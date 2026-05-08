فجرت منصة التوظيف الوطنية «جدارات» مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل للباحثين عن عمل في المملكة، بعدما طرحت هذا الأسبوع 14,214 وظيفة جديدة للسعوديين والسعوديات، في واحدة من أكبر دفعات التوظيف التي شهدتها المنصة خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.
وفي تحول لافت في خريطة التوظيف، انتزعت مكة المكرمة الصدارة بفارق ضخم عن بقية المناطق، حيث ضخ القطاع الخاص فيها 4,729 وظيفة دفعة واحدة، مدفوعة بقطاعات السياحة والضيافة، بينما حلّت الرياض ثانياً بـ 2,451 وظيفة، وتبعتها الشرقية بـ 2,094 فرصة عمل، مما يعكس نشاطاً اقتصادياً محموماً في كافة أرجاء المملكة.
مفاجأة «سدايا» ووظائف المستقبل
المفاجأة الكبرى لم تكن في الأرقام فقط، بل في نوعية الوظائف، حيث طرحت الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) وظائف استشارية دقيقة ترتبط بـ تنظيم الذكاء الاصطناعي، في إشارة واضحة إلى تسارع التحول الرقمي. كما دخل بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي على الخط بوظائف متخصصة في إدارة مخاطر الائتمان، وهي من أكثر المجالات نمواً في السوق حالياً.
وعلى جبهة القطاع الحكومي، أعلنت الخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة عن طلب هائل على تخصصات طبية دقيقة ونادرة، شملت استشاريي عيون أطفال، وأمراض دم، وعناية مركزة حرجة. وكان لمدينة الخرج نصيب الأسد في وظائف التمريض، بطلب مباشر لـ 25 كادراً دفعة واحدة، مما يفتح أبواباً واسعة لخريجي الكليات الصحية.
ولم تتوقف موجة التوظيف عند المدن الكبرى، بل امتدت لتشمل تبوك بـ 1,684 وظيفة (بفضل المشاريع العملاقة)، والمدينة المنورة بـ 1,102 وظيفة، وصولاً إلى جازان ونجران والحدود الشمالية، مما يؤكد أن قطار التوظيف الوطني وصل إلى كل نقطة في المملكة.
ويمكن القول إننا أمام «زلزال وظيفي» يغير قواعد اللعبة، حيث لم يعد الطلب مقتصرًا على الإدارة التقليدية، بل انتقل إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتخصصات الطبية الدقيقة، والتشغيل السياحي الضخم. ولذا فإن المنافسة الآن في أوجها عبر «جدارات»، والفرصة متاحة لكل صاحب تخصص نادر أو خبرة تقنية لمواكبة هذا الحراك التاريخي.
The national employment platform "Jadarati" has surprised job seekers in the Kingdom with a significant announcement, as it launched this week 14,214 new jobs for Saudi men and women, marking one of the largest recruitment waves the platform has seen in recent weeks.
In a remarkable shift in the employment landscape, Makkah has taken the lead by a huge margin over other regions, with the private sector providing 4,729 jobs in one go, driven by the tourism and hospitality sectors. Riyadh came in second with 2,451 jobs, followed by the Eastern Province with 2,094 job opportunities, reflecting a vigorous economic activity across the Kingdom.
The Surprise of "SDAIA" and Future Jobs
The big surprise was not just in the numbers, but in the quality of the jobs, as the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) offered precise consulting positions related to organizing artificial intelligence, signaling a clear acceleration in digital transformation. The Saudi Export-Import Bank also joined in with specialized jobs in credit risk management, which is one of the fastest-growing fields in the market currently.
On the government sector front, the Medical Services of the Armed Forces announced a huge demand for rare and specialized medical fields, including pediatric ophthalmologists, hematology specialists, and critical care. Al-Kharj city had the lion's share in nursing jobs, with a direct request for 25 positions at once, opening wide doors for graduates of health colleges.
The wave of recruitment did not stop at major cities but extended to include Tabuk with 1,684 jobs (thanks to massive projects), Medina with 1,102 jobs, reaching Jazan, Najran, and the Northern Borders, confirming that the national employment train has reached every corner of the Kingdom.
It can be said that we are facing a "job earthquake" that is changing the rules of the game, as the demand is no longer limited to traditional management but has shifted to artificial intelligence, precise medical specialties, and massive tourism operations. Therefore, competition is now at its peak through "Jadarati," and the opportunity is available for anyone with a rare specialty or technical experience to keep up with this historic movement.