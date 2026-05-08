The Libyan authorities have demanded that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and five other defendants pay damages amounting to 10 million euros, as part of a case involving suspected illegal Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign, which is still being heard by the Court of Appeal in Paris.



The Libyan people have suffered from embezzlement



The defense team for the Libyan state requested the court for damages of about 5 million euros for material damages, in addition to another 5 million for moral damages, emphasizing that the Libyan people were harmed by the embezzlement of public funds during the rule of Muammar Gaddafi.



The case is linked to financial transfers suspected to have occurred in 2006 through the French-Lebanese intermediary Ziad Takieddine, and the French prosecution believes these funds were secretly allocated to finance Sarkozy's electoral campaign.



Confirming the civil claims submitted



Libyan lawyer Issam Al-Tajouri stated that the case for Libya's compensation against Sarkozy, which was presented to the Court of Appeal in Paris last Thursday, "is not a new request from the Libyan state, but a confirmation of the civil claims submitted."



He explained that the Libyan request is legally based on "Article 2" of the French Code of Criminal Procedure, which grants the direct victim of a crime the right to file a civil claim and seek compensation, as well as "Article 321-1" of the French Penal Code related to the crime of "concealing proceeds from a crime," and "Articles 435-1" related to international corruption and abuse of power offenses.



Awaiting the final ruling in the fall



He considered that Libya is in its strongest legal position in years, not only because of the volume of evidence but also because the French judiciary itself has recognized Libya as an affected civil party. He pointed out that this legal development is extremely important as it grants Libya the right to access confidential investigations, present evidence, and directly demand compensation, awaiting the final ruling expected in the fall of 2026.



He confirmed that the Libyan office for asset recovery and management, which represents the Libyan state in this case and is represented by French lawyer Carole Spout, has not entered the battle as a political witness, but as an institution trying to transform the case from a media scandal into a cross-border asset recovery file.



Cross-border corruption networks



The lawyer stated that Carole Spout, representing the Libyan side, presented before the Court of Appeal in Paris a plea described as one of the most sensitive in this file in years, where she demanded total compensation of 10 million euros, distributed between 4.99 million euros as material damages resulting from impoverishing the Libyan state and embezzling its public funds, and 5 million euros as moral compensation for the harm inflicted on the Libyan people due to cross-border corruption networks.



It is worth noting that the investigations into this case date back more than a decade, following allegations that Sarkozy's presidential campaign received Libyan funds from the late Colonel Muammar Gaddafi secretly during the 2007 elections.



The French criminal court initially convicted former President Sarkozy of forming a criminal gang in the same case, sentencing him to five years in prison, while Sarkozy continued to deny all allegations, asserting that there was no Libyan funding for his electoral campaign.