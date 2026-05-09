اعتبرت مصادر مطلعة، أن إيران تأخرت في الرد على" الصفقة" الأمريكية الجديدة، ما قد يعرقل مساعي استئناف المفاوضات المباشرة بين الطرفين.

متى تسلم طهران ردها؟


ونقلت صحيفة «نيويورك بوست» عن المصادر قولها: إن واشنطن كانت تنتظر رد طهران على مذكرة التفاهم، أمس (الجمعة)، مضيفة أن العرض الأمريكي تضمن تخفيف العقوبات مقابل وقف تخصيب اليورانيوم وإعادة فتح مسارات الشحن التجاري عبر مضيق هرمز، فيما رجحت «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن واشنطن وطهران قد تستأنفان المحادثات الأسبوع القادم على أقرب تقدير في إسلام آباد.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قال للصحفيين الجمعة، إنه يتوقع تلقي رد من إيران على «مذكرة التفاهم»، «الليلة»، وأضاف: «من المفترض أن أتلقى رسالة الليلة، لذا سنرى كيف ستسير الأمور».
وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان يعتقد أن إيران تماطل في العملية، أجاب الرئيس: «لا أعرف. سنكتشف ذلك قريباً بما فيه الكفاية».
فيما أكد وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو أن الحكومة الإيرانية «لا تزال شديدة الانقسام وتعاني قدراً من الاختلال الوظيفي»، مضيفاً أن ذلك «قد يشكل عائقاً»، في إشارة إلى تأخر الرد. وأعرب عن أمله في أن يشمل رد إيران «عرضاً جاداً، ويضعنا في عملية مفاوضات جادة». وحذر من أن أي جهود من طهران للسيطرة على حركة السفن في "هرمز" ستكون «غير مقبولة»، للولايات المتحدة.

مفاوضات في إسلام آباد


وكشفت «وول ستريت جورنال»، أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران قد تستأنفان المحادثات الأسبوع القادم على أقرب تقدير في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد.
وذكرت الصحيفة أن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تعملان مع الوسطاء على صياغة مذكرة تفاهم من صفحة واحدة و14 نقطة تحدد معايير المحادثات لإنهاء الحرب، لافتة إلى أن «وثيقة العمل تدعو إيران إلى تخفيف إغلاق مضيق هرمز، في حين سترفع الولايات المتحدة تدريجياً حصارها عن الموانئ الإيرانية خلال 30 يوماً من المحادثات».
وحسب المصادر، فإن إيران أعربت وللمرة الأولى، عن انفتاحها على مناقشة برنامجها النووي، وأن الجانبين يناقشان أيضاً إمكانية نقل بعض مخزونات اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب الإيرانية إلى الخارج. وقال مسؤول إيراني إن طهران ما زالت تعارض نقل اليورانيوم المخصب إلى الولايات المتحدة.

أبرز بنود مذكرة التفاهم


تشمل مذكرة التفاهم المكونة من صفحة واحدة 14 بنداً، وتعلن إنهاء الحرب وبدء فترة مفاوضات تستمر 30 يوماً للتوصل إلى اتفاق تفصيلي بشأن فتح مضيق هرمز، والحد من البرنامج النووي الإيراني، ورفع العقوبات الأمريكية.
وتخفف الولايات المتحدة وإيران القيود المفروضة على حركة العبور في "هرمز" خلال فترة المفاوضات، وتبقى بنود مذكرة التفاهم مشروطة بالتوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي، ما يترك الباب مفتوحاً أمام احتمال عودة الحرب أو استمرار حالة الجمود.
وفي حال فشل المفاوضات، ستتمكن القوات الأمريكية من إعادة فرض الحصار أو استئناف العمل العسكري.

خلافات حول مدة تخصيب اليورانيوم


ولا تزال مدة وقف تخصيب اليورانيوم، موضع تفاوض مكثف، إذ أكدت مصادر لـ«أكسيوس»، إن المدة المطروحة لا تقل عن 12 عاماً، فيما رجّح مصدر آخر أن تستقر عند 15 عاماً. وكانت إيران اقترحت وقفاً لتخصيب اليورانيوم، لمدة خمس سنوات، بينما طالبت الولايات المتحدة بمدة تصل إلى 20 عاماً.
وقال مصدر لـ«أكسيوس»، إن الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى إدراج بند ينص على أن أي خرق إيراني يتعلق بالتخصيب سيؤدي إلى تمديد فترة وقف التخصيب. وبعد انتهاء هذه الفترة، سيكون بإمكان إيران تخصيب اليورانيوم عند المستوى المنخفض البالغ 3.67%.
وبموجب مذكرة التفاهم، تتعهد إيران بعدم السعي مطلقاً لامتلاك سلاح نووي أو القيام بأي أنشطة مرتبطة بتطويره. وكشف مسؤول أمريكي أن الأطراف تناقش بنداً يقضي بالتزام إيران بعدم تشغيل منشآت نووية تحت الأرض.