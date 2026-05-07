أكد مفوض شؤون النقل في الاتحاد الأوروبي أبوستولوس تزيتزيكوستاس أن شركات الطيران التي تلغي رحلاتها هذا الصيف بسبب نقص أو ارتفاع أسعار وقود الطائرات ستظل ملزمة بدفع تعويضات للمسافرين.
وقال «تزيتزيكوستاس» في تصريحات لصحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، اليوم: «إن ارتفاع أسعار وقود الطائرات لا يبرر إلغاء الرحلات دون تعويض المسافرين»، مضيفاً أن الشركات ستكون مطالبة بدفع التعويضات.
ضمان الإمدادات
وأشار المفوض الأوروبي إلى أن أسعار وقود الطائرات أو نقص الإمدادات لا تندرج ضمن الظروف الاستثنائية التي تسمح لشركات الطيران بإلغاء الرحلات دون تعويض المسافرين.
ويرى «تزيتزيكوستاس» أن أوروبا لديها القدرة على ضمان إمدادات وقود الطائرات لفترة طويلة، رغم التحذيرات الصادرة عن وكالة الطاقة الدولية وبعض مسؤولي الاتحاد الأوروبي بشأن احتمالات نفاد الكيروسين لدى شركات الطيران خلال الفترة القادمة.
تخفيض المقاعد
وكانت شركات طيران عالمية قد خفضت المقاعد المتاحة للحجز على متن رحلاتها خلال مايو الجاري بنحو مليوني مقعد، مع تزايد المخاوف بشأن إمدادات وأسعار الوقود في الأسابيع القادمة.
وكشفت بيانات شركة التحليلات «سيريوم» إلغاء أكثر من 12 ألف رحلة جوية، وتركيز العديد من الخطوط الجوية على الطائرات الأصغر حجماً أو الأكثر كفاءة في استهلاك الوقود.
وأظهرت البيانات انخفاض إجمالي عدد المقاعد المتاحة على متن جميع رحلات شركات الطيران خلال مايو إلى 130 مليون مقعد من 132 مليون مقعد، في تغييرات أجرتها الشركات بين منتصف ونهاية الشهر الماضي.
أسعار التذاكر
وتضاعفت تكلفة وقود الطائرات منذ بدء الحرب الإيرانية في أواخر فبراير، ما أجبر شركات الطيران على رفع أسعار التذاكر، وتعديل طاقتها الاستيعابية بشكل ملحوظ.
وقلصت شركة أمريكية شبكة رحلاتها في الربع الثاني من العام 3.5% لتوفير الوقود. وحذرت شركات أخرى من تراجع ربحيتهما خلال الأزمة.
وكانت شركة طيران ألمانية الأكثر تضرراً من إلغاء الرحلات في الأشهر الأخيرة، إذ اضطرت إلى إلغاء 20 ألف رحلة بين مايو الجاري وأكتوبر القادم؛ بسبب ارتفاع تكاليف الوقود التي جعلتها غير مربحة.
The European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean, confirmed that airlines that cancel their flights this summer due to a shortage or rising prices of jet fuel will still be obligated to compensate travelers.
Vălean stated in comments to the Financial Times today: "The rise in jet fuel prices does not justify canceling flights without compensating travelers," adding that companies will be required to pay compensation.
Ensuring Supplies
The European Commissioner pointed out that jet fuel prices or supply shortages do not fall under the exceptional circumstances that allow airlines to cancel flights without compensating travelers.
Vălean believes that Europe has the capacity to ensure jet fuel supplies for a long time, despite warnings from the International Energy Agency and some EU officials about the possibility of airlines running out of kerosene in the coming period.
Seat Reductions
Global airlines have reduced the number of available seats for booking on their flights during May by about two million seats, amid growing concerns about fuel supplies and prices in the coming weeks.
Data from the analytics company Cirium revealed the cancellation of more than 12,000 flights, with many airlines focusing on smaller or more fuel-efficient aircraft.
The data showed a decrease in the total number of available seats on all airline flights during May to 130 million seats from 132 million seats, in changes made by companies between mid and the end of last month.
Ticket Prices
The cost of jet fuel has doubled since the onset of the Iranian war in late February, forcing airlines to raise ticket prices and significantly adjust their capacity.
An American airline reduced its flight network in the second quarter of the year by 3.5% to save fuel. Other companies have warned of a decline in their profitability during the crisis.
A German airline was the most affected by flight cancellations in recent months, as it had to cancel 20,000 flights between May and October due to rising fuel costs that made it unprofitable.