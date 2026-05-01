The freeze in the negotiation process between Iran and the United States can be viewed from two angles; the first: as a decisive signal of the impending resumption of war and the return of fighting between the two parties, and the second: that it can be seen as a stage in managing the conflict, where diplomacy is used as an extension of tactics rather than a substitute for it.

Calculated escalation between the two sides

Since the stagnation of the Islamabad talks after a first round that yielded nothing, and the ongoing attempts to hold a second round, the relationship between the two parties has entered a repetitive pattern that we can call "calculated escalation," with each side appearing to raise the ceiling of its demands or pressures without crossing the point of no return or the edge of the abyss.

In this context, the freeze seems closer to a tool of mutual pressure, as Washington realizes that any concession without a tangible counterpart could be interpreted as a form of weakness or failure to achieve the war's objectives, especially in a sensitive political environment where external calculations intertwine with internal polarization.

Rejected proposal and high cost

On the other hand, Tehran believes that resisting sanctions, even if its economic cost appears high, grants it negotiating leverage. Hence, it insists on controlling the Strait of Hormuz. However, with the pressures and the threat of military force from Washington, Tehran hastened to present its latest proposal, which included three phases, starting with stopping the war with international guarantees.

The second phase stipulated lifting the American blockade on Iranian ports in exchange for opening the Strait of Hormuz, with discussions to be held regarding the status of this strait. The Iranian Foreign Minister proposed, during his visit to Oman, to share the strait between the two countries located on its shores, but Muscat rejected this proposal, according to what American officials informed the (New York Post).

The third phase of the Iranian proposal, which was rejected by the U.S., involves discussing the issue of the Iranian nuclear program.

The question of the return of war remains valid

Nevertheless, the question of the return of war remains valid, as the accumulation of tensions and the exchange of threats between the two sides of the conflict, in addition to the American military buildup near Iran, raises the likelihood of slipping back into renewed confrontation at any moment.

The Strait of Hormuz and what happens there, including pursuits and detentions of ships or gunfire, increases the risk of quickly sliding into a broader confrontation.

However, some believe that both sides (the U.S. and Iran) seem to lack the incentive for renewed fighting, despite the overwhelming military superiority of the United States. Perhaps what indicates this is the resilience of the ceasefire agreement so far, despite the political deadlock. On the other side, Iran no longer possesses any military capabilities to endure a return to military confrontation or its costs, whether economically or politically.

This stagnation at both the military and negotiating levels explains why matters often tend to remain in a gray area; that is, neither war nor agreement. Here, regional and international mediations play a crucial role, as they provide back channels to ease tensions or revive negotiations.

On the other hand, the possibility of a breakthrough in the last moments cannot be ignored, especially when matters reach the edge of the abyss. Previous experiences reveal that negotiations often reach the brink of collapse before being reassembled through temporary compromises or partial agreements, considering that the cost of complete failure ultimately tends to be higher than the cost of limited concessions, which often drives the parties to reassess when they approach the edge.

Living to the rhythm of anticipation

In light of all the above, the near future of the crisis seems to be governed by the continuation of this pattern between limited escalation, mutual threats, amid sporadic attempts to revive the negotiation process. However, the possibility of reaching a comprehensive and swift agreement between Washington and Tehran at this moment appears to be a distant prospect, given the complexities of the issues and the wide gap between the two sides.

Thus, the freeze is not the end of the path as much as it is a stumbling block within a longer and more complex trajectory, and it can be said that it is part of the "tug of war" game that may prolong, as each side tries to improve its position.

Between the edge of the abyss and the gateway to settlement, the region continues to live to the rhythm of anticipation, as everything remains possible, and all scenarios remain on the table, but within limits imposed by calculations of cost and risks.