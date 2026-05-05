تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
حرصت أن أقدم وجهة نظري حول قرار جامعة الملك سعود بعد أن تهدأ العاصفة أو كما يقول المثل الشعبي «يخف الرمي»، وتتوقف بعض من الاتهامات المتبادلة.
قررت جامعة الملك سعود تجميد القبول في عدد من التخصصات في العلوم الإنسانية والاجتماعية. وتسبب القرار في عاصفة إعلامية اجتاحت شبكات التواصل الاجتماعية، والمشهد الإعلامي بشكل عام. ووفقًا لتقرير نشرته لوميناسباير، وصل عدد المنشورات على شبكة إكس خلال أسبوع واحد إلى 508 منشورات، بمعدل 73 منشورًا يوميًا. وحصدت هذه المنشورات تفاعلات تجاوزت 51 ألفًا؛ بين إعجاب وإعادة نشر وتعليق. مما أدى إلى وصول مشاهداتها إلى ما يقرب من 18 مليون مشاهدة. وعلى أثر هذه العاصفة غير المسبوقة في قضايا التعليم العالي، تراجعت الجامعة عن قرارها. ويمكن القول إن هذه القضية تصلح لأن تكون دراسة حالة للمتخصصين في الأزمات الاتصالية وإدارتها.
جامعة الملك سعود ليست الأولى في إصدار هذا القرار أو التراجع عنه، فقد سبقتها جامعة الملك خالد قبل 25 عامًا، وكان ذلك استجابة غير مدروسة لما بدأ يتردد حينها حول ملاءمة التخصصات الجامعية مع متطلبات سوق العمل. ولا أظن أيضًا أن جامعة الملك سعود ستكون الأخيرة في ذلك، طالما أن المعضلة الأساسية لم تنل حقها من التفكير والمعالجة، وهي في ظني مرتبطة بفلسفة التعليم العالي، وما ترتب عليها من أنظمة ولوائح لا تزال قائمة في بعض الجامعات.
الإشكالية تبدأ من مرتكزات البرامج الأكاديمية في الجامعات السعودية. يفترض أن تقوم الخطط الدراسية في مرحلة البكالوريوس على ثلاثة محاور أساسية: معارف ومهارات وقيم. ولو تمعنا في مقررات الخطط الدراسية في كل الأقسام تقريباً، سنجدها ركزت وبشكل مبالغ فيه على البعد المعرفي، فيتخرج الطلبة ولديهم معرفة غزيرة في تخصصاتهم. لكن بالمقابل تنقصهم تلك المهارات والقيم التي تتطلبها الوظائف التي سيعملون فيها، والمهام التي سيتولونها، والتي يتوقعها أصحاب العمل منهم.
لا يمكن تجاوز هذه الإشكالية إلا بعد إعادة النظر في الخطط الدراسية لبرامج البكالوريوس، وتبني ما أخذت به كثير من الجامعات العالمية المتميزة، وتتطلبه كثير من إجراءات الاعتماد الأكاديمي: مفهوم «التكامل بين التخصصات Interdisciplinary». ولو تأملنا بعمق في الأسباب التي تمنع الجامعات من الأخذ بهذا المفهوم، لظهر لنا سببان رئيسيان.
الأول: اعتماد جامعاتنا على مبدأ أن الرسالة والمهمة الأولى للأقسام منح الدرجات العلمية وتخريج الكوادر المتخصصة. وهذا بالضرورة ليس منطقياً وليس مطلوبًا من كل الجامعات. للأقسام وظيفة لا تقل أهمية؛ تقديم مقررات تكاملية مع التخصصات الأخرى، وهذه قيمة مضافة للأقسام، وهو ما بات يُعرف في مجال التعليم العالي بـ«القسم المُكَمّل Service Department».
الثاني: نظام التعليم العالي الذي يتطلب من الأستاذ المساعد عبئا تدريسيا لا يقل عن 14 ساعة، ويمنح الأستاذ مكافأة إذا تجاوز ذلك. وللوفاء بهذا المتطلب، عملت مجالس الأقسام على إغراق برامج خططها الدراسية للبكالوريوس بالمقررات التخصصية، والابتعاد عن أي فرصة لمقرر من خارج القسم، مما ترتب عليه حالة من الانطوائية الأكاديمية في جامعاتنا، وهو عرف ليس له مثيل في الجامعات العالمية.
أضحى مفهوم «التكامل بين التخصصات interdisciplinary» مبدأ تأخذ به الجامعات المرموقة في العالم، فهو العامل المهم لتعزيز مهارات التفكير النقدي، والتواصل بين التخصصات، والمنهج الأنسب لمقاربة حل الكثير من الظواهر والمشاكل المعقدة، والتكيف مع التغيرات المتسارعة في سوق العمل. فمثلاً، هل يمكن لطالب متخصص في الهندسة البترولية أن يتخرج دون أن يدرس مقررات في التغيرات المناخية، والتي أضحت من أبرز التحديات التي تواجهها صناعة النفط، أو يتخرج طالب في أي من التخصصات الصحية (الطب – الصيدلة – التمريض) وهو لم يدرس مقررات يتعرف فيها على ثقافة المجتمع وما يطرأ عليها من ظواهر لها تداعيات صحية، أو يتخرج طالب من العلوم السياسية وهو لم يدرس أهداف الأحداث والمنعطفات التاريخية وما ترتب عليها من آثار في المشهد السياسي.
I was keen to present my perspective on the decision made by King Saud University after the storm calms down, or as the popular saying goes, "the throwing subsides," and some of the mutual accusations cease.
King Saud University decided to freeze admissions in several specialties in the humanities and social sciences. This decision caused a media storm that swept across social media networks and the media scene in general. According to a report published by Luminaspire, the number of posts on X network reached 508 within one week, averaging 73 posts per day. These posts garnered interactions exceeding 51,000, including likes, retweets, and comments, leading to nearly 18 million views. As a result of this unprecedented storm in higher education issues, the university reversed its decision. It can be said that this case is suitable to be a case study for specialists in communication crises and their management.
King Saud University is not the first to issue this decision or to retract it; King Khalid University preceded it 25 years ago, responding to unstudied concerns about the compatibility of university specialties with labor market requirements. I also do not believe that King Saud University will be the last in this regard, as long as the fundamental dilemma has not received the attention it deserves in terms of thought and treatment, which I believe is related to the philosophy of higher education, and the resulting systems and regulations that still exist in some universities.
The issue begins with the foundations of academic programs in Saudi universities. The undergraduate curricula should be based on three essential pillars: knowledge, skills, and values. If we closely examine the curricula in almost all departments, we will find that they have overly focused on the cognitive aspect, resulting in students graduating with extensive knowledge in their fields. However, they lack the skills and values required for the jobs they will work in and the tasks they will undertake, which employers expect from them.
This issue cannot be addressed without reconsidering the curricula of undergraduate programs and adopting what many distinguished global universities have implemented, which is required by many accreditation procedures: the concept of "interdisciplinary integration." If we deeply reflect on the reasons that prevent universities from adopting this concept, two main reasons emerge.
The first: Our universities rely on the principle that the primary mission of departments is to grant degrees and graduate specialized personnel. This is not necessarily logical and is not required of all universities. Departments have a function that is no less important: to offer integrative courses with other specialties, which adds value to the departments, and this has come to be known in higher education as the "Service Department."
The second: The higher education system requires an assistant professor to have a teaching load of no less than 14 hours, and rewards the professor if they exceed that. To meet this requirement, departmental councils have flooded their undergraduate program curricula with specialized courses, avoiding any opportunity for a course outside the department, resulting in a state of academic insularity in our universities, which is a practice unmatched in global universities.
The concept of "interdisciplinary integration" has become a principle adopted by prestigious universities worldwide, as it is a crucial factor in enhancing critical thinking skills, communication between disciplines, and the most suitable approach to addressing many complex phenomena and problems, as well as adapting to the rapid changes in the labor market. For example, can a student specializing in petroleum engineering graduate without studying courses on climate change, which has become one of the main challenges facing the oil industry? Or can a student in any of the health specialties (medicine, pharmacy, nursing) graduate without studying courses that familiarize them with the culture of society and the phenomena that have health implications? Or can a political science student graduate without studying the objectives of historical events and turning points and their resulting effects on the political scene?