لم أكن أتصور يوماً أن أكتب مقال رثاء عن سيدي الوالد، المفكر الكبير البروفيسور الدكتور حامد بن أحمد الرفاعي، رحمه الله. فرغم اطلاعي الواسع على فكره ومسيرته الفكرية والثقافية والسياسية لأكثر من عشرين عاماً، إلا أنني أجد نفسي غير مؤهل للكتابة عن هامة فكرية بهذا الحجم المعرفي الموسوعي.
ولكن، أليس من أوجب الواجبات عليّ أن أُعرّف الأجيال بالمفاهيم والاجتهادات النيرة التي وفق إليها والدي في تاريخنا المعاصر؟ لقد أغنى والدي المكتبة العربية بأكثر من 87 كتاباً و180 بحثاً ودراسة، وكان له دور ريادي في تنظيم ورعاية ما يزيد على 97 ندوة ومؤتمراً دولياً حول الحوار والتفاهم بين أتباع الأديان والحضارات، وأجرى 20 دورة حوار مع الفاتيكان، وغيرها من المؤسسات الدينية العالمية.
كان فكره يتمحور حول «ثقافة الاستخلاف»، التي تقوم على البناء وإقامة الحياة، وكان يحذر دائماً من التيه الفكري والسلوكي الذي يدفع نحو الفساد والدمار. وقد حمّل العلماء والمفكرين والساسة مسؤولية هذا التيه، مؤكداً أن اضطراب مفاهيم المراجع العلمية والفكرية للأمة هو السبب الرئيسي في تفرق كلمتها وتشتت أمرها. في محاولته للإجابة على أسئلة الهوية والطموح، طرح والدي رؤيته حول: «من نحن؟»، «ماذا نريد؟»، و«كيف نحقق ما نريد؟».
لقد أكد أن أمتنا تؤمن بالمساواة، وتعتز بالإسلام، وتجل قدسية حياة الإنسان وكرامته وحريته، وتؤمن بالتنوع البشري والديني والثقافي، وتعتبر نفسها شريكاً للآخر في مهمة الاستخلاف وعمارة الأرض.
أما عن «ماذا نريد؟»، فقد شدد على الرغبة في الحرية والعزة، وبناء ثقافة إنسانية راشدة، وتحقيق التكامل الأمني والتنموي، وأن نكون شركاء فاعلين في عمارة الأرض وبناء حركة علمية وتقنية عالمية آمنة. ولتحقيق هذه الأهداف، دعا والدي إلى تبني قيم الحوار والتعارف والتعاون والتضامن والتنافس والتراحم والتسامح والتنافع والتناصح، كأسس لتأسيس تفاهم وعمل بشري مشترك يحترم الخصوصيات ويعظم الكليات.
كما كانت له نظرات حكيمة في قضايا مثل فقه تدين الدولة والأفراد، ومفاهيم الحريات والديمقراطية، والعقد الاجتماعي بين الحاكم والمحكوم، مؤكداً أن المواطنين على اختلاف انتماءاتهم أمة واحدة تتساوى مصالحهم وتتكامل حقوقهم وواجباتهم. وتظل مقولته الخالدة: «الخبرة ليست القدرة في الإجابة عن الأسئلة، ولكن الخبرة هي القدرة على طرح أسئلة دقيقة وصحيحة»، تلخص عمق فكره وحكمته التي ستظل نبراساً لنا وللأجيال القادمة.
أسأل الله أن يرحم والدي، وأن يكرم نزله، ويعطر ثراه، كما عطر عقولنا وقلوبنا بفكر ومفاهيم واجتهادات حكيمة نيرة راشدة. آمين.
I never imagined that I would write a eulogy for my father, the great thinker Professor Dr. Hamid bin Ahmed Al-Rifai, may God have mercy on him. Despite my extensive knowledge of his thoughts and his intellectual, cultural, and political journey for more than twenty years, I find myself unqualified to write about such a towering intellectual figure with an encyclopedic knowledge.
However, isn't it one of my most important duties to introduce generations to the enlightened concepts and efforts that my father contributed to in our contemporary history? My father enriched the Arabic library with more than 87 books and 180 research papers and studies, and he played a pioneering role in organizing and sponsoring over 97 seminars and international conferences on dialogue and understanding among followers of different religions and civilizations, conducting 20 dialogue sessions with the Vatican and other global religious institutions.
His thought revolved around the "Culture of Succession," which is based on building and establishing life, and he always warned against the intellectual and behavioral confusion that leads to corruption and destruction. He held scholars, thinkers, and politicians responsible for this confusion, emphasizing that the disorder of the scientific and intellectual references of the nation is the main reason for its division and disarray. In his attempt to answer questions of identity and ambition, my father presented his vision on: "Who are we?", "What do we want?", and "How do we achieve what we want?".
He affirmed that our nation believes in equality, takes pride in Islam, reveres the sanctity of human life, dignity, and freedom, and believes in human, religious, and cultural diversity, considering itself a partner with others in the mission of succession and the cultivation of the earth.
As for "What do we want?", he emphasized the desire for freedom and dignity, building a mature human culture, achieving security and developmental integration, and being active partners in the cultivation of the earth and establishing a safe global scientific and technological movement. To achieve these goals, my father called for adopting the values of dialogue, acquaintance, cooperation, solidarity, competition, compassion, tolerance, mutual benefit, and mutual advice as foundations for establishing understanding and joint human action that respects particularities and enhances universals.
He also had wise insights on issues such as the jurisprudence of the religiosity of states and individuals, concepts of freedoms and democracy, and the social contract between the ruler and the ruled, affirming that citizens, regardless of their affiliations, are one nation with equal interests and complementary rights and duties. His immortal saying: "Experience is not the ability to answer questions, but experience is the ability to ask precise and correct questions," summarizes the depth of his thought and wisdom, which will remain a beacon for us and for future generations.
I ask God to have mercy on my father, to honor his resting place, and to perfume his soil, just as he perfumed our minds and hearts with wise and enlightened thoughts, concepts, and efforts. Amen.