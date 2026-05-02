بعد ستة أشهر فقط من إنجاب طفلتها الأولى، عقب سنوات طويلة من محاولات الحمل، تلقت الأسترالية كريسي والترز صدمة قاسية: ابنتها قد تكبر يومًا من دون والدتها.

فبعد تعرضها لنزيف حاد في منزلها بمدينة توومبا، وخضوعها لسلسلة من الفحوصات الطبية، شُخِّصت والترز - وكانت تبلغ 39 عامًا آنذاك - بسرطان عنق الرحم في مرحلة متقدمة، وتتذكر تلك اللحظة قائلة إنها اعتقدت بوجود خطأ كبير في التشخيص.

ومنذ ذلك الحين، أمضت أكثر من عقد في رحلة علاج شاقة، شملت إجراءات مؤلمة وتدخلات طبية معقدة، إلا أن المرض انتشر في جسدها، ليؤكد الأطباء أن حالتها أصبحت نهائية.

كبرت ابنتها، التي تبلغ الآن 12 عامًا، وسط هذا الواقع الصعب، حيث بدأت الأسرة مناقشة مسألة الموت معها منذ سن مبكرة جدًا، والمفارقة أن عام 2026 هو نفسه العام الذي أصبحت فيه الطفلة مؤهلة للحصول على اللقاح الذي قد يمنع الإصابة بالمرض الذي يهدد حياة والدتها.

إستراتيجية أستراليا للقضاء على المرض

وتسير أستراليا بخطى متسارعة لتصبح أول دولة في العالم تقضي على سرطان عنق الرحم، وذلك عبر إستراتيجية مزدوجة تعتمد على التطعيم ضد فيروس الورم الحليمي البشري (HPV)، وهو المسبب الرئيسي للمرض، وبرامج الفحص المبكر عالية الدقة.

بدأت القصة العلمية عام 2006، عندما نجح علماء أستراليون في تطوير لقاح «غارداسيل»، الذي يمنع الإصابة بالفيروس. وبعد عام واحد، أطلقت البلاد برنامج تطعيم وطنياً شاملاً، توسع لاحقًا ليشمل الفتيان أيضًا.

كما اعتمدت أستراليا نظام فحص متطورًا يعتمد على اختبار فيروس HPV بدلًا من مسحة عنق الرحم التقليدية، مع إمكانية إجراء الفحص ذاتيًا، ما شجّع المزيد من النساء على المشاركة.
لقاح يقود ثورة صحية قد تُنهي أحد أخطر السرطانات لدى النساء


نتائج مشجعة وتقدم ملموس

وتشير البيانات إلى أن أستراليا في طريقها للقضاء على المرض بحلول عام 2035، وربما قبل ذلك، فيما يُعرّف القضاء على المرض بأنه انخفاض الحالات إلى أقل من 4 إصابات لكل 100 ألف امرأة.

ومن أبرز المؤشرات انخفاض معدلات الإصابة والوفيات إلى النصف منذ الثمانينات، وتسجيل صفر إصابات بين النساء دون 25 عامًا في أحدث البيانات، بالإضافة إلى تغطية تطعيم تتجاوز 80% للفتيات، وخضوع 85% من النساء للفحص الدوري.

تحديات قائمة

رغم هذا التقدم، لا تزال هناك تحديات تعيق الوصول الكامل إلى الهدف، أبرزها: انخفاض معدلات التطعيم في بعض الفئات، خاصة بين السكان الأصليين، تفاوت فرص الوصول إلى الرعاية الصحية، تردد بعض الأسر في تلقي اللقاحات بعد جائحة كورونا، ارتفاع تكاليف الخدمات الصحية.

وتشير الدراسات إلى أن القضاء على المرض لدى السكان الأصليين قد يتأخر أكثر من عقد مقارنة ببقية السكان.

أثر عالمي وجهود دولية

ولا يقتصر طموح أستراليا على الداخل، إذ تدعم دولًا مجاورة مثل فانواتو وبابوا غينيا الجديدة في جهودها لمكافحة المرض.

كما دخلت دول مثل السويد ورواندا وبريطانيا سباقًا عالميًا لتحقيق الهدف ذاته، رغم مواجهتها تحديات في معدلات التطعيم والفحص.

ويُعد هذا التوجه سابقة في تاريخ الطب، حيث تسعى دول العالم - بدعم من منظمة الصحة العالمية - للقضاء على نوع من السرطان، وليس مجرد السيطرة عليه.

بين الألم والأمل

وتصف والترز تجربتها مع المرض بأنها وظيفة بدوام كامل، مليئة بالإرهاق الجسدي والضغوط النفسية والتكاليف المالية، رغم الدعم الحكومي، لكن وسط هذه المعاناة، يبرز أمل حقيقي في أن تصبح قصتها استثناءً في المستقبل، لا قاعدة.