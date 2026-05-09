لليوم الثاني على التوالي، شنت القوات الإسرائيلية، اليوم (السبت)، موجة من الغارات على بلدات عدة في الجنوب اللبناني. وطالت الغارات بلدات حاروف وكفر تبنيت وحداثا والنبطية، فضلاً عن برج رحال وجناتا في الجنوب.

وأكدت مصادر لبنانية سقوط 3 قتلى في الغارة التي استهدفت برج رحال.وأفادت الوكالة الوطنية للأنباء، بأن المسيرات حلقت على علو منخفض فوق الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت.


وأصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم، إنذاراً بإخلاء 9 قرى بصورة فورية تمهيداً لتوجيه ضربات، وطلب المتحدث باسمه أفيخاي أدرعي على «إكس» من سكان «طير دبّا والعباسية وبرج رحال ومعروب وباريش وأرزون وجنّاتا بقضاء صور والزرارية وعين بعال إخلاءها فوراً والابتعاد عنها لمسافة لا تقل عن ألف متر إلى الأراضي المفتوحة».


وكان الجيش أعلن قصف أكثر من 85 بنية تحتية لحزب الله في عدة مناطق جواً وبراً خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية. وأوضح أن الضربات شملت مخازن أسلحة ومنصات إطلاق ومنشآت يستخدمها الحزب «للدفع بمخططات إرهابية ضد قوات الجيش ودولة إسرائيل».


وأعلن أنه استهدف موقعاً تحت الأرض لإنتاج الأسلحة تابعاً لحزب الله في البقاع شرق لبنان، فضلاً عن عناصر قال إنهم كانوا ينفذون مخططات إرهابية ضد قوات الجيش في الجنوب اللبناني.


في المقابل، أعلن حزب الله، أمس (الجمعة)، أنه أطلق صواريخ وطائرات مسيرة على قواعد عسكرية داخل إسرائيل، رداً على الهجوم الذي استهدف ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية الأربعاء، والغارات المتواصلة في الجنوب.


يذكر أنه رغم سريان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار منذ 16 أبريل الماضي، يواصل الجيش الإسرائيلي وحزب الله تبادل إطلاق النار بشكل يومي، خصوصاً في جنوب لبنان.


ومنذ اندلاع المواجهات بين الجانبين إثر إطلاق حزب الله صواريخ نحو شمال إسرائيل "رداً على اغتيال المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي في الثاني من مارس، والرد الإسرائيلي العنيف على الجنوب والبقاع والضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، سقط أكثر من 2500 لبناني، وأصيب الآلاف، فيما نزح أكثر من مليون شخص، وفق التقديرات اللبنانية الرسمية.