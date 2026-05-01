The corridors of the federal court in California have turned into a global battleground, where Elon Musk - the richest man in the world - faces accusations of "tech hypocrisy" in a case against OpenAI, a company he was once a co-founder of. The sessions, closely followed by the world, have begun to reveal shocking contradictions between Musk's previous positions and his current statements.

"Leaked Messages" Confuse the Richest Man in the World

OpenAI presented documents and emails described as "embarrassing," revealing that Musk suggested in 2018 merging OpenAI with his company "Tesla" to secure massive funding, which completely contradicts his current statements criticizing the company's shift to a "profit model." The documents also showed Musk's prior agreement to restrict "research transparency" when approaching significant technological breakthroughs, despite his ongoing calls for opening technologies to the public.

The paper evidence was not the only challenge for Musk; the courtroom witnessed critical moments when Musk was faced with precise technical questions about "safety cards" for evaluating artificial intelligence. According to media reports, Musk appeared confused in his answers, giving his opponents a golden opportunity to claim that his positions are not principled but rather a pure power struggle.

Behind the scenes, it seems Musk's ambitions are greater than just "principles":

Toppling Leadership: Musk is directly seeking to oust Sam Altman from the helm.

Restructuring: Challenging the legality of the company's current structure.

Financial Claims: Huge amounts that could lead to an earthquake in OpenAI's relationship with major partners like Microsoft.

OpenAI Responds: "No Intelligence Without Funding"

For its part, OpenAI defends its position that the shift to a profit model was an unavoidable technical necessity. The company believes Musk previously attempted to impose unilateral control before his departure and the establishment of his competing company xAI, raising doubts about his true motives.

This is not just a dispute between "founders," but extends to determining the future of human technology. Will artificial intelligence be available to everyone, or will it remain hostage to giant corporations? The outcome of this case will not only determine Musk's fate but will also set the "compass" for competition in the upcoming AI revolution.

As the legal battle continues, the question remains: Is Elon Musk fighting this battle to protect the future of humanity, or to safeguard his share of the AI pie?