يمكن النظر إلى تجميد المسار التفاوضي بين إيران والولايات المتحدة من زاويتين؛ الأولى: على أنه إشارة حاسمة على اقتراب استئناف الحرب وعودة القتال بين الطرفين، والثانية: أنه يمكن النظر إليه على أنه مرحلة من مراحل إدارة الصراع، إذ تستخدم الدبلوماسية كامتداد للتكتيك وليست بديلاً عنه.

التصعيد المحسوب بين الطرفين

ومنذ جمود محادثات إسلام آباد بعد جولة أولى لم تسفر عن شيء، ومحاولات مستمرة لعقد جولة ثانية، دخلت العلاقة بين الطرفين في نمط متكرر يمكن أن نطلق عليه «التصعيد المحسوب»، وبدا كل طرف يرفع سقف مطالبه أو ضغوطه دون أن يذهب إلى نقطة اللاعودة، أو حافة الهاوية.

وفي هذا السياق، يبدو التجميد أقرب إلى أداة ضغط متبادل، فواشنطن تدرك أن أي تنازل دون مقابل ملموس يمكن أن يفسر على أنه نوع من الضعف، أو عدم تحقيق أهداف الحرب، خصوصاً في بيئة سياسية حساسة تتداخل فيها الحسابات الخارجية مع الاستقطاب الداخلي.

مقترح مرفوض وتكلفة مرتفعة

في المقابل، ترى طهران أن الصمود أمام العقوبات، حتى لو بدت تكلفته الاقتصادية مرتفعة، يمنحها أوراق قوة تفاوضية، ومن هنا تتمسك بالسيطرة على مضيق هرمز، إلا أنه مع الضغوط والتلويح بالقوة العسكرية من قبل واشنطن، سارعت طهران إلى تقديم مقترحها الأخير، الذي تضمن ثلاث مراحل، تبدأ بوقف الحرب بضمانات دولية.

ونص في مرحلته الثانية على رفع الحصار الأمريكي عن الموانئ الإيرانية مقابل فتح هرمز، على أن يتم بحث وضع هذا المضيق. إذ اقترح وزير خارجية إيران، خلال زيارته إلى سلطنة عمان، تقاسم المضيق بين البلدين الواقعين على ضفتيه، لكن مسقط ردت بالرفض على هذا الطرح، وفق ما أفاد مسؤولون أمريكيون لصحيفة (نيويورك بوست).

وتتضمن المرحلة الثالثة من المقترح الإيراني، الذي رُفض أمريكياً، مناقشة مسألة البرنامج النووي الإيراني.

سؤال عودة الحرب يظل مشروعاً

ومع ذلك، يبقى السؤال عن عودة الحرب مشروعاً، لأن تراكم التوترات وتبادل التهديدات بين طرفي الصراع، فضلاً عن الحشد العسكري الأمريكي بالقرب من إيران، يرفع من مستوى احتمال الانزلاق إلى تجدد المواجهة في أية لحظة.

فمضيق هرمز وما يحدث فيه من ملاحقات وتوقيف للسفن، أو إطلاق النار يزيد من خطر إمكانية التدحرج بسرعة إلى مواجهة أوسع.

بيد أن ثمة من يرون أن كلا الطرفين (أمريكا وإيران)، يبدو أنهما لا يملكان حافزاً لتجدد القتال، رغم التفوق العسكري الكاسح للولايات المتحدة، ولعل ما يدلل على ذلك، صمود اتفاق وقف النار حتى الآن رغم حالة الانسداد السياسي. فيما الوضع على الضفة الأخرى، فإن إيران باتت لا تمتلك أية قدرات عسكرية لتحمل عودة المواجهة العسكرية، أو تكلفتها سواء اقتصادياً أو سياسياً.

ولعل هذا الجمود على المستوى العسكري والتفاوضي معاً، يفسر لماذا تميل الأمور غالباً إلى البقاء في منطقة رمادية؛ أي لا حرب ولا اتفاق. ومن هنا تلعب الوساطات الإقليمية والدولية دوراً حاسماً، إذ إنها تتيح قنوات خلفية لتخفيف التوتر أو إعادة إحياء التفاوض.

من جهة أخرى، لا يمكن تجاهل إمكانية حدوث اختراق في اللحظات الأخيرة، خصوصاً عندما تصل الأمور إلى حافة الهاوية، فالتجارب السابقة تكشف أن المفاوضات غالباً ما تصل إلى حافة الانهيار قبل أن يعاد تجميعها عبر حلول وسط مؤقتة أو اتفاقات جزئية، باعتبار أن كلفة الفشل الكامل تكون في نهاية المطاف أعلى من كلفة التنازل المحدود، الأمر الذي يدفع الأطراف غالباً إلى إعادة الحسابات عندما تقترب من الحافة.

العيش على إيقاع الترقب

وفي ضوء كل ما سبق، يبدو مستقبل الأزمة القريب محكوماً باستمرار هذا النمط بين التصعيد المحدود، رسائل التهديد المتبادلة، وسط محاولات متقطعة لإحياء مسار التفاوض. لكن إمكانية الوصول إلى اتفاق شامل وسريع بين واشنطن وطهران في اللحظة الراهنة يبدو أمراً بعيد المنال، في ظل تعقيدات الملفات، والهوة الواسعة بين الطرفين.

ومن ثم، فإن التجميد ليس نهاية المسار بقدر ما هو تعثر ضمن مسار أطول وأكثر تعقيداً، ويمكن القول إنه جزء من لعبة «شد الحبال» التي قد تطول، إذ يحاول كل طرف تحسين موقعه.

وبين حافة الهاوية وبوابة التسوية، تستمر المنطقة في العيش على إيقاع الترقب، إذ يظل كل شيء ممكناً، وتبقى كل السيناريوهات فوق الطاولة، لكن ضمن حدود تفرضها حسابات الكلفة والمخاطر.