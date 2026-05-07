Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Akazawa Ryoushi held a virtual meeting today.



During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the strength and depth of the long-standing strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Japan, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.



Minister Akazawa referred to the written message he conveyed from Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takayichi to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud regarding enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries in the fields of energy and related sectors.



Joint Working Team



The two ministers emphasized the importance of continued coordination and cooperation to support the stability and security of global energy markets. They also explored opportunities to expand cooperation in areas including energy supply chains, energy infrastructure, strategic storage, and investment.



Both sides also agreed to establish a joint working team that will commence its work as soon as possible to discuss proposals submitted by both the Japanese and Saudi sides and explore additional avenues for cooperation between the two countries and with other Asian countries in the energy sector.



The ministers welcomed the ongoing communication between the two countries and expressed their eagerness to continue developing the strategic partnership in the field of energy between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Japan.