Informed sources have considered that Iran has delayed its response to the new American "deal," which may hinder efforts to resume direct negotiations between the two parties.



When will Tehran deliver its response?



The "New York Post" reported that sources said Washington was expecting a response from Tehran to the memorandum of understanding yesterday (Friday), adding that the American offer included easing sanctions in exchange for halting uranium enrichment and reopening shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, the "Wall Street Journal" suggested that Washington and Tehran might resume talks as early as next week in Islamabad.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that he expects to receive a response from Iran regarding the "memorandum of understanding" "tonight," adding, "I should receive a message tonight, so we will see how things go."

When asked if he believed Iran was stalling the process, the president replied, "I don't know. We will find out soon enough."

Foreign Minister Marco Rubio confirmed that the Iranian government "remains deeply divided and suffers from a degree of dysfunction," adding that this "could pose an obstacle," referring to the delayed response. He expressed hope that Iran's response would include "a serious offer that puts us in a serious negotiation process." He warned that any efforts from Tehran to control shipping in "Hormuz" would be "unacceptable" to the United States.



Negotiations in Islamabad



The "Wall Street Journal" revealed that the United States and Iran might resume talks as early as next week in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

The newspaper stated that the United States and Iran are working with mediators to draft a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding that outlines the criteria for talks to end the war, noting that the "working document calls for Iran to ease the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while the United States will gradually lift its blockade on Iranian ports within 30 days of the talks."

According to sources, Iran has expressed for the first time its openness to discuss its nuclear program, and both sides are also discussing the possibility of transferring some of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpiles abroad. An Iranian official stated that Tehran still opposes transferring enriched uranium to the United States.



Main Points of the Memorandum of Understanding



The one-page memorandum of understanding includes 14 points, declaring an end to the war and starting a 30-day negotiation period to reach a detailed agreement on opening the Strait of Hormuz, limiting the Iranian nuclear program, and lifting American sanctions.

The United States and Iran will ease restrictions on transit through "Hormuz" during the negotiation period, and the terms of the memorandum of understanding remain conditional on reaching a final agreement, leaving the door open for the possibility of a return to war or a continuation of the stalemate.

In the event of a failure in negotiations, American forces will be able to reimpose the blockade or resume military operations.



Disagreements on the Duration of Uranium Enrichment Suspension



The duration of the suspension of uranium enrichment remains a subject of intense negotiation, as sources told "Axios" that the proposed duration is no less than 12 years, while another source suggested it might settle at 15 years. Iran had proposed a five-year suspension of uranium enrichment, while the United States demanded a duration of up to 20 years.

A source told "Axios" that the United States seeks to include a clause stating that any Iranian breach related to enrichment will lead to an extension of the enrichment suspension period. After this period ends, Iran will be able to enrich uranium at the low level of 3.67%.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Iran commits to never seeking to acquire nuclear weapons or engaging in any activities related to their development. An American official revealed that the parties are discussing a clause committing Iran not to operate underground nuclear facilities.