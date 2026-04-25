The annual vision report for 2025 revealed an increase in the number of workers in small and medium enterprises to 8.88 million by the end of 2025, surpassing the annual target set at 7.55 million workers, as part of a trajectory aimed at reaching 10.23 million workers by 2030.

According to the report, the baseline for the indicator was 4.77 million workers, before the indicator took a clear upward trajectory, driven by the expansion of non-oil activities, the implementation of major projects, and the growth in the number of small and medium enterprises, in addition to supporting employment and improving the business environment.

The report indicated that the methodology for calculating the indicator has been updated according to the reclassification of small and medium enterprises, based on administrative records from the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and the General Organization for Social Insurance, instead of relying on the general census framework for enterprises from 2010, which contributed to enhancing measurement accuracy.

According to the report, the first reading of the indicator after the update was issued in 2020, when the number of workers in small and medium enterprises reached 4.77 million, rising to 8.88 million by the end of 2025, exceeding the annual targets until 2027.

This growth reflects, according to the vision report, the impact of economic and regulatory reforms associated with Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in empowering entrepreneurs, expanding the base of small and medium enterprises, and transforming them into a major contributor to employment and non-oil economic growth.

The General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises also contributed during 2025 to supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem by organizing and establishing accelerators, incubators, and entrepreneurship hubs, activating co-working spaces, and providing empowerment programs for business owners and small and medium enterprises in training, mentoring, consulting services, and financing solutions.

The efforts included legislative and regulatory reforms to support small and medium enterprises, including the continued adjustment of financial compensation tables for expatriate labor in small enterprises, extending work permits, as well as establishing and developing a small and medium enterprises bank to enhance the financing system and bridge the financing gap.

The report confirmed that these financing solutions are being implemented through direct and indirect tools, in integration with financing entities, banks, and the private sector, which enhances the ability of enterprises to expand, increase their contribution to job creation, and support economic activity.

Reaching a workforce of 8.88 million workers represents an important indicator of the transition of small and medium enterprises from their traditional role to a more influential position in the labor market, considering them as one of the main drivers of employment, economic diversification, and increasing the private sector's contribution to sustainable development.