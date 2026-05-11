في سابقة قانونية لافتة قد تعيد تشكيل قواعد الإجازات الصيفية في أوروبا، نجح طيار ألماني يُدعى ديفيد إيغرت (48 عامًا) في كسب دعوى قضائية ضد شركة سياحية، بعد تعرضه لموقف أثار جدلًا واسعًا خلال عطلته العائلية في جزيرة كوس اليونانية.

وتعود تفاصيل القضية، بحسب صحيفة «ديلي ميل»، إلى أن إيغرت دفع أكثر من 6200 جنيه إسترليني مقابل إقامة لمدة 10 ليالٍ في فندق خمس نجوم، إلا أنه فوجئ عند وصوله بأن جميع كراسي الاسترخاء البالغ عددها نحو 400 كرسي بجانب المسبح قد تم «حجزها» مسبقًا بواسطة المناشف منذ ساعات الفجر، رغم غياب أصحابها لفترات طويلة لقضاء وقتهم في النوم أو التجول خارج الفندق.

وأشار إيغرت إلى أن أطفاله اضطروا للجلوس على أرضية خرسانية صلبة بجوار المسبح لعدم توفر أماكن شاغرة، على الرغم من وجود لافتات واضحة تمنع حجز الكراسي مسبقًا.

وبعد نظر القضية، أصدرت محكمة في مدينة هانوفر الألمانية حكمًا لصالح السائح، وألزمت الشركة السياحية بدفع تعويض 770 جنيهًا إسترلينيًا، معتبرة أن ما حدث يُعد إخلالًا بالخدمة المتفق عليها.

وأكد القضاة أن من واجب منظمي الرحلات التدخل لضمان تطبيق قواعد الفندق بشكل عادل، بدلًا من ترك النزلاء في مواجهة ما وصف بـ«حرب المناشف».

كما أوضح الحكم أن حرمان الضيف من استخدام مرافق الفندق بسبب ممارسات غير منضبطة يُعد «عيبًا في الخدمة»، يبرر الحصول على تعويض أو خصم من قيمة الرحلة.

من جانبه، حذّر إيغرت من أن هذا الحكم قد يفتح الباب أمام موجة من الدعاوى المماثلة، في ظل انتشار هذه الظاهرة في وجهات سياحية شهيرة مثل إيطاليا وفرنسا وجزر مايوركا.

وأكد أن هدفه لم يكن التعويض المالي بقدر ما هو دفع الشركات إلى وضع حد لممارسات حجز كراسي المسبح بشكل غير عادل، لما تسببه من إفساد لتجربة العائلات، خصوصًا أولئك الذين يحتاجون للبقاء قرب المسبح لمراقبة أطفالهم.