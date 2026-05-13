Lebanese Foreign Minister Joseph Raji revealed today (Wednesday) the challenges facing talks with Israel during a phone call with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.



Raji explained that "the priority now is to reach a permanent ceasefire, while Israel conditions the disarmament of Hezbollah beforehand," noting that he explained to Tajani the bold decision taken by the Lebanese government to pursue negotiations with Israel.



The Lebanese Foreign Minister indicated that Tajani assured him of Italy's support for Lebanon in economic, political, security, and cultural fields, and that his country is making active diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and solidify the ceasefire by pressuring Israel.



Meanwhile, Lebanon has complained to the United Nations Security Council about Iran, accusing it of interfering in the country's internal affairs and involving Beirut in the conflict with Israel against the will of its constitutional institutions, according to Lebanon's permanent representative to the UN, Ahmad Arif.



Diplomat Arif confirmed that the Lebanese Foreign Ministry has sent a complaint to the Security Council, explaining that Lebanon is demanding, in accordance with international law, accountability for Iran's actions that contradict Lebanese interests and have led to a devastating war with catastrophic consequences.



The Lebanese permanent representative clarified that Beirut has accused Iranian entities, including the Revolutionary Guard, of committing illegal acts and blatantly disregarding the decisions of the Lebanese government, pointing out that thousands of people in Lebanon have been injured and killed, over a million citizens have been forced to flee their homes, the country has suffered unprecedented material losses, and Israel has occupied part of Lebanese territory, establishing security zones there.