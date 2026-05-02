في قلب مدينة نيويورك الصاخب، قررت منصة «أوديبل» التابعة لعملاق التجارة الإلكترونية «أمازون» أن تقلب موازين العالم الثقافي رأساً على عقب. فبدلاً من الرفوف الخشبية المليئة بالكتب، افتتحت الشركة مساحة ثقافية فريدة من نوعها، على هيئة: مكتبة لا تحتوي على ورقة واحدة!

المكان الذي أطلق عليه اسم «أوديبل ستوري هاوس» (Audible Story House) كسر كل القواعد التقليدية. هنا، لا توجد رائحة ورق قديم ولا تقليب للصفحات. والزائر لا يأتي ليقرأ، بل ليغوص في تجربة سمعية خالصة. تخيل أن تدخل إلى مكتبة، وبدلاً من اختيار كتاب، تختار «قصة» تُروى لك بتقنيات صوتية سينمائية تجعلك تعيش الأحداث وكأنك في قلب الفيلم، ولكن عبر أذنيك فقط.

والمثير في هذه التجربة أنها ليست «عزلة فردية» كما قد يظن البعض. فقد خصصت المكتبة غرف استماع جماعية، حيث يمكن للزوار الاستلقاء وتجربة الاستماع القصصي بجودة صوتية فائقة، محولةً عملية القراءة من «نشاط فردي» إلى «حدث اجتماعي جماعي» يربط الناس بالمحتوى وببعضهم البعض.

هل انتهى عصر الكتاب الورقي؟

قد يرى البعض في هذه الخطوة «جنوناً»، لكن الأرقام تتحدث بلغة أخرى. ففي عام 2024، قفزت عائدات الكتب الصوتية في أمريكا لتتجاوز 2.22 مليار دولار. ويعكس هذا الرقم تحولاً جذرياً في عادات استهلاك المحتوى لدى الأجيال الجديدة التي باتت تفضل «الاستماع» أثناء التنقل أو العمل أو حتى الاسترخاء.

ويعترف بوب كاريغان الرئيس التنفيذي لأوديبل بأن الفكرة قد تبدو «غريبة»، لكنه يراهن على أنها المستقبل. وبينما يظل الكتاب الورقي رمزاً عريقاً، تفرض التكنولوجيا واقعاً جديداً يطرح تساؤلاً لا مفر منه: هل ستصبح رفوف المكتبات في المستقبل مجرد قطع أثاث تراثية، بينما نكتفي بوضع السماعات لـ «نقرأ» العالم؟