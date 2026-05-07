أكد مفوض شؤون النقل في الاتحاد الأوروبي أبوستولوس تزيتزيكوستاس أن شركات الطيران التي تلغي رحلاتها هذا الصيف بسبب نقص أو ارتفاع أسعار وقود الطائرات ستظل ملزمة بدفع تعويضات للمسافرين.


وقال «تزيتزيكوستاس» في تصريحات لصحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، اليوم: «إن ارتفاع أسعار وقود الطائرات لا يبرر إلغاء الرحلات دون تعويض المسافرين»، مضيفاً أن الشركات ستكون مطالبة بدفع التعويضات.


ضمان الإمدادات


وأشار المفوض الأوروبي إلى أن أسعار وقود الطائرات أو نقص الإمدادات لا تندرج ضمن الظروف الاستثنائية التي تسمح لشركات الطيران بإلغاء الرحلات دون تعويض المسافرين.


ويرى «تزيتزيكوستاس» أن أوروبا لديها القدرة على ضمان إمدادات وقود الطائرات لفترة طويلة، رغم التحذيرات الصادرة عن وكالة الطاقة الدولية وبعض مسؤولي الاتحاد الأوروبي بشأن احتمالات نفاد الكيروسين لدى شركات الطيران خلال الفترة القادمة.


تخفيض المقاعد


وكانت شركات طيران عالمية قد خفضت المقاعد المتاحة للحجز على متن رحلاتها خلال مايو الجاري بنحو مليوني مقعد، مع تزايد المخاوف بشأن إمدادات وأسعار الوقود في الأسابيع القادمة.


وكشفت بيانات شركة التحليلات «سيريوم» إلغاء أكثر من 12 ألف رحلة جوية، وتركيز العديد من الخطوط الجوية على الطائرات الأصغر حجماً أو الأكثر كفاءة في استهلاك الوقود.


وأظهرت البيانات انخفاض إجمالي عدد المقاعد المتاحة على متن جميع رحلات شركات الطيران خلال مايو إلى 130 مليون مقعد من 132 مليون مقعد، في تغييرات أجرتها الشركات بين منتصف ونهاية الشهر الماضي.


أسعار التذاكر


وتضاعفت تكلفة وقود الطائرات منذ بدء الحرب الإيرانية في أواخر فبراير، ما أجبر شركات الطيران على رفع أسعار التذاكر، وتعديل طاقتها الاستيعابية بشكل ملحوظ.


وقلصت شركة أمريكية شبكة رحلاتها في الربع الثاني من العام 3.5% لتوفير الوقود. وحذرت شركات أخرى من تراجع ربحيتهما خلال الأزمة.


وكانت شركة طيران ألمانية الأكثر تضرراً من إلغاء الرحلات في الأشهر الأخيرة، إذ اضطرت إلى إلغاء 20 ألف رحلة بين مايو الجاري وأكتوبر القادم؛ بسبب ارتفاع تكاليف الوقود التي جعلتها غير مربحة.