In a striking tourism experience, a French tourist rediscovered the charm of heritage houses in Taif, after documenting through social media the feelings of joy that overwhelmed her as she contemplated the ancient Hijazi architectural style and its enchanting views, in a scene that blends the authenticity of the earthen walls with the fragrance of rose gardens that waft their scent through the historic alleys.

السائحة الفرنسية سيسيليا

The experience undertaken by "Cecilia" opened the door to renewed tourism horizons, coinciding with the rose-picking season, and revealed a remarkable closeness in the atmosphere and aesthetics between Taif as a destination with a moderate climate and major global attractions like Paris, enhancing its status as the capital of summer resorts.

This historical value is embodied in the presence of 41 archaeological sites registered in the Saudi heritage list, adorned with plaques from the Heritage Authority that affirm their protection from any tampering, the most notable of which is "Bayt Shaqir," which the authority has completed rehabilitating as the first developed model in the historic area.

الهولنديه (سوزانا) تقدم القهوة السعودية بالطائف

Tour guide Majid Al-Thamali believes that foreign tourists are increasingly seeking to deeply engage with local customs and traditions, which he has experienced by hosting tourist groups in his home and offering them traditional meals, thereby reinforcing a positive image of the Taif community. Meanwhile, guide Ahmed Al-Juaid adds that Taif today stands out as an international destination with diverse paths that combine rural tourism, farms, and historical sites, attracting visitors from various nationalities who come to enjoy the rose season and the beauties of authentic heritage.