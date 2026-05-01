تحولت أروقة المحكمة الفيدرالية في كاليفورنيا إلى حلبة صراع عالمية، حيث يواجه إيلون ماسك -أغنى رجل في العالم- اتهامات بـ «النفاق التقني» في قضية ضد شركة OpenAI التي كان يوماً من مؤسسيها. الجلسات التي يتابعها العالم بدقة، بدأت تكشف تناقضات صادمة بين مواقف ماسك السابقة وتصريحاته الحالية.

«رسائل مسربة» تربك أغنى رجل في العالم

قدمت OpenAI وثائق ورسائل بريد إلكتروني وُصفت بأنها «محرجة»، تكشف أن ماسك اقترح في عام 2018 دمج OpenAI مع شركته «تسلا» للحصول على تمويل ضخم، وهو ما يناقض تماماً تصريحاته اليوم التي تنتقد تحول الشركة إلى «نموذج ربحي». الوثائق أظهرت أيضاً موافقة ماسك المسبقة على تقييد «شفافية الأبحاث» عند الاقتراب من اختراقات تقنية كبيرة، رغم دعوته المستمرة لفتح التقنيات للجمهور.

ولم تكن الأدلة الورقية هي التحدي الوحيد لماسك، فقد شهدت قاعة المحكمة لحظات حرجة حين وُضع ماسك أمام أسئلة تقنية دقيقة حول «بطاقات الأمان» لتقييم الذكاء الاصطناعي. و بحسب تقارير صحفية، بدا ماسك مرتبكاً في إجاباته، ما أعطى خصومه فرصة ذهبية للادعاء بأن مواقفه ليست مبدئية، بل هي صراع نفوذ بحت.

وخلف الستار، يبدو أن طموح ماسك أكبر من مجرد «المبادئ»:

  • الإطاحة بالقيادة: يسعى ماسك بشكل مباشر لإزاحة سام ألتمان عن دفة القيادة.
  • إعادة الهيكلة: الطعن في قانونية الهيكل الحالي للشركة.
  • مطالبات مالية: مبالغ ضخمة قد تؤدي لزلزال في علاقة OpenAI بشركائها الكبار كـ مايكروسوفت.

OpenAI ترد: «لا ذكاء بلا تمويل»

من جهتها، تدافع OpenAI عن موقفها بأن التحول لنموذج ربحي كان ضرورة تقنية لا مفر منها. وترى الشركة أن ماسك حاول مسبقاً فرض سيطرة أحادية قبل رحيله وتأسيس شركته المنافسة xAI، مما يضع شكوكاً حول دوافعه الحقيقية.

ولا يقتصر الأمر على خلاف بين «مؤسسين»، بل يمتد ليشمل تحديد مستقبل التكنولوجيا البشرية. هل سيكون الذكاء الاصطناعي متاحاً للجميع، أم سيظل رهينة بيد شركات عملاقة؟ ونتيجة هذه القضية لن تحسم مصير ماسك فحسب، بل ستحدد «بوصلة» المنافسة في ثورة الذكاء الاصطناعي القادمة.

بينما يستمر الصراع القانوني، يظل السؤال معلقاً: هل يدير إيلون ماسك هذه المعركة لحماية مستقبل البشرية، أم لحماية حصته في كعكة الذكاء الاصطناعي؟