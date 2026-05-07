عقد وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة في اليابان أكازاوا ريوسي، اجتماعًا افتراضيًا اليوم.
وخلال الاجتماع، أكد الجانبان مجددًا على متانة وعمق الشراكة الإستراتيجية القائمة منذ أمد طويل بين المملكة العربية السعودية واليابان، وبحثا سبل تعزيز التعاون الثنائي، لا سيما في قطاع الطاقة.
وأشار الوزير أكازاوا إلى الرسالة الخطية التي نقلها من رئيسة وزراء اليابان ساناي تاكايتشي إلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بشأن تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين الصديقين في مجالات الطاقة والقطاعات ذات الصلة.
فريق عمل مشترك
وأكد الوزيران أهمية استمرار التنسيق والتعاون بما يدعم استقرار وأمن أسواق الطاقة العالمية، كما بحثا فرص توسيع التعاون في مجالات تشمل سلاسل إمدادات الطاقة، والبنية التحتية للطاقة، والتخزين الإستراتيجي، والاستثمار.
واتفق الجانبان كذلك على إنشاء فريق عمل مشترك، يباشر أعماله في أقرب وقت ممكن؛ لمناقشة المقترحات المقدمة من الجانبين الياباني والسعودي، واستكشاف آفاق إضافية للتعاون بين البلدين ومع الدول الآسيوية الأخرى في قطاع الطاقة.
ورحب الوزيران باستمرار التواصل بين البلدين، وأعربا عن تطلعهما إلى مواصلة تطوير الشراكة الإستراتيجية في مجال الطاقة بين المملكة العربية السعودية واليابان.
Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Akazawa Ryoushi held a virtual meeting today.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the strength and depth of the long-standing strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Japan, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.
Minister Akazawa referred to the written message he conveyed from Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takayichi to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud regarding enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries in the fields of energy and related sectors.
Joint Working Team
The two ministers emphasized the importance of continued coordination and cooperation to support the stability and security of global energy markets. They also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in areas including energy supply chains, energy infrastructure, strategic storage, and investment.
Both sides also agreed to establish a joint working team that will commence its work as soon as possible to discuss proposals submitted by both the Japanese and Saudi sides and explore additional avenues for cooperation between the two countries and with other Asian countries in the energy sector.
The ministers welcomed the ongoing communication between the two countries and expressed their eagerness to continue developing the strategic partnership in the field of energy between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Japan.