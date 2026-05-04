رفع النجم النصراوي جواو فيليكس شعار التحدي قبل المرحلة الحاسمة من الموسم الحالي، مؤكدًا عبر حسابه في Snapchat: «ارفعوا رؤوسكم، فلنركز»، في رسالة تحفيزية لزملائه والجماهير.


وتتبقى للنصر ثلاث جولات مفصلية لحسم لقب الدوري، حيث يواجه على التوالي فريق الشباب، والهلال، وضمك، في سلسلة مباريات قد ترسم ملامح البطل بشكل نهائي.


ويدخل الفريق هذه المواجهات بطموح كبير لحسم اللقب، معتمدًا على خبرة لاعبيه وجودة عناصره الهجومية، في وقت تُعد فيه المواجهات الثلاث اختبارًا حقيقيًا لقدرة النصر على التعامل مع الضغط وتحقيق الانتصارات في الأوقات الحاسمة.


وتعكس رسالة فيليكس أهمية الجانب الذهني في هذه المرحلة، إذ يسعى الفريق النصراوي للحفاظ على تركيزه الكامل وتفادي أي تعثر قد يؤثر على حظوظه في التتويج.