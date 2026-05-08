كشفت أحدث البيانات الصادرة عن هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية عن أرقام «مذهلة» حققتها مبادرة «دوّر جهازك» بنهاية عام 2025، محولةً مئات الآلاف من الأجهزة المهملة في المنازل والمكاتب من «نفايات إلكترونية» إلى ثروة اقتصادية تجاوزت قيمتها السوقية 120 مليون ريال سعودي.

أرقام تعكس الوعي المجتمعي

منذ انطلاقها، نجحت المبادرة في جمع أكثر من 400 ألف جهاز، بمساهمة فعالة من 40 ألف فرد ومشاركة واسعة من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص. هذه الأجهزة التي كان مصيرها سلة المهملات، تم استخلاص أكثر من 960 طناً من المواد منها وإعادة إصلاحها، مما عزز من مفهوم «الاقتصاد الدائري» في المملكة.

ولم يكن الأثر بيئياً فحسب، بل امتد ليكون «إنسانياً» بامتياز؛ حيث ساهمت المبادرة في:

  • دعم التعليم: تزويد أكثر من 120 جهة تعليمية وجمعية خيرية بالأجهزة المعاد تدويرها.
  • الشمول الرقمي: تمكين الأسر المحتاجة من الحصول على أجهزة لوحية وحواسيب مجانية بعد صيانتها.
  • حماية الكوكب: الحد من الانبعاثات الكربونية الناتجة عن التخلص غير الآمن من اللوحات الإلكترونية.

وتأتي هذه النتائج لتؤكد أن «الجهاز القديم» المنسي في الدرج ليس مجرد قطعة خردة، بل هو جزء من مبادرة وطنية كبرى تهدف لرفع الوعي البيئي وتقليل الهدر. المبادرة، التي انطلقت بالتعاون مع وزارة الاتصالات والمركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات، أثبتت أن العمل الجماعي يمكنه تحويل «النفايات» إلى استثمار أخضر يدعم رؤية السعودية 2030.