I never imagined that I would write a eulogy for my father, the great thinker Professor Dr. Hamid bin Ahmed Al-Rifai, may God have mercy on him. Despite my extensive knowledge of his thoughts and his intellectual, cultural, and political journey for more than twenty years, I find myself unqualified to write about such a towering intellectual figure with an encyclopedic knowledge.



However, isn't it one of my most important duties to introduce generations to the enlightened concepts and efforts that my father contributed to in our contemporary history? My father enriched the Arabic library with more than 87 books and 180 research papers and studies, and he played a pioneering role in organizing and sponsoring over 97 seminars and international conferences on dialogue and understanding among followers of different religions and civilizations, conducting 20 dialogue sessions with the Vatican and other global religious institutions.



His thought revolved around the "Culture of Succession," which is based on building and establishing life, and he always warned against the intellectual and behavioral confusion that leads to corruption and destruction. He held scholars, thinkers, and politicians responsible for this confusion, emphasizing that the disorder of the scientific and intellectual references of the nation is the main reason for its division and disarray. In his attempt to answer questions of identity and ambition, my father presented his vision on: "Who are we?", "What do we want?", and "How do we achieve what we want?".



He affirmed that our nation believes in equality, takes pride in Islam, reveres the sanctity of human life, dignity, and freedom, and believes in human, religious, and cultural diversity, considering itself a partner with others in the mission of succession and the cultivation of the earth.



As for "What do we want?", he emphasized the desire for freedom and dignity, building a mature human culture, achieving security and developmental integration, and being active partners in the cultivation of the earth and establishing a safe global scientific and technological movement. To achieve these goals, my father called for adopting the values of dialogue, acquaintance, cooperation, solidarity, competition, compassion, tolerance, mutual benefit, and mutual advice as foundations for establishing understanding and joint human action that respects particularities and enhances universals.



He also had wise insights on issues such as the jurisprudence of the religiosity of states and individuals, concepts of freedoms and democracy, and the social contract between the ruler and the ruled, affirming that citizens, regardless of their affiliations, are one nation with equal interests and complementary rights and duties. His immortal saying: "Experience is not the ability to answer questions, but experience is the ability to ask precise and correct questions," summarizes the depth of his thought and wisdom, which will remain a beacon for us and for future generations.



I ask God to have mercy on my father, to honor his resting place, and to perfume his soil, just as he perfumed our minds and hearts with wise and enlightened thoughts, concepts, and efforts. Amen.