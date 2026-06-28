احتفل الأمير فيصل بن مساعد بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، مساء أمس (السبت)، بعقد قران كريمته على الأمير فهد بن سعود بن بدر آل سعود، في إحدى قاعات الاحتفالات الكبرى بمدينة جدة، بحضور عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين.


وسادت أجواء الحفل مشاعر البهجة والسرور، وسط الدعوات للعروسين بحياة زوجية سعيدة، وأن يبارك الله لهما ويجمع بينهما على خير ومودة.