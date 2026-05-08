Four days ago, the coaching staff of the first football team of Al-Khulood and all the fans of "Fakhr Al-Rass" were disturbed by the injury sustained by the Argentine professional Ramiro Enrique during the match against Al-Ittihad in the 31st round of the Roshan Saudi League, which made the English head coach, Des Buckingham, experience tough days as the outstanding player left the field injured even before the big clash against Al-Hilal in the King’s Cup final.



Despite the news and media reports about Enrique's absence from today's final match, the Argentine star refused to miss the game and insisted on participating in the big final to lead his teammates during the cup, scoring a historic goal in the fourth minute of the first half of the match.