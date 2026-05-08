The Saudi mathematics team has won 3 international medals, including two gold medals and one bronze medal, at the 43rd Balkan Mathematics Olympiad 2026, which is being held in the Greek city of Thessaloniki from May 3 to 8, with the participation of about 148 male and female students representing 24 countries.

Student Abdulilah Mohammed Al-Suqaf from the General Education Administration in Jeddah won a gold medal, and student Abdul Salam Abdullah Al-Sulami from the General Education Administration in the Medina region also won a gold medal, while student Elias Shakir Al-Faraj from the General Education Administration in the Eastern Province received a bronze medal.

This brings the Kingdom's total in this Olympiad to 68 international awards since the Saudi team began participating in 2010 until this edition, distributed as follows: 4 gold medals, 14 silver medals, 46 bronze medals, and 4 certificates of appreciation.

This participation is part of the Talent Program for international Olympiads, which is implemented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity (Mawhiba) in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education. Students undergo a comprehensive qualification journey that includes national competitions and specialized training programs supervised by local and international experts.

The Balkan Mathematics Olympiad is an annual mathematics competition organized by the countries of the Balkan region and Cyprus, with some countries outside the region invited to participate. Its first edition was launched in 1984 in Greece, and this is the 16th participation of the Kingdom in this competition.

Students participating in international Olympiads undergo intensive training programs implemented by "Mawhiba" throughout the year, which include multiple stages of theoretical and practical scientific qualification, in addition to internal and external training camps aimed at developing their skills in solving advanced mathematical problems and enhancing their readiness to compete at the international level; contributing to representing the Kingdom honorably in global scientific forums.

The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity (Mawhiba) is a globally leading institution in the field of discovering, nurturing, and empowering talented individuals. It works to adopt a national strategy for discovering and developing talent in scientifically prioritized areas, contributing to building a knowledge-based society and enhancing a culture of innovation.