Goldman Sachs has revised its expectations regarding interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, predicting two consecutive cuts in December 2026 and March 2027, as inflationary pressures remain at more resilient levels than expected.



American economists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a report dated May 8 that the transfer of rising energy costs to prices will keep the core inflation rate for personal consumption expenditures close to 3%, compared to the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, which delays the conditions necessary for easing monetary policy.



The economists noted that "a decline in monthly inflation readings following the easing of the oil shock, along with further slowdown in the labor market, will likely be a prerequisite" for the Federal Open Market Committee to cut interest rates this year.