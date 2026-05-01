Colleague Samer Al-Aufi received condolences and sympathy from family and friends on the passing of his mother (may God have mercy on her), who passed away to the mercy of God Almighty early yesterday (Thursday). The prayer for the deceased was performed after the noon prayer at Al-Jafali Mosque, and her body was laid to rest in Al-Asad Cemetery in Jeddah.



Colleague Al-Aufi and his family are receiving condolences at their home in the Al-Hamra neighborhood in Jeddah.