كشف وزير الخارجية اللبناني يوسف رجي اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن التحديات التي تواجه المحادثات مع إسرائيل، خلال اتصال هاتفي مع نظيره الإيطالي أنطونيو تاياني.


وأوضح رجي أن «الأولوية الآن هي للتوصل إلى وقف دائم لإطلاق النار، بينما تشترط إسرائيل نزع سلاح حزب الله مسبقاً»، موضحاً أنه شرح لتاياني القرار الجريء الذي اتخذته الحكومة اللبنانية بالسير في مسار التفاوض مع إسرائيل.


وأشار وزير الخارجية اللبناني إلى أن تاياني أكد له دعم إيطاليا للبنان في المجالات الاقتصادية والسياسية والأمنية والثقافية، وأن بلاده تبذل جهوداً دبلوماسية نشطة لخفض التصعيد وتثبيت وقف إطلاق النار عبر الضغط على إسرائيل.


في غضون ذلك، شكا لبنان، إيران إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي، واتهمها بالتدخل في شؤون البلاد الداخلية، وتوريط بيروت في الصراع مع إسرائيل رغماً عن مؤسساته الدستورية، وفق ما أعلن مندوب لبنان الدائم في الأمم المتحدة أحمد عرفة.


وأكد الدبلوماسي عرفة إرسال وزارة الخارجية اللبنانية شكوى إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي، موضحاً إن لبنان يطالب وفقاً للقانون الدولي، بمحاسبة إيران على أفعالها التي تتعارض مع المصالح اللبنانية وأدت إلى حرب مدمرة ذات عواقب كارثية.


وأوضح المندوب الدائم اللبناني أن بيروت اتهمت الأجهزة الإيرانية، بما فيها الحرس الثوري، بارتكاب أعمال غير قانونية وتجاهل قرارات الحكومة اللبنانية بشكل صارخ، مبيناً أن آلاف الأشخاص في لبنان أُصيبوا وقُتلوا، وأُجبر أكثر من مليون مواطن على النزوح من ديارهم، وتكبدت البلاد خسائر مادية غير مسبوقة، واحتلت إسرائيل جزءاً من الأراضي اللبنانية، وأقامت مناطق أمنية هناك.