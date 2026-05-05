The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed food baskets to the most needy groups, including people with disabilities, orphans, and the elderly in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, benefiting (5,000) individuals, equivalent to (1,000) families, as part of the food basket distribution project in Bangladesh.

This comes as part of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support needy peoples and countries around the world through various forms of humanitarian assistance.