The Al-Nasr star João Félix raised the banner of challenge before the critical stage of the current season, confirming through his Snapchat account: "Raise your heads, let's focus," in a motivational message to his teammates and fans.



Al-Nasr has three decisive rounds left to secure the league title, facing consecutively Al-Shabab, Al-Hilal, and Dhamk, in a series of matches that could ultimately define the champion.



The team enters these encounters with great ambition to clinch the title, relying on the experience of its players and the quality of its attacking elements, at a time when the three matches represent a true test of Al-Nasr's ability to handle pressure and achieve victories in critical moments.



Félix's message reflects the importance of the mental aspect at this stage, as the Al-Nasr team seeks to maintain its full focus and avoid any setbacks that could affect its chances of winning the championship.