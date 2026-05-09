For the second consecutive day, Israeli forces launched a wave of airstrikes today (Saturday) on several towns in southern Lebanon. The strikes targeted the towns of Harouf, Kfar Tabnit, Hadatha, and Nabatiyeh, as well as Burj Rahal and Janata in the south.

Lebanese sources confirmed the death of 3 individuals in the strike that targeted Burj Rahal. The National News Agency reported that drones flew at low altitude over the southern suburbs of Beirut.



The Israeli army issued a warning today for the immediate evacuation of 9 villages in preparation for strikes, and its spokesperson Avichai Adraee requested on "X" that residents of "Tire Dabba, Al-Abbasiya, Burj Rahal, Maroub, Barish, Arzon, Janata in the Tyre district, Al-Zarariyah, and Ain Baal" evacuate immediately and move at least one thousand meters to open land.



The army announced that it had bombed more than 85 Hezbollah infrastructures in several areas by air and land over the past twenty-four hours. It clarified that the strikes included weapon storage facilities, launch pads, and installations used by the group "to advance terrorist plans against the army and the State of Israel."



It announced that it targeted an underground weapons production site belonging to Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, as well as elements it claimed were executing terrorist plans against the army in southern Lebanon.



In contrast, Hezbollah announced yesterday (Friday) that it had launched rockets and drones at military bases inside Israel, in response to the attack that targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Wednesday and the ongoing airstrikes in the south.



It is noteworthy that despite the ceasefire agreement coming into effect since April 16, the Israeli army and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire daily, especially in southern Lebanon.



Since the outbreak of clashes between the two sides following Hezbollah's launch of rockets towards northern Israel "in response to the assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei on March 2, and the violent Israeli retaliation in the south, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut, more than 2,500 Lebanese have been killed, thousands have been injured, and over a million people have been displaced, according to official Lebanese estimates.