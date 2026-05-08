The family of the Egyptian global star Ahmed Hossam "Mido" is at the forefront of events in Egypt, not this time on the green pitch, but from within the corridors of the courts, where the former player and his son are facing two separate legal paths that are holding their breath, involving huge financial compensations and serious criminal charges.

Judge Banna chases Mido with 10 million pounds

In the first case, the Economic Court in Cairo is considering a "major compensation" lawsuit filed by international referee Mahmoud Banna against Mido, demanding an amount of 10 million pounds. This lawsuit comes as a "financial earthquake" following a previous ruling that convicted Mido of defamation against Banna, and the court has decided to postpone the case to a session on June 7 for final arguments to be completed.

The "Fifth Settlement" trap... Behind the scenes of Mido's son's case

As for the more sensitive case, it concerns "Mido's son," who is appearing before the juvenile court in Al-Amiriya. The details of the incident date back to a security checkpoint in the Fifth Settlement area, where the young man was stopped while driving his mother's car. Investigations revealed shocking surprises:

The prized catch: Finding materials suspected to be "hashish" and a bottle of alcohol inside the car.

Driving without a license: It was found that the young man was driving the car without an official driver's license.

Accompanying a girl: Reports recorded the presence of a girl who was accompanying him in the car at the time of the stop.

Awaiting decisive sessions

The Egyptian sports community is awaiting the session on May 19, where the judge is expected to announce the verdict in the player's son's case, at a time when Mido's legal team is trying to handle both fronts (civil and criminal) to minimize the potential losses that could threaten the family's stability.

Today, the Egyptian star finds himself in an unenviable position, as he faces the specter of losing 12 million pounds in a compensation case while simultaneously fighting to secure his son's future against accusations that could completely change the course of his life.