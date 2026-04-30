اختتم النائب العام رئيس مجلس النيابة العامة الدكتور خالد بن محمد اليوسف جولته الميدانية أمس، لتفقد مقار النيابة العامة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة بالحرص على توفير سبل الراحة للحجاج؛ وبهدف الاطلاع على سير العمل والتأكد من جاهزية المرافق القضائية في النيابة العامة والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

وانطلقت الزيارة من مقر النيابة بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي بجدة، ثمّ مقار النيابة العامة في المشاعر المقدسة والحرم المكي، واختتم جولته بزيارة مقر النيابة العامة بالمدينة المنورة ونيابة الحرم المدني.

واطّلع خلالها على آليات العمل والإجراءات المتبعة في تلك المقار، مشدداً على أهمية رفع كفاءة الأداء وتسريع إنجاز القضايا؛ بما يضمن تقديم نوعية خدمات عالية الجودة، خصوصاً في المواقع التي تشهد كثافة من الحجاج والمعتمرين، حاثاً منسوبي النيابة العامة على بذل أقصى الجهود وتقديم الدعم الكامل للحجاج، والتعامل معهم بما يعكس القيم الإسلامية بمهنية رائدة؛ بما يسهم في تسهيل إجراءاتهم وخدمة العدالة على الوجه الأمثل خلال موسم الحج.