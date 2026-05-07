عقد وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة في اليابان أكازاوا ريوسي، اجتماعًا افتراضيًا اليوم.


وخلال الاجتماع، أكد الجانبان مجددًا على متانة وعمق الشراكة الإستراتيجية القائمة منذ أمد طويل بين المملكة العربية السعودية واليابان، وبحثا سبل تعزيز التعاون الثنائي، لا سيما في قطاع الطاقة.


وأشار الوزير أكازاوا إلى الرسالة الخطية التي نقلها من رئيسة وزراء اليابان ساناي تاكايتشي إلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بشأن تعزيز التعاون بين البلدين الصديقين في مجالات الطاقة والقطاعات ذات الصلة.


فريق عمل مشترك


وأكد الوزيران أهمية استمرار التنسيق والتعاون بما يدعم استقرار وأمن أسواق الطاقة العالمية، كما بحثا فرص توسيع التعاون في مجالات تشمل سلاسل إمدادات الطاقة، والبنية التحتية للطاقة، والتخزين الإستراتيجي، والاستثمار.


واتفق الجانبان كذلك على إنشاء فريق عمل مشترك، يباشر أعماله في أقرب وقت ممكن؛ لمناقشة المقترحات المقدمة من الجانبين الياباني والسعودي، واستكشاف آفاق إضافية للتعاون بين البلدين ومع الدول الآسيوية الأخرى في قطاع الطاقة.


ورحب الوزيران باستمرار التواصل بين البلدين، وأعربا عن تطلعهما إلى مواصلة تطوير الشراكة الإستراتيجية في مجال الطاقة بين المملكة العربية السعودية واليابان.