فُجع نائب رئيس تحرير صحيفة «الجزيرة» الزميل فهد بن عبدالله العجلان بوفاة شقيقه عبدالعزيز إثر معاناة طويلة مع المرض.
والفقيد شقيق كل من: محمد، وسعد، وعلي.
وسيُصلى عليه عقب صلاة عصر اليوم (السبت) في جامع المهيني بمدينة الرياض، فيما يُتقبل العزاء للرجال في الجامع ومقبرة الشمال، وللنساء في المقبرة.
«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
The Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Al-Jazirah newspaper, colleague Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ajlan, was saddened by the death of his brother Abdulaziz after a long struggle with illness.
The deceased is the brother of: Mohammed, Saad, and Ali.
Prayer for him will be held after the Asr prayer today (Saturday) at Al-Muhaini Mosque in Riyadh, while condolences for men will be accepted at the mosque and Al-Shamal Cemetery, and for women at the cemetery.
“Okaz,” which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking God to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to God and indeed to Him we shall return.