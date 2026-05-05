وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية سلالًا غذائية على الفئات الأشد احتياجًا وذوي الإعاقة والأيتام وكبار السن في مخيمات اللاجئين بمقاطعة كوكس بازار في جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية، استفاد منها (5.000) فرد بواقع (1.000) أسرة، ضمن مشروع توزيع السلال الغذائية في بنغلاديش.
ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم الشعوب والدول المحتاجة في مختلف أنحاء العالم عبر تقديم أشكال متعددة من المساعدات الإنسانية.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed food baskets to the most needy groups, including people with disabilities, orphans, and the elderly in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, benefiting (5,000) individuals, equivalent to (1,000) families, as part of the food basket distribution project in Bangladesh.
This comes as part of the relief efforts provided by the Kingdom, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to support needy peoples and countries around the world through various forms of humanitarian assistance.