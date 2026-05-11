In a notable legal precedent that may reshape the rules for summer vacations in Europe, a German pilot named David Eichert (48 years old) succeeded in winning a lawsuit against a travel company after encountering a widely debated situation during his family vacation on the Greek island of Kos.

According to the "Daily Mail," the details of the case reveal that Eichert paid over £6,200 for a 10-night stay at a five-star hotel, only to be surprised upon arrival that all approximately 400 sun loungers by the pool had been "reserved" in advance with towels since dawn, despite the absence of their owners for long periods as they spent their time sleeping or wandering outside the hotel.

Eichert pointed out that his children had to sit on the hard concrete floor next to the pool due to the lack of available spots, even though there were clear signs prohibiting the advance reservation of loungers.

After reviewing the case, a court in the German city of Hanover ruled in favor of the tourist and ordered the travel company to pay £770 in compensation, considering that what happened constituted a breach of the agreed-upon service.

The judges confirmed that it is the duty of tour operators to intervene to ensure that hotel rules are applied fairly, rather than leaving guests to face what has been described as a "towel war."

The ruling also clarified that depriving a guest of using hotel facilities due to undisciplined practices constitutes a "defect in service," justifying compensation or a discount on the trip's value.

For his part, Eichert warned that this ruling could open the door to a wave of similar lawsuits, given the prevalence of this phenomenon in popular tourist destinations such as Italy, France, and the Balearic Islands.

He emphasized that his goal was not financial compensation but rather to push companies to put an end to unfair pool chair reservation practices, as they spoil the experience for families, especially those who need to stay close to the pool to supervise their children.