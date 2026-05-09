لليوم الثاني على التوالي، شنت القوات الإسرائيلية، اليوم (السبت)، موجة من الغارات على بلدات عدة في الجنوب اللبناني. وطالت الغارات بلدات حاروف وكفر تبنيت وحداثا والنبطية، فضلاً عن برج رحال وجناتا في الجنوب.
وأكدت مصادر لبنانية سقوط 3 قتلى في الغارة التي استهدفت برج رحال.وأفادت الوكالة الوطنية للأنباء، بأن المسيرات حلقت على علو منخفض فوق الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت.
وأصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي اليوم، إنذاراً بإخلاء 9 قرى بصورة فورية تمهيداً لتوجيه ضربات، وطلب المتحدث باسمه أفيخاي أدرعي على «إكس» من سكان «طير دبّا والعباسية وبرج رحال ومعروب وباريش وأرزون وجنّاتا بقضاء صور والزرارية وعين بعال إخلاءها فوراً والابتعاد عنها لمسافة لا تقل عن ألف متر إلى الأراضي المفتوحة».
وكان الجيش أعلن قصف أكثر من 85 بنية تحتية لحزب الله في عدة مناطق جواً وبراً خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية. وأوضح أن الضربات شملت مخازن أسلحة ومنصات إطلاق ومنشآت يستخدمها الحزب «للدفع بمخططات إرهابية ضد قوات الجيش ودولة إسرائيل».
وأعلن أنه استهدف موقعاً تحت الأرض لإنتاج الأسلحة تابعاً لحزب الله في البقاع شرق لبنان، فضلاً عن عناصر قال إنهم كانوا ينفذون مخططات إرهابية ضد قوات الجيش في الجنوب اللبناني.
في المقابل، أعلن حزب الله، أمس (الجمعة)، أنه أطلق صواريخ وطائرات مسيرة على قواعد عسكرية داخل إسرائيل، رداً على الهجوم الذي استهدف ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية الأربعاء، والغارات المتواصلة في الجنوب.
يذكر أنه رغم سريان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار منذ 16 أبريل الماضي، يواصل الجيش الإسرائيلي وحزب الله تبادل إطلاق النار بشكل يومي، خصوصاً في جنوب لبنان.
ومنذ اندلاع المواجهات بين الجانبين إثر إطلاق حزب الله صواريخ نحو شمال إسرائيل "رداً على اغتيال المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي في الثاني من مارس، والرد الإسرائيلي العنيف على الجنوب والبقاع والضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، سقط أكثر من 2500 لبناني، وأصيب الآلاف، فيما نزح أكثر من مليون شخص، وفق التقديرات اللبنانية الرسمية.
For the second consecutive day, Israeli forces launched a wave of airstrikes today (Saturday) on several towns in southern Lebanon. The strikes targeted the towns of Harouf, Kfar Tabnit, Hadatha, and Nabatiyeh, as well as Burj Rahal and Janata in the south.
Lebanese sources confirmed the death of 3 individuals in the strike that targeted Burj Rahal. The National News Agency reported that drones flew at low altitude over the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The Israeli army issued a warning today for the immediate evacuation of 9 villages in preparation for strikes, and its spokesperson Avichai Adraee requested on "X" that residents of "Tire Dabba, Al-Abbasiya, Burj Rahal, Maroub, Barish, Arzon, Janata in the Tyre district, Al-Zarariyah, and Ain Baal" evacuate immediately and move at least one thousand meters to open land.
The army announced that it had bombed more than 85 Hezbollah infrastructures in several areas by air and land over the past twenty-four hours. It clarified that the strikes included weapon storage facilities, launch pads, and installations used by the group "to advance terrorist plans against the army and the State of Israel."
It announced that it targeted an underground weapons production site belonging to Hezbollah in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, as well as elements it claimed were executing terrorist plans against the army in southern Lebanon.
In contrast, Hezbollah announced yesterday (Friday) that it had launched rockets and drones at military bases inside Israel, in response to the attack that targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Wednesday and the ongoing airstrikes in the south.
It is noteworthy that despite the ceasefire agreement coming into effect since April 16, the Israeli army and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire daily, especially in southern Lebanon.
Since the outbreak of clashes between the two sides following Hezbollah's launch of rockets towards northern Israel "in response to the assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei on March 2, and the violent Israeli retaliation in the south, the Bekaa, and the southern suburbs of Beirut, more than 2,500 Lebanese have been killed, thousands have been injured, and over a million people have been displaced, according to official Lebanese estimates.