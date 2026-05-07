The first flights of beneficiaries of the "Makkah Route" initiative from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire have arrived in the Kingdom from the initiative's lounge at Abidjan International Airport to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina.



High-Quality Services



The initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the beneficiary countries, by welcoming them and completing their procedures easily and smoothly in their home countries, starting with taking biometric data and issuing Hajj visas electronically, followed by completing passport procedures at the departure airport, after verifying the availability of health requirements, and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodation in the Makkah and Medina regions, via dedicated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.



It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Endowments, the Guests of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group), and since its launch in 1438 AH / 2017 AD, the initiative has served 1,254,994 pilgrims.