طالبت السلطات الليبية الرئيس الفرنسي السابق نيكولا ساركوزي و5 متهمين آخرين بدفع تعويضات تصل إلى 10 ملايين يورو، في إطار قضية الاشتباه بتمويل ليبي غير قانوني لحملته الرئاسية عام 2007، والتي ما تزال تنظر فيها محكمة الاستئناف في باريس.


تضرر الشعب الليبي من الاختلاس


وطلب فريق الدفاع عن الدولة الليبية من المحكمة تعويضات بنحو 5 ملايين يورو عن الأضرار المادية، إضافة إلى 5 ملايين أخرى عن الأضرار المعنوية، مؤكدا أن الشعب الليبي تضرر من اختلاس أموال عامة خلال فترة حكم نظام معمر القذافي.


وترتبط القضية بتحويلات مالية يشتبه في أنها جرت عام 2006 عبر الوسيط الفرنسي اللبناني زياد تقي الدين، ويعتقد الادعاء الفرنسي أنها خصصت لتمويل حملة ساركوزي الانتخابية بشكل سري.


تأكيدا للمطالب المدنية المقدمة


وكان المحامي الليبي عصام التاجوري، أفاد بأن قضية تعويضات ليبيا ضد ساركوزي التي تقدمت بها أمام محكمة الاستئناف بباريس أمس الخميس «لا تعد طلبا جديدا من الدولة الليبية، بل تأكيدا للمطالب المدنية المقدمة».


وأوضح أن الطلب الليبي يستند قانونيا إلى «المادة 2» من قانون الإجراءات الجنائية الفرنسي، التي تمنح المتضرر المباشر من الجريمة حق الادعاء المدني والمطالبة بالتعويض، وكذلك إلى «المادة 321-1» من قانون العقوبات الفرنسي المتعلقة بجريمة «إخفاء الأموال المتحصلة من جريمة»، وإلى «المواد 435-1» المتعلقة بجرائم الفساد واستغلال النفوذ ذات الطابع الدولي.


بانتظار الحكم النهائي في الخريف


واعتبر أن ليبيا في أقوى موقع قانوني لها منذ سنوات، ليس فقط بسبب حجم الأدلة، بل لأن القضاء الفرنسي نفسه اعترف بصفة ليبيا كطرف مدني متضرر. ولفت إلى أن هذا التطور القانوني أمر بالغ الأهمية منحها حق الاطلاع على التحقيقات السرية وتقديم الأدلة، والمطالبة بالتعويضات بشكل مباشر، بانتظار الحكم النهائي المتوقع خلال خريف 2026.


وأكد أن المكتب الليبي لاسترداد الأموال وإدارة الأصول المستردة الذي يمثل الدولة الليبية في هذه القضية وتنوبه المحامية الفرنسية كارول سبوت، لم يدخل المعركة كشاهد سياسي، بل كمؤسسة تحاول تحويل القضية من فضيحة إعلامية إلى ملف استرداد أموال عابر للحدود.


شبكات الفساد العابرة للحدود


وقال المحامي إن كارول سبوت التي تنوب عن الجانب الليبي، قدمت أمام محكمة الاستئناف في باريس، مرافعة وصفت بأنها من أكثر المرافعات حساسية في هذا الملف منذ سنوات، حيث طالبت بتعويضات إجمالية قدرها 10 ملايين يورو، موزعة بين 4.99 مليون يورو كأضرار مادية ناجمة عن إفقار الدولة الليبية واختلاس أموالها العامة، و5 ملايين يورو كتعويض معنوي عن الضرر الذي لحق بالشعب الليبي نتيجة شبكات الفساد العابرة للحدود.


يذكر أن التحقيقات في هذه القضية تعود إلى أكثر من عقد من الزمن، عقب اتهامات بتلقي حملة ساركوزي الرئاسية أموالا ليبية من العقيد الراحل معمر القذافي بشكل سري خلال انتخابات 2007.


وأدانت محكمة الجنايات الفرنسية الرئيس السابق ساركوزي ابتدائيا بتهمة تشكيل عصابة إجرامية في القضية نفسها، وقضت بسجنه 5 سنوات، بينما واصل ساركوزي نفي جميع الاتهامات، مؤكدا عدم وجود أي تمويل ليبي لحملته الانتخابية.