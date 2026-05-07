The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a written message from the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

The message was received on behalf of the Crown Prince by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, during his meeting today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad, Dr. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzouk.

During the meeting, the relations between the two countries were reviewed, and opportunities for developing bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, along with exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

The Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in the Makkah Region, Farid bin Saad Al-Shahri, attended the meeting.