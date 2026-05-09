أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية، أن الجيش الإسرائيلي قتل سوريا وابنته البالغة من العمر 12 عاما ، خلال غارة من مسيرة على دراجة نارية كانا يستقلانها .
وذكرتالوزارة في بيان، اليوم السبت، أنه عندما تمكن الشخص وابنته من الابتعاد عن مكان الاستهداف، عاودت المسيرة الضرب للمرة الثانية لتقتل الوالد. وأكدت الوزارة أنه عند ابتعاد الطفلة لمسافة مئة متر، عاودت المسيرة استهدافها للمرة الثالثة بشكل مباشر، ما أدى لإصابتها بجروح بالغة،توفيت على إثرها في وقت لاحق.
وأدانت وزارة الصحة الاستهداف الهمجي والعنف المتعمد ضد المدنيين والأطفال في لبنان في مسلسل مفتوح للخروقات الخطرة للقانون الإنساني الدولي.
وكان الطيران الإسرائيلي شن غارات قبل ظهر، اليوم (السبت)، على سيارة بالقرب من مدرسة «ثانوية محمد سعد» بين برج رحال والعباسية، في قضاء صور ما أدى إلى سقوط 3 ضحايا كانوا يستقلون السيارة.
وشن غارة أخرى على بلدة الزرارية في صور بعد أن كان أنذر سكانها صباح السبت، بإخلاء المنازل. وأغار على دراجة نارية في حاريص قضاء بنت جبيل، وعلى معروب، وباريش، وطيردبا في صور، وعلى منزل في بلدة برج رحال في قضاء صور.
ونفذت مروحية إسرائيلية من نوع «أباتشي» حملة تمشيط بالرشاشات في اتجاه أطراف بلدة دير سريان. وشن الجيش الإسرائيلي غارات على حي الجامعات في مدينة النبطية، ومحيط بلدة حاريص وعلى بلدة كفرا (قضاء بنت جبيل) بصاروخين. وأغارت مسيرة على بلدة المنصوري (قضاء صور).
وأعلن «حزب الله» في بيان، أنه استهدف تجمّعاً لآليّات جيش العدوّ الإسرائيليّ في بلدة رشاف بقذائف المدفعيّة.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli army launched an attack from a drone on a motorcycle being ridden by a Syrian national along with his 12-year-old daughter.
It stated in a statement today, Saturday, that when the man and his daughter managed to move away from the targeted area, the drone struck again for the second time, killing the father. The ministry confirmed that when the girl moved a hundred meters away, the drone targeted her for the third time directly, resulting in severe injuries. It noted that the girl is currently undergoing surgeries at the President Nabih Berri Governmental Hospital in Nabatieh.
The Ministry of Health condemned the barbaric targeting and deliberate violence against civilians and children in Lebanon, in an ongoing series of serious violations of international humanitarian law.
Earlier, Israeli aircraft carried out airstrikes this morning (Saturday) on a vehicle near the "Mohammad Saad Secondary School" between Burj Rahal and Al-Abbasiyah, resulting in the deaths of three victims who were in the vehicle.
Another strike was carried out on the town of Al-Zarariyah in Tyre after its residents were warned on Saturday morning to evacuate their homes. Strikes were also conducted on a motorcycle in Haris in the Bint Jbeil district, as well as in Maroub, Barish, and Tayr Debba in Tyre, and on a house in the town of Burj Rahal in the Tyre district.
An Israeli Apache helicopter conducted a sweep with machine guns towards the outskirts of the town of Deir Siryan. The Israeli army launched airstrikes on the University neighborhood in the city of Nabatieh, around the town of Haris, and on the town of Kafra (Bint Jbeil district) with two missiles. A drone also struck the town of Al-Mansouri (Tyre district).
Hezbollah announced in a statement that it targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy military vehicles in the town of Rshaf with artillery shells.