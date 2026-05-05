استعرض محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز جاهزية الجهات الحكومية والعسكرية لموسم حج 1447هـ، وذلك خلال زيارته مقر مركز الطوارئ والكوارث بفرع وزارة الصحة بالمحافظة، بحضور مدير فرع وزارة الصحة بالطائف الدكتور سمير الشهراني، وعدد من القيادات العسكرية والمدنية.

وتفقد محافظ الطائف الآليات العسكرية والخدمية وتجهيزات الإغاثة المتقدمة، بمشاركة عددٍ من الجهات، من بينها وزارات الدفاع والداخلية والصحة، إلى جانب الشركات الإستراتيجية.
محافظ الطائف يستعرض جاهزية القطاعات المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن

وشهد تنفيذ فرضية ميدانية مشتركة لمحاكاة حالات الطوارئ؛ هدفت إلى رفع مستوى التنسيق وسرعة الاستجابة وكفاءة العمل بين القطاعات الصحية والأمنية، كما اطَّلع على المعرض الداخلي، وغرفة القيادة والسيطرة، واستمع إلى شرح عن التقنيات الحديثة المستخدمة في رصد وإدارة الأزمات.
محافظ الطائف يستعرض جاهزية القطاعات المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن

وفي ختام الزيارة، أكد محافظ الطائف أهمية تسخير الإمكانات كافة لضمان أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن، وتقديم أفضل الخدمات الصحية واللوجستية لهم.

محافظ الطائف يستعرض جاهزية القطاعات المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن
محافظ الطائف يستعرض جاهزية القطاعات المشاركة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن