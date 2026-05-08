في واحدة من أغرب المواقف الكوميدية التي قد تحدث لرئيس دولة، وجد بابا الفاتيكان «ليو الرابع عشر» نفسه في موقف لا يحسد عليه، ليس بسبب بروتوكولات الكنيسة، بل بسبب «موظفة بنك» في شيكاغو قررت إنهاء المكالمة في وجهه بدم بارد، ظناً منها أنها توبخ «محتالاً» ينتحل صفة البابا!

بدأت الواقعة حين حاول البابا «روبرت بريفوست سابقاً» تحديث بيانات حسابه البنكي هاتفياً بعد انتقاله للفاتيكان. وبعد سلسلة من الأسئلة الروتينية، حاولت الموظفة إجباره على الحضور «شخصياً» لمقر البنك في أمريكا! وحين حاول إقناعها قائلاً: «هل سيفرق لو أخبرتكِ أنني البابا ليو؟»، جاء الرد سريعاً وصادماً: بتوبيخ تلاه إغلاق الخط فوراً!

استنفار الفاتيكان لحل أزمة «الحساب»

لم تكن الواقعة لتنتهي لولا تدخل قيادات كنسية رفيعة المستوى تواصلت مع إدارة البنك في شيكاغو لإثبات هوية المتصل. وكشف القس توم مكارثي أن الموظفة كانت مقتنعة تماماً أنها تتعرض لعملية «نصب هاتفية»، مما دفع رئيس مجلس إدارة البنك في النهاية لتقديم استثناء وتحديث بيانات البابا «عن بُعد».

ومن اللافت أن هذه الواقعة تزامنت مع توتر سياسي «ساخن» وتصريحات حادة متبادلة بين البابا والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن ملفات الشرق الأوسط وإيران. ورغم ثقل القضايا السياسية، إلا أن «المكالمة المقطوعة» سرقت الأضواء عالمياً وأصبحت مادة دسمة للسخرية على منصات التواصل.

فهل كانت الموظفة محقة؟ لقد انقسمت الآراء بين من سخر من حظ البابا العاثر مع «خدمة العملاء»، وبين من أشاد بالموظفة التي طبقت إجراءات الأمان الصارمة للبنوك الأمريكية، لدرجة أنها لم تبالِ حتى لو كان المتحدث هو بابا الفاتيكان نفسه.