وسط شبهات حول استغلال معلومات غير معلنة للتربح من تقلبات أسعار النفط، فتحت السلطات الأمريكية تحقيقاً في صفقات نفطية مشبوهة تجاوزت قيمتها 2.6 مليار دولار نُفذت قبل دقائق من قرارات وتصريحات حاسمة مرتبطة بحرب إيران.
وتحقق وزارة العدل الأمريكية وهيئة تداول السلع الآجلة في سلسلة صفقات «مشبوهة التوقيت» في سوق النفط، جرى تنفيذها قبيل إعلانات مهمة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ومسؤولين إيرانيين بشأن الحرب مع إيران، بحسب ما نقلته شبكة «إيه بي سي نيوز» (ABC News) عن أشخاص مطلعين.
تنفيذ رهانات
بحسب المطلعين، تشمل التحقيقات ما لا يقل عن 4 صفقات راهن فيها متداولون على هبوط أسعار النفط بإجمالي تجاوز 2.6 مليار دولار، قبل دقائق أو ساعات فقط من تراجع الأسعار فعلياً عقب تطورات سياسية وعسكرية مرتبطة بالحرب.
وأظهرت بيانات حصلت عليها الشبكة من "مجموعة بورصة لندن" أن إحدى الصفقات جرت في 23 مارس، عندما راهن متداولون بأكثر من 500 مليون دولار على انخفاض النفط قبل 15 دقيقة فقط من إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأجيل هجمات كان يهدد بشنها على شبكة الكهرباء الإيرانية
وفي 7 أبريل، وقبل ساعات من إعلان ترمب وقفاً مؤقتاً لإطلاق النار، جرى تنفيذ رهانات بقيمة 960 مليون دولار على هبوط أسعار النفط، بينما كشفت البيانات أنه في 17 أبريل، وقبل 20 دقيقة فقط من إعلان وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي استمرار فتح مضيق هرمز، راهن متداولون بنحو 760 مليون دولار على تراجع الأسعار.
كما شهد 21 أبريل تنفيذ رهانات إضافية بقيمة 430 مليون دولار على انخفاض النفط، قبل 15 دقيقة فقط من إعلان ترمب تمديد وقف إطلاق النار.
توقيت العمليات
لم تكشف بيانات "مجموعة بورصة لندن" هوية الجهات أو الأفراد الذين يقفون وراء هذه الصفقات، كما أنها لا تثبت بالضرورة استخدام معلومات داخلية، إلا أن توقيت العمليات دفع السلطات الأمريكية إلى فتح تحقيقات موسعة بشأن احتمال استغلال معلومات غير معلنة للتربح من تحركات السوق.
ولم تصدر وزارة العدل الأمريكية أو هيئة تداول السلع الآجلة أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن بشأن التحقيقات الجارية.
Amid suspicions of exploiting undisclosed information to profit from fluctuations in oil prices, U.S. authorities have opened an investigation into suspicious oil trades exceeding $2.6 billion that were executed just minutes before critical decisions and statements related to the Iran war.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are investigating a series of "suspicious timing" trades in the oil market, carried out shortly before significant announcements from President Donald Trump and Iranian officials regarding the war with Iran, according to a report by ABC News citing informed sources.
Executing Bets
According to insiders, the investigations involve at least four trades in which traders bet on falling oil prices, totaling over $2.6 billion, just minutes or hours before prices actually dropped following political and military developments related to the war.
Data obtained by the network from the "London Stock Exchange Group" indicated that one of the trades occurred on March 23, when traders wagered more than $500 million on a decline in oil just 15 minutes before President Donald Trump announced the postponement of attacks he had threatened to launch on the Iranian power grid.
On April 7, just hours before Trump announced a temporary ceasefire, bets worth $960 million were placed on falling oil prices, while data revealed that on April 17, just 20 minutes before Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced via social media the continued opening of the Strait of Hormuz, traders bet approximately $760 million on a price drop.
Additionally, on April 21, further bets totaling $430 million on falling oil prices were executed just 15 minutes before Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire.
Timing of the Transactions
The "London Stock Exchange Group" data did not disclose the identities of the entities or individuals behind these trades, nor does it necessarily prove the use of insider information; however, the timing of the transactions prompted U.S. authorities to launch extensive investigations into the potential exploitation of undisclosed information for profit from market movements.
The U.S. Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have not yet issued any official comments regarding the ongoing investigations.