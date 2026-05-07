The European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean, confirmed that airlines that cancel their flights this summer due to a shortage or rising prices of jet fuel will still be obligated to compensate travelers.



Vălean stated in comments to the Financial Times today: "The rise in jet fuel prices does not justify canceling flights without compensating travelers," adding that companies will be required to pay compensation.



Ensuring Supplies



The European Commissioner pointed out that jet fuel prices or supply shortages do not fall under the exceptional circumstances that allow airlines to cancel flights without compensating travelers.



Vălean believes that Europe has the capacity to ensure jet fuel supplies for a long time, despite warnings from the International Energy Agency and some EU officials about the possibility of airlines running out of kerosene in the coming period.



Seat Reductions



Global airlines have reduced the number of available seats for booking on their flights during May by about two million seats, amid growing concerns about fuel supplies and prices in the coming weeks.



Data from the analytics company Cirium revealed the cancellation of more than 12,000 flights, with many airlines focusing on smaller or more fuel-efficient aircraft.



The data showed a decrease in the total number of available seats on all airline flights during May to 130 million seats from 132 million seats, in changes made by companies between mid and the end of last month.



Ticket Prices



The cost of jet fuel has doubled since the onset of the Iranian war in late February, forcing airlines to raise ticket prices and significantly adjust their capacity.



An American airline reduced its flight network in the second quarter of the year by 3.5% to save fuel. Other companies have warned of a decline in their profitability during the crisis.



A German airline was the most affected by flight cancellations in recent months, as it had to cancel 20,000 flights between May and October due to rising fuel costs that made it unprofitable.