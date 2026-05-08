فجرت منصة التوظيف الوطنية «جدارات» مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل للباحثين عن عمل في المملكة، بعدما طرحت هذا الأسبوع 14,214 وظيفة جديدة للسعوديين والسعوديات، في واحدة من أكبر دفعات التوظيف التي شهدتها المنصة خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة.

وفي تحول لافت في خريطة التوظيف، انتزعت مكة المكرمة الصدارة بفارق ضخم عن بقية المناطق، حيث ضخ القطاع الخاص فيها 4,729 وظيفة دفعة واحدة، مدفوعة بقطاعات السياحة والضيافة، بينما حلّت الرياض ثانياً بـ 2,451 وظيفة، وتبعتها الشرقية بـ 2,094 فرصة عمل، مما يعكس نشاطاً اقتصادياً محموماً في كافة أرجاء المملكة.

مفاجأة «سدايا» ووظائف المستقبل

المفاجأة الكبرى لم تكن في الأرقام فقط، بل في نوعية الوظائف، حيث طرحت الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) وظائف استشارية دقيقة ترتبط بـ تنظيم الذكاء الاصطناعي، في إشارة واضحة إلى تسارع التحول الرقمي. كما دخل بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي على الخط بوظائف متخصصة في إدارة مخاطر الائتمان، وهي من أكثر المجالات نمواً في السوق حالياً.

وعلى جبهة القطاع الحكومي، أعلنت الخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة عن طلب هائل على تخصصات طبية دقيقة ونادرة، شملت استشاريي عيون أطفال، وأمراض دم، وعناية مركزة حرجة. وكان لمدينة الخرج نصيب الأسد في وظائف التمريض، بطلب مباشر لـ 25 كادراً دفعة واحدة، مما يفتح أبواباً واسعة لخريجي الكليات الصحية.

ولم تتوقف موجة التوظيف عند المدن الكبرى، بل امتدت لتشمل تبوك بـ 1,684 وظيفة (بفضل المشاريع العملاقة)، والمدينة المنورة بـ 1,102 وظيفة، وصولاً إلى جازان ونجران والحدود الشمالية، مما يؤكد أن قطار التوظيف الوطني وصل إلى كل نقطة في المملكة.

ويمكن القول إننا أمام «زلزال وظيفي» يغير قواعد اللعبة، حيث لم يعد الطلب مقتصرًا على الإدارة التقليدية، بل انتقل إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي، والتخصصات الطبية الدقيقة، والتشغيل السياحي الضخم. ولذا فإن المنافسة الآن في أوجها عبر «جدارات»، والفرصة متاحة لكل صاحب تخصص نادر أو خبرة تقنية لمواكبة هذا الحراك التاريخي.