استقبل الزميل سامر العوفي التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة والدته (رحمها الله)، التي انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى فجر أمس (الخميس). وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيدة بعد صلاة الظهر في جامع الجفالي، وووري جثمانها الثرى في مقبرة الأسد بجدة.


ويتقبل الزميل العوفي وأسرته العزاء في منزله بحي الحمراء في جدة.