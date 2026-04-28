stc Group announced its preliminary financial results for the period ending March 31, 2026.

- Revenues increased during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 19,939 million, a rise of 3.8% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

- Gross profit rose during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 9,772 million, an increase of 7.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

- Operating profit increased during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 3,978 million, a rise of 11.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 6,557 million, an increase of 7.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

- Net profit increased during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 3,696 million, a rise of 12.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, after excluding non-recurring items.

- A distribution of 0.55 per share for the first quarter of 2026, in accordance with the profit distribution policy approved by the General Assembly.

Commenting on the results of the first quarter of 2026, the CEO of stc Group, Eng. Aliyan bin Mohammed Al-Wutayd, confirmed that the group started the year with operational and financial momentum that reflects its ability to translate its strategic directions into tangible results that support its growth and solidify its role in the digital economy. He added that the group achieved a revenue increase of 3.8% during the first quarter, along with a growth in EBITDA of 7.1%, and an increase in net profit (after excluding non-recurring items) of 12% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which demonstrates the strength of the group's business model and its success in balancing investment in growth opportunities with operational efficiency, and developing infrastructure and digital solutions to enhance more sustainable and competitive growth in the long term.

The CEO noted that the group continued to implement its strategy for expanding regional digital infrastructure through the Silklink project to establish communication infrastructure in Syria, in partnership with the Syrian Sovereign Fund, with an investment of 3 billion.

This project represents a qualitative step in the group's journey to build a cross-border digital ecosystem by developing advanced infrastructure aimed at connecting Syria regionally and internationally through a fiber optic network extending over 4,500 kilometers, in addition to data centers and stations for international submarine communication cables, thereby enhancing stc's role in supporting regional digital connectivity and opening new horizons for growth and expansion in the telecommunications and digital services sector.

Building on its role in providing services efficiently during peak demand periods in major seasons and events, stc continued to empower millions of visitors during the Riyadh Season through an advanced communications and digital services system, and demonstrated its high readiness during the month of Ramadan to serve pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques by developing and providing advanced infrastructure and increasing operational capacities, which contributed to accommodating the growing demand for data and calls. Internet data traffic during Ramadan increased by over 21% in the Grand Mosque and more than 40% in the Prophet's Mosque compared to the previous year, with an increasing reliance on fifth-generation technologies, which accounted for more than 48% of total traffic, reflecting the efficiency of the group's digital infrastructure and its ability to provide a reliable and high-quality communication experience for pilgrims coming from all over the world.

Continuing its commitment to support local content and develop national capabilities, the group continued to enhance its role in building a more resilient and sustainable national technology ecosystem by localizing technologies, developing supply chains, and empowering national partners, which contributes to supporting local digital industries and developing the telecommunications and information technology sector, enhancing its resilience and competitiveness on a global level. Its participation in the Private Sector Forum 2026 embodied this direction, witnessing the signing of several agreements aimed at supporting local content and national capabilities in various fields.

In terms of institutional excellence and innovation, the group continued to enhance its digital maturity by establishing best practices regarding data governance and employing it as a key enabler for innovation, improving business efficiency, and supporting the quality and reliability of decision-making. This direction was crowned with the group receiving two awards in the field of data governance at the Middle East level, indicating the progress stc is making in building an advanced digital ecosystem supported by data governance.

In conclusion, the CEO confirmed that what the group achieved during the first quarter of 2026 reflects its ability to move forward in implementing its strategy, achieving its goals, and enhancing its leadership in the telecommunications and technology sector, maximizing its contribution to the national and digital economy and its societal impact. This confirms its position as a key partner in supporting digital transformation at the level of the Kingdom and the region, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.