تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، رسالة خطية، من رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية الرئيس محمد ولد الشيخ الغزواني، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها.

تسلّم الرسالة نيابةً عن ولي العهد، وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، خلال استقباله اليوم، وزير الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون الأفريقي والموريتانيين في الخارج الدكتور محمد سالم ولد مرزوك.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات بين البلدين، وبحث فرص تطوير التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات، إلى جانب تبادل وجهات النظر حيال القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال مدير عام فرع وزارة الخارجية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة فريد بن سعد الشهري.