The latest data released by the Communications, Space and Technology Authority revealed "stunning" figures achieved by the "Recycle Your Device" initiative by the end of 2025, transforming hundreds of thousands of neglected devices in homes and offices from "electronic waste" into an economic asset valued at over 120 million Saudi Riyals.

Figures Reflecting Community Awareness

Since its launch, the initiative has successfully collected over 400,000 devices, with active contributions from 40,000 individuals and widespread participation from both the public and private sectors. These devices, which were destined for the trash, have yielded over 960 tons of materials that have been extracted and refurbished, thereby enhancing the concept of "circular economy" in the Kingdom.

The impact has not only been environmental but has also extended to be "humanitarian" par excellence; the initiative has contributed to:

Supporting education: Providing over 120 educational institutions and charitable organizations with recycled devices.

Digital inclusion: Enabling needy families to obtain free tablets and computers after refurbishment.

Protecting the planet: Reducing carbon emissions resulting from the unsafe disposal of electronic boards.

These results confirm that the "old device" forgotten in the drawer is not just a piece of scrap, but part of a major national initiative aimed at raising environmental awareness and reducing waste. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and the National Waste Management Center, has proven that collective action can transform "waste" into a green investment that supports Saudi Vision 2030.