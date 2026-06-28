Prince Faisal bin Musaad bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud celebrated yesterday evening (Saturday) the marriage contract of his daughter to Prince Fahd bin Saud bin Badr Al Saud, in one of the grand celebration halls in Jeddah, with the presence of several princes and officials.



The atmosphere of the event was filled with feelings of joy and happiness, with prayers for the newlyweds for a happy married life, and that God blesses them and brings them together in goodness and affection.