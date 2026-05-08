The security patrols in the holy capital arrested a resident of Indonesian nationality for committing fraud by posting misleading advertisements for fake Hajj services on social media. He was found in possession of counterfeit Hajj cards and tools used for that purpose. He was detained, and legal actions were taken against him, and he was referred to the public prosecution.

The public security urged everyone to adhere to the Hajj regulations and instructions and to report any violations through the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in other areas of the Kingdom.