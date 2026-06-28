A responsible source in the Ministry of Energy confirmed that on (Sunday) June 28, 2026, at 6:00 AM, a helicopter belonging to Saudi Aramco crashed in Ras Tanura, resulting in the martyrdom of all 14 passengers on board, all of whom were Saudi citizens. May God have mercy on them.

The source explained that investigations are ongoing with the participation of relevant authorities to determine the causes of the helicopter's crash and destruction.

The Ministry of Energy extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the martyrs, asking the Almighty - Glorified and Exalted - for mercy and forgiveness for them, and that He accepts them among the martyrs.