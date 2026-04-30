The Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, concluded his field tour yesterday to inspect the locations of the Public Prosecution in Mecca and Medina, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to ensure the provision of comfort for pilgrims; with the aim of reviewing the workflow and ensuring the readiness of judicial facilities in the Public Prosecution and the services provided to the guests of the Most Merciful.

The visit started from the Public Prosecution office at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, then to the Public Prosecution locations in the holy sites and the Grand Mosque, and he concluded his tour by visiting the Public Prosecution office in Medina and the Medina Haram Prosecution.

During the visit, he reviewed the work mechanisms and procedures followed in those locations, emphasizing the importance of enhancing performance efficiency and accelerating the resolution of cases; to ensure the provision of high-quality services, especially in areas experiencing high density of pilgrims and Umrah performers, urging the Public Prosecution staff to exert maximum efforts and provide full support to the pilgrims, and to deal with them in a manner that reflects Islamic values with pioneering professionalism; contributing to facilitating their procedures and serving justice in the best possible way during the Hajj season.