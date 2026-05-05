I was keen to present my perspective on the decision made by King Saud University after the storm calms down, or as the popular saying goes, "the throwing subsides," and some of the mutual accusations cease.



King Saud University decided to freeze admissions in several specialties in the humanities and social sciences. This decision caused a media storm that swept across social media networks and the media scene in general. According to a report published by Luminaspire, the number of posts on X network reached 508 within one week, averaging 73 posts per day. These posts garnered interactions exceeding 51,000, including likes, retweets, and comments, leading to nearly 18 million views. As a result of this unprecedented storm in higher education issues, the university reversed its decision. It can be said that this case is suitable to be a case study for specialists in communication crises and their management.



King Saud University is not the first to issue this decision or to retract it; King Khalid University preceded it 25 years ago, responding to unstudied concerns about the compatibility of university specialties with labor market requirements. I also do not believe that King Saud University will be the last in this regard, as long as the fundamental dilemma has not received the attention it deserves in terms of thought and treatment, which I believe is related to the philosophy of higher education, and the resulting systems and regulations that still exist in some universities.



The issue begins with the foundations of academic programs in Saudi universities. The undergraduate curricula should be based on three essential pillars: knowledge, skills, and values. If we closely examine the curricula in almost all departments, we will find that they have overly focused on the cognitive aspect, resulting in students graduating with extensive knowledge in their fields. However, they lack the skills and values required for the jobs they will work in and the tasks they will undertake, which employers expect from them.



This issue cannot be addressed without reconsidering the curricula of undergraduate programs and adopting what many distinguished global universities have implemented, which is required by many accreditation procedures: the concept of "interdisciplinary integration." If we deeply reflect on the reasons that prevent universities from adopting this concept, two main reasons emerge.



The first: Our universities rely on the principle that the primary mission of departments is to grant degrees and graduate specialized personnel. This is not necessarily logical and is not required of all universities. Departments have a function that is no less important: to offer integrative courses with other specialties, which adds value to the departments, and this has come to be known in higher education as the "Service Department."



The second: The higher education system requires an assistant professor to have a teaching load of no less than 14 hours, and rewards the professor if they exceed that. To meet this requirement, departmental councils have flooded their undergraduate program curricula with specialized courses, avoiding any opportunity for a course outside the department, resulting in a state of academic insularity in our universities, which is a practice unmatched in global universities.



The concept of "interdisciplinary integration" has become a principle adopted by prestigious universities worldwide, as it is a crucial factor in enhancing critical thinking skills, communication between disciplines, and the most suitable approach to addressing many complex phenomena and problems, as well as adapting to the rapid changes in the labor market. For example, can a student specializing in petroleum engineering graduate without studying courses on climate change, which has become one of the main challenges facing the oil industry? Or can a student in any of the health specialties (medicine, pharmacy, nursing) graduate without studying courses that familiarize them with the culture of society and the phenomena that have health implications? Or can a political science student graduate without studying the objectives of historical events and turning points and their resulting effects on the political scene?