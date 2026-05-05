حرصت أن أقدم وجهة نظري حول قرار جامعة الملك سعود بعد أن تهدأ العاصفة أو كما يقول المثل الشعبي «يخف الرمي»، وتتوقف بعض من الاتهامات المتبادلة.


قررت جامعة الملك سعود تجميد القبول في عدد من التخصصات في العلوم الإنسانية والاجتماعية. وتسبب القرار في عاصفة إعلامية اجتاحت شبكات التواصل الاجتماعية، والمشهد الإعلامي بشكل عام. ووفقًا لتقرير نشرته لوميناسباير، وصل عدد المنشورات على شبكة إكس خلال أسبوع واحد إلى 508 منشورات، بمعدل 73 منشورًا يوميًا. وحصدت هذه المنشورات تفاعلات تجاوزت 51 ألفًا؛ بين إعجاب وإعادة نشر وتعليق. مما أدى إلى وصول مشاهداتها إلى ما يقرب من 18 مليون مشاهدة. وعلى أثر هذه العاصفة غير المسبوقة في قضايا التعليم العالي، تراجعت الجامعة عن قرارها. ويمكن القول إن هذه القضية تصلح لأن تكون دراسة حالة للمتخصصين في الأزمات الاتصالية وإدارتها.


جامعة الملك سعود ليست الأولى في إصدار هذا القرار أو التراجع عنه، فقد سبقتها جامعة الملك خالد قبل 25 عامًا، وكان ذلك استجابة غير مدروسة لما بدأ يتردد حينها حول ملاءمة التخصصات الجامعية مع متطلبات سوق العمل. ولا أظن أيضًا أن جامعة الملك سعود ستكون الأخيرة في ذلك، طالما أن المعضلة الأساسية لم تنل حقها من التفكير والمعالجة، وهي في ظني مرتبطة بفلسفة التعليم العالي، وما ترتب عليها من أنظمة ولوائح لا تزال قائمة في بعض الجامعات.


الإشكالية تبدأ من مرتكزات البرامج الأكاديمية في الجامعات السعودية. يفترض أن تقوم الخطط الدراسية في مرحلة البكالوريوس على ثلاثة محاور أساسية: معارف ومهارات وقيم. ولو تمعنا في مقررات الخطط الدراسية في كل الأقسام تقريباً، سنجدها ركزت وبشكل مبالغ فيه على البعد المعرفي، فيتخرج الطلبة ولديهم معرفة غزيرة في تخصصاتهم. لكن بالمقابل تنقصهم تلك المهارات والقيم التي تتطلبها الوظائف التي سيعملون فيها، والمهام التي سيتولونها، والتي يتوقعها أصحاب العمل منهم.


لا يمكن تجاوز هذه الإشكالية إلا بعد إعادة النظر في الخطط الدراسية لبرامج البكالوريوس، وتبني ما أخذت به كثير من الجامعات العالمية المتميزة، وتتطلبه كثير من إجراءات الاعتماد الأكاديمي: مفهوم «التكامل بين التخصصات Interdisciplinary». ولو تأملنا بعمق في الأسباب التي تمنع الجامعات من الأخذ بهذا المفهوم، لظهر لنا سببان رئيسيان.


الأول: اعتماد جامعاتنا على مبدأ أن الرسالة والمهمة الأولى للأقسام منح الدرجات العلمية وتخريج الكوادر المتخصصة. وهذا بالضرورة ليس منطقياً وليس مطلوبًا من كل الجامعات. للأقسام وظيفة لا تقل أهمية؛ تقديم مقررات تكاملية مع التخصصات الأخرى، وهذه قيمة مضافة للأقسام، وهو ما بات يُعرف في مجال التعليم العالي بـ«القسم المُكَمّل Service Department».


الثاني: نظام التعليم العالي الذي يتطلب من الأستاذ المساعد عبئا تدريسيا لا يقل عن 14 ساعة، ويمنح الأستاذ مكافأة إذا تجاوز ذلك. وللوفاء بهذا المتطلب، عملت مجالس الأقسام على إغراق برامج خططها الدراسية للبكالوريوس بالمقررات التخصصية، والابتعاد عن أي فرصة لمقرر من خارج القسم، مما ترتب عليه حالة من الانطوائية الأكاديمية في جامعاتنا، وهو عرف ليس له مثيل في الجامعات العالمية.


أضحى مفهوم «التكامل بين التخصصات interdisciplinary» مبدأ تأخذ به الجامعات المرموقة في العالم، فهو العامل المهم لتعزيز مهارات التفكير النقدي، والتواصل بين التخصصات، والمنهج الأنسب لمقاربة حل الكثير من الظواهر والمشاكل المعقدة، والتكيف مع التغيرات المتسارعة في سوق العمل. فمثلاً، هل يمكن لطالب متخصص في الهندسة البترولية أن يتخرج دون أن يدرس مقررات في التغيرات المناخية، والتي أضحت من أبرز التحديات التي تواجهها صناعة النفط، أو يتخرج طالب في أي من التخصصات الصحية (الطب – الصيدلة – التمريض) وهو لم يدرس مقررات يتعرف فيها على ثقافة المجتمع وما يطرأ عليها من ظواهر لها تداعيات صحية، أو يتخرج طالب من العلوم السياسية وهو لم يدرس أهداف الأحداث والمنعطفات التاريخية وما ترتب عليها من آثار في المشهد السياسي.