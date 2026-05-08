تتصدر عائلة النجم المصري العالمي أحمد حسام «ميدو» واجهة الأحداث في مصر، ليس عبر المستطيل الأخضر هذه المرة، بل من داخل أروقة المحاكم، حيث يواجه اللاعب السابق ونجله مسارين قضائيين منفصلين يحبسان الأنفاس، بين تعويضات مالية ضخمة واتهامات جنائية ثقيلة.

الحكم البنا يطارد ميدو بـ10 ملايين جنيه

في الملف الأول، تنظر المحكمة الاقتصادية بالقاهرة دعوى «تعويض كبرى» أقامها الحكم الدولي محمود البنا ضد ميدو، يطالبه فيها بمبلغ 10 ملايين جنيه. تأتي هذه الدعوى كـ«زلزال مالي» يتبع حكماً سابقاً أدان ميدو بسب وقذف البنا، وقد قررت المحكمة تأجيل القضية لجلسة 7 يونيو المقبل لاستكمال المرافعات النهائية.

فخ «التجمع الخامس».. كواليس قضية نجل ميدو

أما الملف الأكثر حساسية، فيتعلق بـ«نجل ميدو» الذي يمثل أمام محكمة الطفل بالأميرية. وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى كمين أمني بمنطقة التجمع الخامس، حيث تم استيقاف الشاب أثناء قيادته سيارة والدته. وكشفت التحقيقات مفاجآت صادمة:

الصيد الثمين: العثور على مواد يُشتبه أنها «مخدر الحشيش» وزجاجة خمر داخل السيارة.

القيادة بدون رخصة: تبين أن الشاب كان يقود السيارة دون رخصة قيادة رسمية.

مرافقة فتاة: سجلت المحاضر وجود فتاة كانت ترافقه داخل السيارة وقت التوقيف.

ترقب لجلسات الحسم

ينتظر الشارع الرياضي المصري جلسة 19 مايو القادم، حيث من المتوقع أن ينطق القاضي بالحكم في قضية نجل اللاعب، في وقت يحاول فيه الفريق القانوني لميدو التعامل مع الجبهتين (المدنية والجنائية) لتقليل حجم الخسائر التي قد تعصف باستقرار العائلة.

ويجد النجم المصري نفسه اليوم في موقف لا يُحسد عليه، فبينما يواجه شبح خسارة 12 مليون جنيه في قضية تعويض، يقاتل في الوقت ذاته لتأمين مستقبل ابنه أمام اتهامات قد تغير مسار حياته بالكامل.