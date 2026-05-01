The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the crime of aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in international waters against the Global Solidarity Fleet, which includes activists from dozens of countries on a humanitarian mission aimed at highlighting and alleviating the unprecedented humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the illegal Israeli blockade.

The General Secretariat affirmed that this crime constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions, which emphasize the necessity of protecting humanitarian workers and ensuring the unhindered delivery of aid.

The General Secretariat held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the lives and safety of the participants in this humanitarian convoy and called on the international community to take the necessary measures to investigate this crime and ensure justice and accountability under international criminal law.

It also reiterated the necessity of commencing the implementation of the second phase of the peace plan under Security Council Resolution 2803, which ensures the opening of all crossings, the protection of humanitarian workers, and the unhindered delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.