The comprehensive national application "Tawakkalna" embodies the level of digital integration that the Kingdom harnesses to serve the guests of الرحمن, by allowing the electronic display of Hajj cards and permits within an advanced technological system, which contributes to facilitating procedures and enhancing the efficiency of services provided to pilgrims from the early stages of their journey, thus enriching a seamless and integrated digital experience.

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) is working on developing and operating the digital system for the "Makkah Route" initiative, by linking the participating entities within a unified technological environment that contributes to speeding up procedures and ensuring the accuracy of data verification and biometric features, in addition to enabling pilgrims to view Hajj permits and the associated services through the "Tawakkalna" application, thereby enhancing an integrated digital experience for the guests of الرحمن from their departure from their countries until their arrival at their accommodations in Makkah.

The "Tawakkalna" application includes more than 1,300 services in collaboration with over 350 governmental and private entities, all of which have contributed to improving the quality of life for beneficiaries by providing easy access to services that benefit the pilgrim during their stay.

The number of users exceeds (35) million beneficiaries, with more than one million active beneficiaries daily.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the "Makkah Route" initiative in its eighth year in collaboration with several governmental entities, including the Ministries of: Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Awqaf, the Guests of الرحمن Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (stc Group), while the number of beneficiaries since its launch in (1438 AH / 2017 AD) has exceeded (1,254,994) pilgrims.