فُجع نائب رئيس تحرير صحيفة «الجزيرة» الزميل فهد بن عبدالله العجلان بوفاة شقيقه عبدالعزيز إثر معاناة طويلة مع المرض.


والفقيد شقيق كل من: محمد، وسعد، وعلي.


وسيُصلى عليه عقب صلاة عصر اليوم (السبت) في جامع المهيني بمدينة الرياض، فيما يُتقبل العزاء للرجال في الجامع ومقبرة الشمال، وللنساء في المقبرة.


«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.