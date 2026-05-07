The Hajj security forces apprehended 5 residents of Afghan nationality for violating Hajj regulations and instructions, and for attempting to enter the holy capital on foot in a wilderness area without obtaining a Hajj permit. They were stopped, and legal actions were taken against them.

The public security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions, and to report any violators by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.