في واحدة من أغرب المواقف الكوميدية التي قد تحدث لرئيس دولة، وجد بابا الفاتيكان «ليو الرابع عشر» نفسه في موقف لا يحسد عليه، ليس بسبب بروتوكولات الكنيسة، بل بسبب «موظفة بنك» في شيكاغو قررت إنهاء المكالمة في وجهه بدم بارد، ظناً منها أنها توبخ «محتالاً» ينتحل صفة البابا!
بدأت الواقعة حين حاول البابا «روبرت بريفوست سابقاً» تحديث بيانات حسابه البنكي هاتفياً بعد انتقاله للفاتيكان. وبعد سلسلة من الأسئلة الروتينية، حاولت الموظفة إجباره على الحضور «شخصياً» لمقر البنك في أمريكا! وحين حاول إقناعها قائلاً: «هل سيفرق لو أخبرتكِ أنني البابا ليو؟»، جاء الرد سريعاً وصادماً: بتوبيخ تلاه إغلاق الخط فوراً!
استنفار الفاتيكان لحل أزمة «الحساب»
لم تكن الواقعة لتنتهي لولا تدخل قيادات كنسية رفيعة المستوى تواصلت مع إدارة البنك في شيكاغو لإثبات هوية المتصل. وكشف القس توم مكارثي أن الموظفة كانت مقتنعة تماماً أنها تتعرض لعملية «نصب هاتفية»، مما دفع رئيس مجلس إدارة البنك في النهاية لتقديم استثناء وتحديث بيانات البابا «عن بُعد».
ومن اللافت أن هذه الواقعة تزامنت مع توتر سياسي «ساخن» وتصريحات حادة متبادلة بين البابا والرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن ملفات الشرق الأوسط وإيران. ورغم ثقل القضايا السياسية، إلا أن «المكالمة المقطوعة» سرقت الأضواء عالمياً وأصبحت مادة دسمة للسخرية على منصات التواصل.
فهل كانت الموظفة محقة؟ لقد انقسمت الآراء بين من سخر من حظ البابا العاثر مع «خدمة العملاء»، وبين من أشاد بالموظفة التي طبقت إجراءات الأمان الصارمة للبنوك الأمريكية، لدرجة أنها لم تبالِ حتى لو كان المتحدث هو بابا الفاتيكان نفسه.
In one of the strangest comedic situations that could happen to a head of state, Pope "Leo XIV" found himself in an unenviable position, not because of church protocols, but due to a "bank employee" in Chicago who decided to end the call in his face coldly, thinking she was reprimanding a "fraud" impersonating the pope!
The incident began when Pope "Robert Prevost previously" tried to update his bank account information over the phone after moving to the Vatican. After a series of routine questions, the employee attempted to force him to come in "personally" to the bank's location in America! When he tried to convince her by saying, "Would it make a difference if I told you I am Pope Leo?", the response was quick and shocking: a reprimand followed by an immediate disconnection!
The Vatican's Mobilization to Resolve the "Account" Crisis
The incident would not have ended without the intervention of high-ranking church leaders who contacted the bank management in Chicago to verify the caller's identity. Pastor Tom McCarthy revealed that the employee was completely convinced she was dealing with a "phone scam," which eventually led the bank's chairman to make an exception and update the pope's information "remotely."
Interestingly, this incident coincided with "heated" political tensions and sharp exchanges between the pope and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Middle Eastern and Iranian issues. Despite the weight of the political matters, the "dropped call" stole the spotlight globally and became rich material for mockery on social media platforms.
So, was the employee justified? Opinions were divided between those who mocked the pope's unfortunate luck with "customer service" and those who praised the employee for applying the strict security procedures of American banks, to the extent that she didn't even care if the speaker was the Pope of the Vatican himself.