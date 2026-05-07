Amid suspicions of exploiting undisclosed information to profit from fluctuations in oil prices, U.S. authorities have opened an investigation into suspicious oil trades exceeding $2.6 billion that were executed just minutes before critical decisions and statements related to the Iran war.



The U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are investigating a series of "suspicious timing" trades in the oil market, carried out shortly before significant announcements from President Donald Trump and Iranian officials regarding the war with Iran, according to a report by ABC News citing informed sources.

Executing Bets



According to insiders, the investigations involve at least four trades in which traders bet on falling oil prices, totaling over $2.6 billion, just minutes or hours before prices actually dropped following political and military developments related to the war.



Data obtained by the network from the "London Stock Exchange Group" indicated that one of the trades occurred on March 23, when traders wagered more than $500 million on a decline in oil just 15 minutes before President Donald Trump announced the postponement of attacks he had threatened to launch on the Iranian power grid.



On April 7, just hours before Trump announced a temporary ceasefire, bets worth $960 million were placed on falling oil prices, while data revealed that on April 17, just 20 minutes before Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced via social media the continued opening of the Strait of Hormuz, traders bet approximately $760 million on a price drop.



Additionally, on April 21, further bets totaling $430 million on falling oil prices were executed just 15 minutes before Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire.



Timing of the Transactions



The "London Stock Exchange Group" data did not disclose the identities of the entities or individuals behind these trades, nor does it necessarily prove the use of insider information; however, the timing of the transactions prompted U.S. authorities to launch extensive investigations into the potential exploitation of undisclosed information for profit from market movements.



The U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have not yet issued any official comments regarding the ongoing investigations.