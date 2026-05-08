كشفت أحدث البيانات الصادرة عن هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية عن أرقام «مذهلة» حققتها مبادرة «دوّر جهازك» بنهاية عام 2025، محولةً مئات الآلاف من الأجهزة المهملة في المنازل والمكاتب من «نفايات إلكترونية» إلى ثروة اقتصادية تجاوزت قيمتها السوقية 120 مليون ريال سعودي.
أرقام تعكس الوعي المجتمعي
منذ انطلاقها، نجحت المبادرة في جمع أكثر من 400 ألف جهاز، بمساهمة فعالة من 40 ألف فرد ومشاركة واسعة من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص. هذه الأجهزة التي كان مصيرها سلة المهملات، تم استخلاص أكثر من 960 طناً من المواد منها وإعادة إصلاحها، مما عزز من مفهوم «الاقتصاد الدائري» في المملكة.
ولم يكن الأثر بيئياً فحسب، بل امتد ليكون «إنسانياً» بامتياز؛ حيث ساهمت المبادرة في:
- دعم التعليم: تزويد أكثر من 120 جهة تعليمية وجمعية خيرية بالأجهزة المعاد تدويرها.
- الشمول الرقمي: تمكين الأسر المحتاجة من الحصول على أجهزة لوحية وحواسيب مجانية بعد صيانتها.
- حماية الكوكب: الحد من الانبعاثات الكربونية الناتجة عن التخلص غير الآمن من اللوحات الإلكترونية.
وتأتي هذه النتائج لتؤكد أن «الجهاز القديم» المنسي في الدرج ليس مجرد قطعة خردة، بل هو جزء من مبادرة وطنية كبرى تهدف لرفع الوعي البيئي وتقليل الهدر. المبادرة، التي انطلقت بالتعاون مع وزارة الاتصالات والمركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات، أثبتت أن العمل الجماعي يمكنه تحويل «النفايات» إلى استثمار أخضر يدعم رؤية السعودية 2030.
The latest data released by the Communications, Space and Technology Authority revealed "stunning" figures achieved by the "Recycle Your Device" initiative by the end of 2025, transforming hundreds of thousands of neglected devices in homes and offices from "electronic waste" into an economic asset valued at over 120 million Saudi Riyals.
Figures Reflecting Community Awareness
Since its launch, the initiative has successfully collected over 400,000 devices, with active contributions from 40,000 individuals and widespread participation from both the public and private sectors. These devices, which were destined for the trash, have yielded over 960 tons of materials that have been extracted and refurbished, thereby enhancing the concept of "circular economy" in the Kingdom.
The impact has not only been environmental but has also extended to be "humanitarian" par excellence; the initiative has contributed to:
- Supporting education: Providing over 120 educational institutions and charitable organizations with recycled devices.
- Digital inclusion: Enabling needy families to obtain free tablets and computers after refurbishment.
- Protecting the planet: Reducing carbon emissions resulting from the unsafe disposal of electronic boards.
These results confirm that the "old device" forgotten in the drawer is not just a piece of scrap, but part of a major national initiative aimed at raising environmental awareness and reducing waste. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and the National Waste Management Center, has proven that collective action can transform "waste" into a green investment that supports Saudi Vision 2030.