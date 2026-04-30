اختتم النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف جولته الميدانية أمس، لتفقد مقار النيابة العامة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة بالحرص على توفير سبل الراحة للحجاج؛ وبهدف الاطلاع على سير العمل والتأكد من جاهزية المرافق القضائية في النيابة العامة والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.
وانطلقت الزيارة من مقر النيابة بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة، ثمّ مقار النيابة العامة في المشاعر المقدسة والحرم المكي، واختتم جولته بزيارة مقر النيابة العامة بالمدينة المنورة ونيابة الحرم المدني.
واطّلع خلالها على آليات العمل والإجراءات المتبعة في تلك المقار، مشدداً على أهمية رفع كفاءة الأداء وتسريع إنجاز القضايا؛ بما يضمن تقديم نوعية خدمات عالية الجودة، خصوصاً في المواقع التي تشهد كثافة من الحجاج والمعتمرين، حاثاً منسوبي النيابة العامة على بذل أقصى الجهود وتقديم الدعم الكامل للحجاج، والتعامل معهم بما يعكس القيم الإسلامية بمهنية رائدة؛ بما يسهم في تسهيل إجراءاتهم وخدمة العدالة على الوجه الأمثل خلال موسم الحج.
The Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, concluded his field tour yesterday to inspect the locations of the Public Prosecution in Mecca and Medina, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to ensure the provision of comfort for pilgrims; with the aim of reviewing the workflow and ensuring the readiness of judicial facilities in the Public Prosecution and the services provided to the guests of the Most Merciful.
The visit started from the Public Prosecution office at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, then to the Public Prosecution locations in the holy sites and the Grand Mosque, and he concluded his tour by visiting the Public Prosecution office in Medina and the Medina Haram Prosecution.
During the visit, he reviewed the work mechanisms and procedures followed in those locations, emphasizing the importance of enhancing performance efficiency and accelerating the resolution of cases; to ensure the provision of high-quality services, especially in areas experiencing high density of pilgrims and Umrah performers, urging the Public Prosecution staff to exert maximum efforts and provide full support to the pilgrims, and to deal with them in a manner that reflects Islamic values with pioneering professionalism; contributing to facilitating their procedures and serving justice in the best possible way during the Hajj season.