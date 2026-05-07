The Emir of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, launched the "Outstanding Safe Roads" campaign, which aims to conduct a comprehensive survey and assessment of the road networks outside the urban area of the region. This was attended by the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Roads, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. The importance of the campaign is highlighted by its coincidence with this year's Hajj season and the role of the region as a pivotal logistical center serving the guests of Allah.

The campaign focuses its efforts intensively, over a specified period, on the region's road network, which exceeds a total length of 8,184 km, with effective integration between community members and the relevant government agencies, continuing the periodic survey and assessment work carried out by the authority throughout the year. The previous version of the campaign resulted in addressing more than 100,000 observations in various regions of the Kingdom. The authority has mobilized the largest fleet of its kind globally in the field of surveying and assessment to implement this campaign, relying on artificial intelligence technologies to analyze and accurately monitor the observations. The fleet includes advanced equipment for measuring road thickness, skid resistance, deviation in pavement layers, and the global roughness index, in addition to surveying surface damages. The authority also employs "drone" aircraft, reflective paint measurement vehicles, and digital imaging survey equipment, linking the results spatially with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to enhance monitoring efficiency and ensure smooth traffic flow.

It is worth noting that these campaigns and strategic projects have effectively contributed to reducing the number of traffic accident fatalities by nearly 60%, and raising the quality rating of road infrastructure in the Kingdom to (5.7), according to the World Economic Forum report, which helped the Kingdom achieve fourth place among the G20 countries and rank first globally in the road network connectivity index, thereby embodying the leadership's commitment to developing infrastructure and enhancing safety levels.