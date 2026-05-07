وصلت أولى رحلات مستفيدي مبادرة «طريق مكة» من جمهورية كوت ديفوار، قادمة إلى المملكة من صالة المبادرة في مطار أبيدجان الدولي إلى مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بالمدينة المنورة.
خدمات ذات جودة عالية
وتهدف المبادرة إلى تقديم خدمات ذات جودة عالية لضيوف الرحمن من الدول المستفيدة منها، باستقبالهم وإنهاء إجراءاتهم في بلدانهم بسهولة ويسر، بدءاً من أخذ الخصائص الحيوية وإصدار تأشيرة الحج إلكترونياً، مروراً بإنهاء إجراءات الجوازات في مطار بلد المغادرة، بعد التحقق من توافر الاشتراطات الصحية، وترميز وفرز الأمتعة وفق ترتيبات النقل والسكن في المملكة، والانتقال مباشرة إلى الحافلات لإيصالهم إلى مقار إقامتهم في منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، بمسارات مخصصة، في حين تتولى الجهات الشريكة إيصال أمتعتهم إليها.
يُذكر أن وزارة الداخلية تنفذ المبادرة في عامها الثامن بالتعاون مع وزارات الخارجية، والصحة، والحج والعمرة، والإعلام، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا)، والهيئة العامة للأوقاف، وبرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، والمديرية العامة للجوازات، بالتكامل مع الشريك الرقمي (مجموعة stc)، وشهدت المبادرة منذ إطلاقها عام 1438هـ/ 2017م خدمة 1.254.994 حاجاً.
The first flights of beneficiaries of the "Makkah Route" initiative from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire have arrived in the Kingdom from the initiative's lounge at Abidjan International Airport to Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina.
High-Quality Services
The initiative aims to provide high-quality services to the guests of Allah from the beneficiary countries, by welcoming them and completing their procedures easily and smoothly in their home countries, starting with taking biometric data and issuing Hajj visas electronically, followed by completing passport procedures at the departure airport, after verifying the availability of health requirements, and coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom, and directly transferring them to buses to take them to their accommodation in the Makkah and Medina regions, via dedicated routes, while partner entities handle the delivery of their luggage to them.
It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Interior is implementing the initiative in its eighth year in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Hajj and Umrah, Media, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the General Authority for Endowments, the Guests of Allah Service Program, and the General Directorate of Passports, in integration with the digital partner (STC Group), and since its launch in 1438 AH / 2017 AD, the initiative has served 1,254,994 pilgrims.