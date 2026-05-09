عدّل بنك «غولدمان ساكس» توقعاته بشأن خفض أسعار الفائدة من جانب مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي، وتوقعه تنفيذ خفضين متتاليين في شهري ديسمبر 2026 ومارس 2027، في ظل استمرار الضغوط التضخمية عند مستويات أكثر تماسكاً من المتوقع.


وكتب اقتصاديون أمريكيون لدى «غولدمان ساكس» في تقرير صدر بتاريخ 8 مايو، أن انتقال ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة إلى الأسعار سيُبقي معدل التضخم الأساسي لنفقات الاستهلاك الشخصي قريباً من مستوى 3%، مقارنة بالمستهدف البالغ 2% من جانب الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، ما يؤخر تهيئة الظروف المناسبة لتخفيف السياسة النقدية.


وذكر الاقتصاديون أن «تراجع قراءات التضخم الشهرية بعد انحسار صدمة النفط، إلى جانب مزيد من التباطؤ في سوق العمل، سيكونان على الأرجح شرطاً أساسياً» حتى تتمكن اللجنة الفيدرالية للسوق المفتوحة من خفض أسعار الفائدة هذا العام.