استقبل الزميل سامر العوفي التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة والدته (رحمها الله)، التي انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى فجر أمس (الخميس). وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيدة بعد صلاة الظهر في جامع الجفالي، وووري جثمانها الثرى في مقبرة الأسد بجدة.
ويتقبل الزميل العوفي وأسرته العزاء في منزله بحي الحمراء في جدة.
Colleague Samer Al-Aufi received condolences and sympathy from family and friends on the passing of his mother (may God have mercy on her), who passed away to the mercy of God Almighty early yesterday (Thursday). The prayer for the deceased was performed after the noon prayer at Al-Jafali Mosque, and her body was laid to rest in Al-Asad Cemetery in Jeddah.
Colleague Al-Aufi and his family are receiving condolences at their home in the Al-Hamra neighborhood in Jeddah.