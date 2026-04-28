أعلنت مجموعة stc نتائجها المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 31 مارس 2026م.
- ارتفعت الإيرادات خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026م لتصل إلى 19,939 مليون بنسبة 3.8% مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام السابق.
- ارتفع إجمالي الربح خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026م ليصل إلى 9,772 مليون بنسبة 7.4% مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام السابق.
- ارتفع الربح التشغيلي خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026م ليصل إلى 3,978 مليون بنسبة 11.0% مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام السابق.
- ارتفع الربح قبل الاستهلاك والإطفاء والفوائد والزكاة والضرائب (EBITDA) خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026م ليصل إلى 6,557 مليون بنسبة 7.1% مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام السابق.
- ارتفع صافي الربح خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026م ليصل إلى 3,696 مليون وبنسبة 12.0% مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام السابق وذلك بعد استبعاد البنود غير المتكررة.
- توزيع 0.55 للسهم الواحد عن الربع الأول لعام 2026م، وذلك وفقًا لسياسة توزيع الأرباح المعتمدة من الجمعية العامة.
وتعليقًا على نتائج الربع الأول من عام 2026، أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة stc المهندس عليان بن محمد الوتيد أن المجموعة بدأت العام بزخم تشغيلي ومالي يعكس قدرتها على ترجمة توجُّهاتها الاستراتيجية إلى نتائج ملموسة تدعم نموها وترسخ دورها في الاقتصاد الرقمي. وأضاف أن المجموعة حققت خلال الربع الأول ارتفاعًا في الإيرادات بنسبة 3.8%، ونموًا في الربح قبل الاستهلاك والإطفاء والفوائد والزكاة والضرائب بنسبة 7.1%، إلى جانب ارتفاع صافي الربح (بعد استبعاد البنود غير المتكررة) بنسبة 12%، مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام السابق، ما يثبت قوة نموذج أعمال المجموعة، ونجاحها في الموازنة بين الاستثمار في فرص النمو ورفع كفاءة التشغيل، وتطوير البنية التحتية والحلول الرقمية، لتعزيز نمو أكثر استدامة وتنافسية على المدى الطويل.
وأشار الرئيس التنفيذي إلى أن المجموعة واصلت تنفيذ استراتيجيتها للتوسع في البنية التحتية الرقمية الإقليمية، من خلال مشروع Silklink لتنفيذ البنية التحتية للاتصالات في سوريا وبالشراكة مع الصندوق السيادي السوري وباستثمار يبلغ 3 مليارات.
ويشكل هذا المشروع خطوة نوعية في مسيرة المجموعة لبناء منظومة رقمية عابرة للحدود، من خلال تطوير بنية تحتية متقدمة تهدف إلى ربط سورية إقليميًا ودوليًا عبر شبكة ألياف بصرية تمتد لأكثر من 4,500 كيلومتر، إضافة إلى مراكز بيانات ومحطات لكابلات الاتصالات البحرية الدولية، بما يعزز من دور stc في دعم الربط الرقمي الإقليمي ويفتح آفاقًا جديدة للنمو والتوسع في قطاع الاتصالات والخدمات الرقمية.
وانطلاقًا من دور المجموعة في تقديم خدماتها بكفاءة عالية خلال فترات الطلب المرتفع في المواسم والفعاليات الكبرى، واصلت stc تمكين ملايين الزوار في موسم الرياض عبر منظومة اتصالات وخدمات رقمية متقدمة، وأبدت جاهزيتها العالية خلال شهر رمضان لخدمة المعتمرين وزوار الحرمين الشريفين، من خلال تطوير وتوفير البنية التحتية المتقدمة ورفع السعات التشغيلية مما أسهم في استيعاب النمو المتزايد في حركة البيانات والمكالمات. فقد ارتفعت حركة بيانات الإنترنت خلال شهر رمضان مقارنة بالعام السابق بنسبة تجاوزت 21% في المسجد الحرام، وأكثر من 40% في المسجد النبوي، مع اعتماد متزايد على تقنيات الجيل الخامس التي استحوذت على أكثر من 48% من إجمالي الحركة، الأمر الذي يعكس كفاءة البنية التحتية الرقمية للمجموعة وقدرتها على تقديم تجربة اتصال موثوقة وعالية الجودة لضيوف الرحمن القادمين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
وامتدادًا لالتزامها بدعم المحتوى المحلي وتنمية القدرات الوطنية، واصلت المجموعة تعزيز دورها في بناء منظومة تقنية وطنية أكثر مرونة واستدامة، من خلال توطين التقنيات، وتطوير سلاسل الإمداد، وتمكين الشركاء الوطنيين، مما يسهم في دعم الصناعات الرقمية المحلية وتطوير قطاع الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات وتعزيز مرونته وتنافسيته على المستوى العالمي. وقد جسدت مشاركتها في منتدى القطاع الخاص 2026 هذا التوجه، حيث شهدت توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات الهادفة إلى دعم المحتوى المحلي والقدرات الوطنية في مختلف المجالات.
وعلى صعيد التميز المؤسسي والابتكار، واصلت المجموعة تعزيز نضجها الرقمي من خلال ترسيخ أفضل الممارسات فيما يخص حوكمة البيانات وتوظيفها كأحد الممكنات الرئيسة للابتكار ورفع كفاءة الأعمال ودعم جودة وموثوقية القرار. وقد توج هذا التوجه بحصول المجموعة على جائزتين في مجال حوكمة البيانات على مستوى الشرق الأوسط، في دلالة على ما تحرزه stc من تقدم في بناء منظومة رقمية متطورة مدعومة بحوكمة البيانات.
وفي الختام، أكد الرئيس التنفيذي أن ما حققته المجموعة خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026 يعكس قدرتها على المضي قدمًا في تنفيذ استراتيجيتها وتحقيق أهدافها وتعزيز ريادتها في قطاع الاتصالات والتقنية، وتعظيم إسهامها في الاقتصاد الوطني والرقمي وأثرها المجتمعي. وهو ما يؤكد مكانتها كشريك رئيسي في دعم التحول الرقمي على مستوى المملكة والمنطقة، بما يتسق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
stc Group announced its preliminary financial results for the period ending March 31, 2026.
- Revenues increased during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 19,939 million, a rise of 3.8% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
- Gross profit rose during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 9,772 million, an increase of 7.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
- Operating profit increased during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 3,978 million, a rise of 11.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 6,557 million, an increase of 7.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
- Net profit increased during the first quarter of 2026 to reach 3,696 million, a rise of 12.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, after excluding non-recurring items.
- A distribution of 0.55 per share for the first quarter of 2026, in accordance with the profit distribution policy approved by the General Assembly.
Commenting on the results of the first quarter of 2026, the CEO of stc Group, Eng. Aliyan bin Mohammed Al-Wutayd, confirmed that the group started the year with operational and financial momentum that reflects its ability to translate its strategic directions into tangible results that support its growth and solidify its role in the digital economy. He added that the group achieved a revenue increase of 3.8% during the first quarter, along with a growth in EBITDA of 7.1%, and an increase in net profit (after excluding non-recurring items) of 12% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which demonstrates the strength of the group's business model and its success in balancing investment in growth opportunities with operational efficiency, and developing infrastructure and digital solutions to enhance more sustainable and competitive growth in the long term.
The CEO noted that the group continued to implement its strategy for expanding regional digital infrastructure through the Silklink project to establish communication infrastructure in Syria, in partnership with the Syrian Sovereign Fund, with an investment of 3 billion.
This project represents a qualitative step in the group's journey to build a cross-border digital ecosystem by developing advanced infrastructure aimed at connecting Syria regionally and internationally through a fiber optic network extending over 4,500 kilometers, in addition to data centers and stations for international submarine communication cables, thereby enhancing stc's role in supporting regional digital connectivity and opening new horizons for growth and expansion in the telecommunications and digital services sector.
Building on its role in providing services efficiently during peak demand periods in major seasons and events, stc continued to empower millions of visitors during the Riyadh Season through an advanced communications and digital services system, and demonstrated its high readiness during the month of Ramadan to serve pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques by developing and providing advanced infrastructure and increasing operational capacities, which contributed to accommodating the growing demand for data and calls. Internet data traffic during Ramadan increased by over 21% in the Grand Mosque and more than 40% in the Prophet's Mosque compared to the previous year, with an increasing reliance on fifth-generation technologies, which accounted for more than 48% of total traffic, reflecting the efficiency of the group's digital infrastructure and its ability to provide a reliable and high-quality communication experience for pilgrims coming from all over the world.
Continuing its commitment to support local content and develop national capabilities, the group continued to enhance its role in building a more resilient and sustainable national technology ecosystem by localizing technologies, developing supply chains, and empowering national partners, which contributes to supporting local digital industries and developing the telecommunications and information technology sector, enhancing its resilience and competitiveness on a global level. Its participation in the Private Sector Forum 2026 embodied this direction, witnessing the signing of several agreements aimed at supporting local content and national capabilities in various fields.
In terms of institutional excellence and innovation, the group continued to enhance its digital maturity by establishing best practices regarding data governance and employing it as a key enabler for innovation, improving business efficiency, and supporting the quality and reliability of decision-making. This direction was crowned with the group receiving two awards in the field of data governance at the Middle East level, indicating the progress stc is making in building an advanced digital ecosystem supported by data governance.
In conclusion, the CEO confirmed that what the group achieved during the first quarter of 2026 reflects its ability to move forward in implementing its strategy, achieving its goals, and enhancing its leadership in the telecommunications and technology sector, maximizing its contribution to the national and digital economy and its societal impact. This confirms its position as a key partner in supporting digital transformation at the level of the Kingdom and the region, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.