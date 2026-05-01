لم أكن أتصور يوماً أن أكتب مقال رثاء عن سيدي الوالد، المفكر الكبير البروفيسور الدكتور حامد بن أحمد الرفاعي، رحمه الله. فرغم اطلاعي الواسع على فكره ومسيرته الفكرية والثقافية والسياسية لأكثر من عشرين عاماً، إلا أنني أجد نفسي غير مؤهل للكتابة عن هامة فكرية بهذا الحجم المعرفي الموسوعي.


ولكن، أليس من أوجب الواجبات عليّ أن أُعرّف الأجيال بالمفاهيم والاجتهادات النيرة التي وفق إليها والدي في تاريخنا المعاصر؟ لقد أغنى والدي المكتبة العربية بأكثر من 87 كتاباً و180 بحثاً ودراسة، وكان له دور ريادي في تنظيم ورعاية ما يزيد على 97 ندوة ومؤتمراً دولياً حول الحوار والتفاهم بين أتباع الأديان والحضارات، وأجرى 20 دورة حوار مع الفاتيكان، وغيرها من المؤسسات الدينية العالمية.


كان فكره يتمحور حول «ثقافة الاستخلاف»، التي تقوم على البناء وإقامة الحياة، وكان يحذر دائماً من التيه الفكري والسلوكي الذي يدفع نحو الفساد والدمار. وقد حمّل العلماء والمفكرين والساسة مسؤولية هذا التيه، مؤكداً أن اضطراب مفاهيم المراجع العلمية والفكرية للأمة هو السبب الرئيسي في تفرق كلمتها وتشتت أمرها. في محاولته للإجابة على أسئلة الهوية والطموح، طرح والدي رؤيته حول: «من نحن؟»، «ماذا نريد؟»، و«كيف نحقق ما نريد؟».


لقد أكد أن أمتنا تؤمن بالمساواة، وتعتز بالإسلام، وتجل قدسية حياة الإنسان وكرامته وحريته، وتؤمن بالتنوع البشري والديني والثقافي، وتعتبر نفسها شريكاً للآخر في مهمة الاستخلاف وعمارة الأرض.


أما عن «ماذا نريد؟»، فقد شدد على الرغبة في الحرية والعزة، وبناء ثقافة إنسانية راشدة، وتحقيق التكامل الأمني والتنموي، وأن نكون شركاء فاعلين في عمارة الأرض وبناء حركة علمية وتقنية عالمية آمنة. ولتحقيق هذه الأهداف، دعا والدي إلى تبني قيم الحوار والتعارف والتعاون والتضامن والتنافس والتراحم والتسامح والتنافع والتناصح، كأسس لتأسيس تفاهم وعمل بشري مشترك يحترم الخصوصيات ويعظم الكليات.


كما كانت له نظرات حكيمة في قضايا مثل فقه تدين الدولة والأفراد، ومفاهيم الحريات والديمقراطية، والعقد الاجتماعي بين الحاكم والمحكوم، مؤكداً أن المواطنين على اختلاف انتماءاتهم أمة واحدة تتساوى مصالحهم وتتكامل حقوقهم وواجباتهم. وتظل مقولته الخالدة: «الخبرة ليست القدرة في الإجابة عن الأسئلة، ولكن الخبرة هي القدرة على طرح أسئلة دقيقة وصحيحة»، تلخص عمق فكره وحكمته التي ستظل نبراساً لنا وللأجيال القادمة.


أسأل الله أن يرحم والدي، وأن يكرم نزله، ويعطر ثراه، كما عطر عقولنا وقلوبنا بفكر ومفاهيم واجتهادات حكيمة نيرة راشدة. آمين.