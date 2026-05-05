محافظ الطائف يستعرض جاهزية القطاعات المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن

The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the readiness of government and military agencies for the Hajj season of 1447 AH during his visit to the Emergency and Disaster Center at the Ministry of Health branch in the governorate, in the presence of the Director of the Ministry of Health branch in Taif, Dr. Samir Al-Shahrani, and several military and civilian leaders.

The Governor of Taif inspected military and service vehicles and advanced relief preparations, with the participation of several agencies, including the Ministries of Defense, Interior, and Health, in addition to strategic companies.



He witnessed the implementation of a joint field exercise simulating emergency situations, aimed at enhancing coordination, response speed, and work efficiency between health and security sectors. He also toured the internal exhibition, the command and control room, and listened to a briefing on the modern technologies used in crisis monitoring and management.



At the end of the visit, the Governor of Taif emphasized the importance of utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety and security of the guests of Allah and to provide them with the best health and logistical services.

