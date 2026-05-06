A research team from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany, using the James Webb Space Telescope, has managed to analyze the surface properties of an exoplanet with unprecedented accuracy, marking an advanced scientific achievement in the study of rocky planets.

The study focused on the planet "LHS 3844 b," which is located about 50 light-years away and is slightly larger than Earth. The team relied on analyzing the thermal radiation emitted from its surface, due to its lack of an atmosphere, instead of traditional methods that focus on studying the atmospheres of planets.

The results showed that the planet is dark and extremely hot, with a significant temperature variation between its two sides, as one side constantly faces the star while the other remains in perpetual darkness, due to its rapid rotation that takes only about 11 hours.

Data also indicates that its surface is mostly composed of dark basaltic rocks similar to those found on the Moon and some rocky planets in the solar system, reflecting a dry and harsh environment.

Researchers suggest that this surface may be the result of previous volcanic activity or the accumulation of dark materials due to prolonged exposure to radiation and meteorite impacts.

This methodology relies on analyzing the thermal radiation emitted from the planet's surface, allowing for the inference of its physical properties without the need for direct imaging, representing a significant advancement in the study of exoplanets, especially those without atmospheres.

The results of the study were published in the journal "Nature Astronomy," as part of ongoing efforts to develop more precise observation tools and methods to understand the nature of rocky exoplanets.