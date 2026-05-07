وسط شبهات حول استغلال معلومات غير معلنة للتربح من تقلبات أسعار النفط، فتحت السلطات الأمريكية تحقيقاً في صفقات نفطية مشبوهة تجاوزت قيمتها 2.6 مليار دولار نُفذت قبل دقائق من قرارات وتصريحات حاسمة مرتبطة بحرب إيران.


وتحقق وزارة العدل الأمريكية وهيئة تداول السلع الآجلة في سلسلة صفقات «مشبوهة التوقيت» في سوق النفط، جرى تنفيذها قبيل إعلانات مهمة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ومسؤولين إيرانيين بشأن الحرب مع إيران، بحسب ما نقلته شبكة «إيه بي سي نيوز» (ABC News) عن أشخاص مطلعين.

تنفيذ رهانات


بحسب المطلعين، تشمل التحقيقات ما لا يقل عن 4 صفقات راهن فيها متداولون على هبوط أسعار النفط بإجمالي تجاوز 2.6 مليار دولار، قبل دقائق أو ساعات فقط من تراجع الأسعار فعلياً عقب تطورات سياسية وعسكرية مرتبطة بالحرب.


وأظهرت بيانات حصلت عليها الشبكة من "مجموعة بورصة لندن" أن إحدى الصفقات جرت في 23 مارس، عندما راهن متداولون بأكثر من 500 مليون دولار على انخفاض النفط قبل 15 دقيقة فقط من إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تأجيل هجمات كان يهدد بشنها على شبكة الكهرباء الإيرانية


وفي 7 أبريل، وقبل ساعات من إعلان ترمب وقفاً مؤقتاً لإطلاق النار، جرى تنفيذ رهانات بقيمة 960 مليون دولار على هبوط أسعار النفط، بينما كشفت البيانات أنه في 17 أبريل، وقبل 20 دقيقة فقط من إعلان وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي استمرار فتح مضيق هرمز، راهن متداولون بنحو 760 مليون دولار على تراجع الأسعار.


كما شهد 21 أبريل تنفيذ رهانات إضافية بقيمة 430 مليون دولار على انخفاض النفط، قبل 15 دقيقة فقط من إعلان ترمب تمديد وقف إطلاق النار.


توقيت العمليات


لم تكشف بيانات "مجموعة بورصة لندن" هوية الجهات أو الأفراد الذين يقفون وراء هذه الصفقات، كما أنها لا تثبت بالضرورة استخدام معلومات داخلية، إلا أن توقيت العمليات دفع السلطات الأمريكية إلى فتح تحقيقات موسعة بشأن احتمال استغلال معلومات غير معلنة للتربح من تحركات السوق.


ولم تصدر وزارة العدل الأمريكية أو هيئة تداول السلع الآجلة أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن بشأن التحقيقات الجارية.