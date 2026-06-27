The updated regulations for the Anti-Money Laundering System revealed that travelers are required to declare at customs upon entering and exiting Saudi Arabia if they possess jewelry valued at 40,000 riyals or more, or its equivalent in foreign currencies.



They must also present the purchase invoice, and if it is found that the seized items are intended for commercial purposes, the customs regulations will apply, with cases suspected of being linked to money laundering referred to the prosecution.



The regulations impose strict requirements for customer due diligence and verifying their identities before establishing a business relationship, opening accounts, or executing financial transactions.



Special provisions are dedicated in the regulations for high-risk individuals, such as senior government officials, judicial and military personnel, in addition to officials of international organizations. The regulations require institutions to obtain approval from senior management before establishing business relationships with some of these categories, along with additional measures that include identifying the sources of wealth and funds, and enhancing oversight of executed transactions.



The regulations also emphasize the importance of transparency in internal and external financial transfers; they require accurate information about the originator of the transfer and the beneficiary, including the required data such as the sender's name, account number, beneficiary details, purpose of the transfer, and any information that allows for tracking and monitoring the financial transaction.



Furthermore, the regulations prohibit executing transfers that lack essential information, which limits the use of financial transfers to conceal the sources of funds or transfer them illegally.



The regulations also confirm the obligation to report suspicious transactions to the General Directorate of Financial Intelligence as soon as indicators of suspicion are available, regardless of the value or size of the transaction.