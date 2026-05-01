أدانت الأمانة العامة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، بأشد العبارات، جريمة الاعتداء التي نفذتها قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في المياه الدولية ضد أسطول الصمود العالمي، الذي يضم نشطاء من عشرات الدول في مهمة إغاثية تهدف إلى تسليط الضوء على المعاناة الإنسانية غير المسبوقة وتخفيفها عن قطاع غزة، نتيجة الحصار الإسرائيلي غير القانوني.
وأكدت الأمانة العامة أن هذه الجريمة تشكل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي الإنساني وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة، التي تؤكد ضرورة حماية العاملين في مجال الإغاثة الإنسانية وضمان وصول المساعدات دون عوائق.
وحملت الأمانة العامة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية الكاملة عن حياة وسلامة المشاركين في هذه القافلة الإنسانية، وطالبت المجتمع الدولي باتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للتحقيق في هذه الجريمة، وضمان العدالة والمحاسبة بموجب القانون الجنائي الدولي.
كما جددت التأكيد على ضرورة البدء بتنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من خطة السلام بموجب قرار مجلس الأمن 2803، بما يضمن فتح جميع المعابر، وحماية العاملين في المجال الإنساني، وضمان إيصال المساعدات دون عوائق إلى قطاع غزة.
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the crime of aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in international waters against the Global Solidarity Fleet, which includes activists from dozens of countries on a humanitarian mission aimed at highlighting and alleviating the unprecedented humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the illegal Israeli blockade.
The General Secretariat affirmed that this crime constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions, which emphasize the necessity of protecting humanitarian workers and ensuring the unhindered delivery of aid.
The General Secretariat held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the lives and safety of the participants in this humanitarian convoy and called on the international community to take the necessary measures to investigate this crime and ensure justice and accountability under international criminal law.
It also reiterated the necessity of commencing the implementation of the second phase of the peace plan under Security Council Resolution 2803, which ensures the opening of all crossings, the protection of humanitarian workers, and the unhindered delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.