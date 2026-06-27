كشفت اللائحة المحدثة لنظام مكافحة غسل الأموال عن إلزام المسافرين بالإقرار الجمركي عند الدخول والخروج من السعودية عن حيازتهم لمجوهرات تبلغ قيمتها 40 ألف ريال فأكثر أو ما يعادلها من العملات الأجنبية.


مع تقديم فاتورة الشراء، وفي حال تبين أن المضبوطات مخصصة لأغراض تجارية تطبق نظام الجمارك مع إحالة الحالات المشتبه بارتباطها بغسل الأموال إلى النيابة.


ووضعت اللائحة متطلبات صارمة على العناية الواجبة بالعملاء و التحقق من هوياتهم قبل إقامة العلاقة التجارية أو فتح الحسابات أو تنفيذ العمليات المالية.


وأفردت اللائحة أحكامًا خاصة للأشخاص المعرضين للمخاطر مثل كبار المسؤولين الحكوميين والقضائيين والعسكريين، إضافة إلى مسؤولي المنظمات الدولية. وألزمت اللائحة المؤسسات بالحصول على موافقة الإدارة العليا قبل إقامة علاقات عمل مع بعض هذه الفئات، مع اتخاذ إجراءات إضافية تشمل تحديد مصادر الثروة والأموال، وتعزيز الرقابة على العمليات المنفذة.


كما شددت اللائحة على أهمية شفافية التحويلات المالية الداخلية والخارجية؛ إذ أوجبت توافر معلومات دقيقة عن منشئ التحويل والمستفيد منه وتتضمن البيانات المطلوبة اسم المرسل، ورقم الحساب، وبيانات المستفيد، والغرض من التحويل، وأي معلومات تسمح بتتبع العملية المالية ومراقبتها.


كما منعت اللائحة تنفيذ التحويلات التي تفتقر إلى المعلومات الأساسية، بما يحد من استخدام التحويلات المالية في إخفاء مصادر الأموال أو نقلها بطرق غير مشروعة.


كما أكدت اللائحة إلزامية الإبلاغ عن العمليات المشتبه بها إلى الإدارة العامة للتحريات المالية فور توافر مؤشرات الاشتباه، دون النظر إلى قيمة العملية أو حجمها.