the last isolation." Despite the abundance of those who walk, he maintained the composure of "the one standing alone," and was not tempted by the platforms of showiness. He cared for his steadfastness, holding onto his principles as if to say, "I am always like this." And when happiness appeared to him and said, "Here I am for you," he preferred to turn away, considering it (a suspicious happiness), and chose to be (the living absent) over the deadly presence. He did not feel anxious about his solitude, as (the night is always alone), and when the squares and spaces adorned themselves for him, he wrote (The Book of Rebellion).

He returned again with his latest release to reveal the secret history of the exception of poetry, documenting the story of the lover in his final exile, and chronicling the lives of the invisible poets. This collection, published by Abjadiyat Publishing House, features a cover designed by the Tunisian artist Ali Fakhet. Among its texts is (The Weary):

It is unreasonable for the poem to begin with an open eye;

The suspended balconies are scars from which the cough of memory hangs,

The walls cough in turn,

And the day runs, damaged.

I am the damaged one,

I am still training on deficiency,

I play with my age, a doll I neglect each time with the sticks of the signs of the wretched ideologies.

(We Walked Further Than Ourselves)

We walked further than ourselves;

We walked in shoes made of stone;

The sweat of the road that does not know us speaks to us,

And the air that guards us from the schemes of the thieves of the rainy winds speaks to us.

We are what our laments have not declared, and we are the toil of our temperaments.

Our steps liberate us from the laziness of hope;

From the regret of disappointments,

From the fear that clings to us like our names,

From our shadows that hover around us,

From the thieves of the rainy winds.

They liberate us from our steps.

We are those who walked further than ourselves and did not realize the distance within us.

We had guides who did not understand what we wanted.

They stopped us at wells of fresh water, and we did not need water.

They stopped us at dancing trees and rivers that play music, and we saw soil singing.

We were not tired; we just did not need to sing.

(The Depth)

The gardens that do not sleep at night do not disturb anyone.

The sea, as you think, is not deeper;

And the sky that rises is not higher either;

The days do not follow one another,

Sometimes they falter in completing their round and wrap around themselves.

A little recklessness will suffice to stop life from lying,

And the trees shed their shirts in spite of the alleged justice of the seasons.

Woodstock was not just a hedonistic celebration,

Or promotional posters to generalize the benefits of chaos in a time of collective suicide.

How amazing it was for the wings of butterflies to endure the ecstasy of the universe!

And the apple denies Newton's last prayer.

And it is not about Ginsberg's howl or Kerouac's road or Kubrick's apple.

The flower can no longer bear its scent trapped in the archive of the future.

The trees excelled at mixing rock with blues;

As for the air, it abandoned its neutrality and became less shy.

It was necessary to break the neck of time,

And invent another emotion deeper than the sea, higher than the sky, and quieter than the gardens.

It was necessary to have music without rhythm, crying without tears, joy without laughter, dancing without drums, longing without sadness.

That is the depth.

The Traveler

And he has nothing in the mirage but to defy it with more walking.

Not as the illusion agreed,

Not as it came in the Book of David and the wandering in the wilderness.

And he who was displaced by his visions.

His steps are lost where there is nothing but his steps.

Nothing is narrower than a step in the void.

He will go far,

Like a wound that spreads in the cells as a fire.

And the sweat of the dream will distance him.

Pavements for wandering and recklessness.

He breaks the meaning of absence;

He distorts it.

He does not need to be.

He is now what will not be.

Would that the traveler goes further than his dream,

Or the road casts a shadow of a mirage.