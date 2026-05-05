وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية سلالًا غذائية على الفئات الأشد احتياجًا وذوي الإعاقة والأيتام وكبار السن في مخيمات اللاجئين بمقاطعة كوكس بازار في جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية، استفاد منها (5.000) فرد بواقع (1.000) أسرة، ضمن مشروع توزيع السلال الغذائية في بنغلاديش.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الشعوب والدول المحتاجة في مختلف أنحاء العالم عبر تقديم أشكال متعددة من المساعدات الإنسانية.