The "Qabul" platform, affiliated with the Ministry of Education, has announced the complete timeline for students to enroll in higher education institutions and training programs, outlining the stages that begin with registering preferences and end with the announcement of final results and confirmation of acceptance. The stage for adding preferences started on November 5 and will continue until July 24, during which students can review available specializations and prioritize their choices. The platform has set June 1 as the final deadline for updating academic data and exceptions to ensure the accuracy of information before the sorting processes.



Regarding standardized tests and international programs, the platform clarified that June 9 is the last date to take the achievement test, while June 30 is the final date for the aptitude tests and STEP. As for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program for studying abroad, applications closed on May 7, with the results announcement and acceptance confirmation period set from June 12 to 14.



Personal interviews and admission tests will begin on April 1 and continue until July 12, with July 7 being the last date to add special condition specializations. The results of the general secondary school will be recorded automatically through the Noor system from June 26 to 27, after which the platform will start displaying available admission opportunities based on weighted scores from June 28 to July 18, clarifying the likelihood of acceptance for each preference.



The platform concludes the student's journey by announcing acceptance results and confirming choices during the period from July 19 to 21, emphasizing that failure to confirm acceptance during this period will result in the permanent loss of the study seat. The "Qabul" platform urged male and female students to follow its official updates and adhere to the specified deadlines to ensure a smooth and easy admission process.