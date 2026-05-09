رغم قتله «أباً وابنه».. كيف أفرجت تركيا عن «العجوز القاتل»؟

In a judicial decision that sparked a wave of intense debate in Turkish society, a 76-year-old man was released from prison after only 10 months, despite having been proven to have carried out the execution of a father and son in a public "massacre" witnessed in the city of Kocaeli, raising sharp questions about the limits of mercy in retribution rulings.

Debt Bullets

The roots of the tragedy date back to last July, when a financial dispute over a car deal worth 1.6 million lira escalated into a bloody confrontation. Izzet Kalyon did not hesitate to draw his weapon against Mohammad Canemoglu (60 years old) and his son Aykut (30 years old), killing them instantly in front of shocked bystanders, in a crime captured on camera as one of the most heinous incidents of violence related to debts.

While public opinion awaited a life sentence, a dramatic medical development completely changed the course of the case. A forensic institute report revealed that the "killer elder" is battling advanced-stage cancer, and that his continued imprisonment poses a certain danger to his life before the completion of the trial sessions.

House Arrest or Impunity?

Based on the medical report, the court decided to release him under "house arrest" at his home. This decision split Turkish society in half on social media, with one side viewing it as a humanitarian decision that respects the dignity of the patient in his final days, while the other side, outraged, believes that "illness does not absolve blood rights," questioning the fate of justice for a mother who lost her husband and son in an instant.

During his defense, the accused tried to elicit sympathy by claiming that he had been a victim of financial fraud and that he was in a state of "psychological explosion" due to the loss of his life's savings. Despite the temporary release, the charge of "premeditated murder" still looms over him, awaiting the upcoming sessions that will determine whether the illness will grant him "permanent freedom" or if the judiciary has a different say.