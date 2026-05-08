قبل 4 أيام انزعج الجهاز الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الخلود وعشاق «فخر الرس» كافة من الإصابة التي تعرض لها المحترف الأرجنتيني راميرو إنريكي خلال مواجهة الاتحاد ضمن الجولة الـ31 من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي، ما جعل المدير الفني الإنجليزي ديس باكنغهام يعيش أياماً عصيبة لحظة خروج اللاعب المميز مصاباً حتى قبل موعد القمة الكبيرة أمام الهلال ضمن نهائي كأس الملك.


ورغم الأنباء والتقارير الإعلامية حول غياب إنريكي عن اللقاء النهائي اليوم، إلا أن النجم الأرجنتيني رفض الغياب عن اللقاء وأصر على المشاركة في النهائي الكبير لأجل أن يقود زملاءه خلال الكأس محرزاً هدفاً تاريخياً في الدقيقة الرابعة من عمر انطلاقة الشوط الأول من المباراة.