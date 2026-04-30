أعلنت منصة «قبول»، التابعة لوزارة التعليم، الجدول الزمني الكامل لمسار الطالب للالتحاق بمؤسسات التعليم العالي والبرامج التدريبية، موضحة المراحل التي تبدأ من تسجيل الرغبات وتنتهي بإعلان النتائج النهائية وتأكيد القبول. وقد بدأت مرحلة إضافة الرغبات منذ 5 نوفمبر وتستمر حتى 24 يوليو، إذ يمكن للطلاب استعراض التخصصات المتاحة وترتيب أولوياتهم، فيما حددت المنصة يوم 1 يونيو كآخر موعد لتحديث البيانات الأكاديمية والاستثناءات لضمان دقة المعلومات قبل عمليات الفرز.


وفيما يتعلق بالاختبارات المعيارية والبرامج الدولية، أوضحت المنصة أن 9 يونيو هو آخر موعد لأداء الاختبار التحصيلي، بينما يعد 30 يونيو آخر موعد لاختبارات القدرات وSTEP. أما برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث الخارجي، فقد انتهى التقديم عليه في 7 مايو، على أن تكون فترة إعلان النتائج وتأكيد القبول من 12 إلى 14 يونيو.


كما تبدأ المقابلات الشخصية واختبارات القبول في 1 أبريل وتستمر حتى 12 يوليو، فيما يعد 7 يوليو آخر موعد لإضافة التخصصات ذات الشروط الخاصة. وستُرصد نتائج الثانوية العامة آلياً عبر نظام نور خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 27 يونيو، لتبدأ بعدها المنصة في عرض فرص القبول المتاحة بناءً على الدرجات الموزونة من 28 يونيو إلى 18 يوليو، مع توضيح احتمالية القبول لكل رغبة.


وتختتم المنصة رحلة الطالب بإعلان نتائج القبول وتأكيد الاختيار خلال الفترة من 19 إلى 21 يوليو، مؤكدة أن عدم تأكيد القبول خلال هذه المدة سيؤدي إلى فقدان المقعد الدراسي نهائياً. ودعت منصة «قبول» الطلاب والطالبات إلى متابعة تحديثاتها الرسمية والالتزام بالمواعيد المحددة لضمان سير عملية القبول بسهولة ويسر.