The Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Al-Jazirah newspaper, colleague Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ajlan, was saddened by the death of his brother Abdulaziz after a long struggle with illness.



The deceased is the brother of: Mohammed, Saad, and Ali.



Prayer for him will be held after the Asr prayer today (Saturday) at Al-Muhaini Mosque in Riyadh, while condolences for men will be accepted at the mosque and Al-Shamal Cemetery, and for women at the cemetery.



“Okaz,” which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to God and indeed to Him we shall return.