في قرار قضائي فجر موجة من الجدل العارم في الشارع التركي، غادر السجن رجل يبلغ من العمر 76 عاماً بعد 10 أشهر فقط، رغم ثبوت إقدامه على تصفية أب وابنه في «مذبحة» علنية شهدتها مدينة كوجايلي، مما أثار تساؤلات حادة حول حدود الرحمة في أحكام القصاص.

رصاصات الديون

تعود جذور المأساة إلى يوليو الماضي، حين تحول خلاف مالي حول صفقة سيارة بقيمة 1.6 مليون ليرة إلى مواجهة دموية. ولم يتردد عزت كاليون في إشهار سلاحه بوجه محمد جانم أوغلو (60 عاماً) وابنه أيكوت (30 عاماً)، ليرديهما قتيلين في الحال وسط ذهول المارة، في جريمة وثقتها عدسات الكاميرات واحدةً من أبشع حوادث العنف المرتبطة بالديون.

وبينما كان الرأي العام يترقب صدور حكم بالسجن المؤبد، ظهر تطور طبي دراماتيكي غيّر مسار القضية تماماً. تقرير معهد الطب الشرعي كشف أن «العجوز القاتل» يصارع مرض السرطان في مراحل متقدمة، وأن بقاءه خلف القضبان يمثل خطراً حتمياً على حياته قبل استكمال جلسات المحاكمة.

رغم قتله «أباً وابنه».. كيف أفرجت تركيا عن «العجوز القاتل»؟

إقامة جبرية أم إفلات من العقاب؟

بناءً على التقرير الطبي، قررت المحكمة الإفراج عنه مع وضعه تحت «الإقامة الجبرية» داخل منزله. هذا القرار شق المجتمع التركي إلى نصفين على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، هناك فريق يراه قراراً إنسانياً يحترم كرامة المريض في أيامه الأخيرة، وفريق آخر غاضب يرى أن «المرض لا يسقط حق الدماء»، متسائلين عن مصير العدالة لأم فقدت زوجها وابنها في لحظة واحدة.

المتهم وخلال دفاعه عن نفسه، حاول استدرار العطف بادعائه أنه تعرض للاحتيال المالي، وأنه كان في حالة «انفجار نفسي»؛ بسبب ضياع حصيلة عمره. ورغم الإفراج المؤقت، لا تزال تهمة «القتل العمد» تلاحقه، بانتظار الجلسات القادمة التي ستحدد ما إذا كان المرض سيمنحه «حرية دائمة» أم أن للقضاء كلمة أخرى.