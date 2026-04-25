كشف تقرير الرؤية السنوي لعام 2025 ارتفاع عدد العاملين في المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة إلى 8.88 مليون عامل بنهاية 2025، متجاوزاً المستهدف السنوي المحدد عند 7.55 مليون عامل، ضمن مسار يستهدف الوصول إلى 10.23 مليون عامل بحلول 2030.

ووفق ما أورده التقرير، بلغ خط الأساس للمؤشر 4.77 مليون عامل، قبل أن يتخذ المؤشر مساراً تصاعدياً واضحاً، مدفوعاً بتوسع الأنشطة غير النفطية، وتنفيذ المشاريع الكبرى، ونمو أعداد المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، إضافة إلى دعم التوظيف وتحسين بيئة ممارسة الأعمال.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن منهجية احتساب المؤشر جرى تحديثها وفقاً لإعادة تصنيف المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، بالاستناد إلى السجلات الإدارية لدى وزارة التجارة، ووزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والمؤسسة العامة للتأمينات الاجتماعية، عوضاً عن الاعتماد على إطار التعداد العام للمنشآت لعام 2010، بما أسهم في رفع دقة القياس.

وبحسب التقرير، صدرت أول قراءة للمؤشر بعد التحديث في 2020، حين بلغ عدد العاملين في المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة 4.77 مليون عامل، ليرتفع بنهاية 2025 إلى 8.88 مليون عامل، متجاوزاً المستهدفات السنوية حتى 2027.

ويعكس هذا النمو، بحسب تقرير الرؤية، أثر الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والتنظيمية المرتبطة برؤية السعودية 2030، خصوصاً في تمكين رواد الأعمال، وتوسيع قاعدة المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وتحويلها إلى رافد رئيسي للتوظيف والنمو الاقتصادي غير النفطي.

كما أسهمت الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة خلال 2025 في دعم منظومة ريادة الأعمال عبر تنظيم وإنشاء ودعم المسرعات والحاضنات ومجمعات ريادة الأعمال، وتفعيل مساحات العمل المشتركة، وتقديم برامج تمكين لأصحاب الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في التدريب والإرشاد والخدمات الاستشارية والحلول التمويلية.

وشملت الجهود إصلاحات تشريعية وتنظيمية لدعم المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، من بينها استمرار تعديل جداول المقابل المالي على العمالة الوافدة في المنشآت الصغيرة، وتمديد رخص العمل، إلى جانب إنشاء وتطوير بنك المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة لتعزيز منظومة التمويل وسد الفجوة التمويلية.

وأكد التقرير أن هذه الحلول التمويلية يجري تنفيذها عبر أدوات مباشرة وغير مباشرة، وبالتكامل مع الجهات التمويلية والبنوك والقطاع الخاص، بما يعزز قدرة المنشآت على التوسع، ورفع مساهمتها في توليد الوظائف، ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي.

ويمثل وصول عدد العاملين إلى 8.88 مليون عامل مؤشراً مهماً على انتقال المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة من دورها التقليدي إلى موقع أكثر تأثيراً في سوق العمل، باعتبارها أحد المحركات الرئيسة للتوظيف، وتنويع الاقتصاد، ورفع مساهمة القطاع الخاص في التنمية المستدامة.