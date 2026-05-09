The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli army launched an attack from a drone on a motorcycle being ridden by a Syrian national along with his 12-year-old daughter.



It stated in a statement today, Saturday, that when the man and his daughter managed to move away from the targeted area, the drone struck again for the second time, killing the father. The ministry confirmed that when the girl moved a hundred meters away, the drone targeted her for the third time directly, resulting in severe injuries. It noted that the girl is currently undergoing surgeries at the President Nabih Berri Governmental Hospital in Nabatieh.



The Ministry of Health condemned the barbaric targeting and deliberate violence against civilians and children in Lebanon, in an ongoing series of serious violations of international humanitarian law.



Earlier, Israeli aircraft carried out airstrikes this morning (Saturday) on a vehicle near the "Mohammad Saad Secondary School" between Burj Rahal and Al-Abbasiyah, resulting in the deaths of three victims who were in the vehicle.



Another strike was carried out on the town of Al-Zarariyah in Tyre after its residents were warned on Saturday morning to evacuate their homes. Strikes were also conducted on a motorcycle in Haris in the Bint Jbeil district, as well as in Maroub, Barish, and Tayr Debba in Tyre, and on a house in the town of Burj Rahal in the Tyre district.



An Israeli Apache helicopter conducted a sweep with machine guns towards the outskirts of the town of Deir Siryan. The Israeli army launched airstrikes on the University neighborhood in the city of Nabatieh, around the town of Haris, and on the town of Kafra (Bint Jbeil district) with two missiles. A drone also struck the town of Al-Mansouri (Tyre district).



Hezbollah announced in a statement that it targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy military vehicles in the town of Rshaf with artillery shells.