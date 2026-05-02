في تجربة سياحية لافتة، أعادت سائحة فرنسية اكتشاف سحر البيوت التراثية في الطائف، بعد أن وثقت عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي مشاعر الفرحة التي غمرتها وهي تتأمل أسلوب البناء الحجازي العتيق وإطلالاته الساحرة، في مشهد يمزج بين عراقة الجدران الطينية وعبير أحواض الورد التي تنفح شذاها في الأزقة التاريخية.

السائحة الفرنسية سيسيليا

السائحة الفرنسية سيسيليا

و فتحت التجربة التي قامت بها «سيسيليا» الباب أمام آفاق سياحية متجددة، تزامنت مع موسم قطاف الورد، وكشفت عن تقارب لافت في الأجواء والجماليات بين الطائف كوجهة ذات طقس معتدل ووجهات جذب عالمية كباريس، ما يعزز مكانتها كعاصمة للمصائف.

وتتجسد هذه القيمة التاريخية في وجود 41 موقعاً أثرياً مسجلاً ضمن قائمة التراث السعودي، تزدان بلوحات هيئة التراث التي تؤكد حمايتها من أي عبث، و أبرزها «بيت شقير» الذي أنهت الهيئة تأهيله كأول النماذج المطورة في المنطقة التاريخية.

الهولنديه (سوزانا) تقدم القهوة السعودية بالطائف

الهولنديه (سوزانا) تقدم القهوة السعودية بالطائف

و يرى المرشد السياحي ماجد الثمالي أن السائح الأجنبي بات يبحث عن ملامسة العادات والتقاليد المحلية بعمق، وهو ما لمسه من خلال استضافته لمجموعات سياحية في منزله وتقديم الوجبات الشعبية لهم، مما كرس صورة مشرفة عن المجتمع الطائفي، فيما يضيف المرشد أحمد الجعيد أن الطائف تبرز اليوم كوجهة دولية بمسارات متنوعة تجمع بين السياحة الريفية والمزارع والمواقع التاريخية، مستقطبة الزوار من مختلف الجنسيات الذين يأتون للاستمتاع بموسم الورد وجماليات التراث الأصيل.