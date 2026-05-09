أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية، أن الجيش الإسرائيلي قتل سوريا وابنته البالغة من العمر 12 عاما ، خلال غارة من مسيرة على دراجة نارية كانا يستقلانها .


وذكرتالوزارة في بيان، اليوم السبت، أنه عندما تمكن الشخص وابنته من الابتعاد عن مكان الاستهداف، عاودت المسيرة الضرب للمرة الثانية لتقتل الوالد. وأكدت الوزارة أنه عند ابتعاد الطفلة لمسافة مئة متر، عاودت المسيرة استهدافها للمرة الثالثة بشكل مباشر، ما أدى لإصابتها بجروح بالغة،توفيت على إثرها في وقت لاحق.


وأدانت وزارة الصحة الاستهداف الهمجي والعنف المتعمد ضد المدنيين والأطفال في لبنان في مسلسل مفتوح للخروقات الخطرة للقانون الإنساني الدولي.


وكان الطيران الإسرائيلي شن غارات قبل ظهر، اليوم (السبت)، على سيارة بالقرب من مدرسة «ثانوية محمد سعد» بين برج رحال والعباسية، في قضاء صور ما أدى إلى سقوط 3 ضحايا كانوا يستقلون السيارة.


وشن غارة أخرى على بلدة الزرارية في صور بعد أن كان أنذر سكانها صباح السبت، بإخلاء المنازل. وأغار على دراجة نارية في حاريص قضاء بنت جبيل، وعلى معروب، وباريش، وطيردبا في صور، وعلى منزل في بلدة برج رحال في قضاء صور.


ونفذت مروحية إسرائيلية من نوع «أباتشي» حملة تمشيط بالرشاشات في اتجاه أطراف بلدة دير سريان. وشن الجيش الإسرائيلي غارات على حي الجامعات في مدينة النبطية، ومحيط بلدة حاريص وعلى بلدة كفرا (قضاء بنت جبيل) بصاروخين. وأغارت مسيرة على بلدة المنصوري (قضاء صور).


وأعلن «حزب الله» في بيان، أنه استهدف تجمّعاً لآليّات جيش العدوّ الإسرائيليّ في بلدة رشاف بقذائف المدفعيّة.