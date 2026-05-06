تمكن فريق بحثي من معهد ماكس بلانك لعلم الفلك الألماني، باستخدام تلسكوب جيمس ويب الفضائي، من تحليل خصائص سطح كوكب خارج المجموعة الشمسية بدقة غير مسبوقة، في إنجاز علمي متقدم في دراسة الكواكب الصخرية.

وتركزت الدراسة على الكوكب «إل إتش إس 3844 ب»، الذي يقع على بعد نحو 50 سنة ضوئية ويعد أكبر من الأرض بقليل، حيث اعتمد الفريق على تحليل الإشعاع الحراري المنبعث من سطحه، نظرا لافتقاره إلى غلاف جوي، بدلا من الطرق التقليدية التي تركز على دراسة الأغلفة الجوية للكواكب.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الكوكب صخري داكن وشديد الحرارة، مع تباين كبير في درجات الحرارة بين جانبيه، إذ يواجه أحدهما النجم بشكل دائم بينما يبقى الآخر في ظلام مستمر، نتيجة دورانه السريع الذي يستغرق نحو 11 ساعة فقط.

كما تشير البيانات إلى أن سطحه يتكون في الغالب من صخور بازلتية داكنة مشابهة لتلك الموجودة على القمر وبعض الكواكب الصخرية في المجموعة الشمسية، ما يعكس بيئة جافة وقاسية.

ويرجح الباحثون أن هذا السطح قد يكون ناتجا عن نشاط بركاني سابق أو عن تراكم مواد داكنة بفعل التعرض الطويل للإشعاع واصطدام النيازك.

وتعتمد هذه المنهجية على تحليل الإشعاع الحراري الصادر من سطح الكوكب، ما يتيح استنتاج خصائصه الفيزيائية دون الحاجة إلى تصوير مباشر، في خطوة تمثل تقدما مهما في دراسة الكواكب خارج المجموعة الشمسية، خاصة تلك التي لا تمتلك أغلفة جوية.

ونشرت نتائج الدراسة في مجلة «نيتشر أسترونومي»، في إطار جهود متواصلة لتطوير أدوات وأساليب رصد أكثر دقة لفهم طبيعة الكواكب الصخرية خارج المجموعة الشمسية.