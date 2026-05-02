لقاح يقود ثورة صحية قد تُنهي أحد أخطر السرطانات لدى النساء

Just six months after giving birth to her first daughter, following many years of trying to conceive, Australian Chrissy Walters received a harsh shock: her daughter might grow up one day without her mother.

After experiencing severe bleeding at her home in Toowoomba and undergoing a series of medical tests, Walters - who was 39 at the time - was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer, and she recalls that moment by saying she thought there was a major mistake in the diagnosis.

Since then, she has spent over a decade on a grueling treatment journey, which included painful procedures and complex medical interventions, but the disease spread in her body, leading doctors to confirm that her condition had become terminal.

Her daughter, now 12 years old, has grown up amidst this difficult reality, where the family began discussing the issue of death with her from a very early age. Ironically, the year 2026 is the same year the child will be eligible for the vaccine that could prevent the disease threatening her mother's life.



Australia's Strategy to Eliminate the Disease

Australia is rapidly moving towards becoming the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer, through a dual strategy based on vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV), the primary cause of the disease, and high-precision early screening programs.

The scientific story began in 2006 when Australian scientists succeeded in developing the "Gardasil" vaccine, which prevents infection with the virus. One year later, the country launched a comprehensive national vaccination program, which later expanded to include boys as well.

Australia also adopted an advanced screening system that relies on HPV testing instead of the traditional Pap smear, with the option for self-testing, which encouraged more women to participate.



Encouraging Results and Tangible Progress

Data indicates that Australia is on track to eliminate the disease by 2035, possibly even sooner, with elimination defined as reducing cases to fewer than 4 cases per 100,000 women.

Notable indicators include a halving of incidence and mortality rates since the 1980s, with zero cases recorded among women under 25 in the latest data, in addition to a vaccination coverage exceeding 80% for girls and 85% of women undergoing regular screening.



Ongoing Challenges

Despite this progress, there are still challenges hindering full access to the goal, the most prominent of which are: low vaccination rates in certain demographics, especially among Indigenous populations, disparities in access to healthcare, hesitancy among some families to receive vaccines after the COVID-19 pandemic, and high healthcare service costs.

Studies indicate that eliminating the disease among Indigenous populations may be delayed by more than a decade compared to the rest of the population.



Global Impact and International Efforts

Australia's ambition is not limited to its own borders, as it supports neighboring countries like Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea in their efforts to combat the disease.

Countries like Sweden, Rwanda, and the UK have also entered a global race to achieve the same goal, despite facing challenges in vaccination and screening rates.

This approach is unprecedented in the history of medicine, as countries around the world - supported by the World Health Organization - seek to eliminate a type of cancer, rather than just control it.



Between Pain and Hope

Walters describes her experience with the disease as a full-time job, filled with physical exhaustion, psychological stress, and financial costs, despite government support. However, amidst this suffering, there is a genuine hope that her story will become an exception in the future, not the norm.